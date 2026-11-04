Veracyte Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We delivered solid third quarter results supported by strong profitability and cash generation,” said Marc Stapley, chief executive officer of Veracyte.“Afirma outperformed, while Decipher Prostate volume was below our expectations. We remain confident in the long-term outlook of our business and expect a number of evidence-based catalysts to support growth in our core franchises while also advancing our breast and bladder strategies. As we execute on these opportunities, our differentiated financial profile enables us to continue investing in the business to drive long-term growth.”

Key Financial Highlights

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025:



Increased total revenue by 15% to $151.8 million and testing revenue by 15% to $146.4 million, driven by Decipher Prostate growth of 12% to $92.3 million and Afirma growth of 19% to $51.5 million.

Increased total volume by 15% to 52,744 tests and testing volume by 13% to 49,498 tests, driven by approximately 29,900 Decipher Prostate tests, as well as approximately 19,100 Afirma tests. Volume for each test grew 12% year-over-year.

Increased product revenue by 40% to $4.6 million, driven by strong adoption of Prosigna IVD following the release of the phase III OPTIMA trial results at ASCO.

Recorded GAAP net income of $31.5 million, or 20.8% of revenue, and delivered adjusted EBITDA of $41.2 million, or 27.2% of revenue. Generated $40.3 million of cash from operations to end the quarter with $370.5 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2026.



Key Business Highlights



Acquired Convergent Genomics, Inc., expanding our urology portfolio with a urinary tumor DNA testing platform to help guide bladder cancer care across the patient journey.

Secured Medicare reimbursement for our Prosigna Breast Risk of Recurrence (ROR) test in the U.S. for eligible patients diagnosed with early-stage hormone-receptor positive (HR+) breast cancer.

Further expanded the clinical evidence of the Decipher Prostate test, with new predictive evidence supporting its use with treatment intensification decisions across intermediate-risk and very high-risk prostate cancer.

Surpassed a key milestone, with more than 1 million patients served to date with Veracyte's tests. Announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $100 million of common stock.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $151.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to $131.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2025. Testing revenue was $146.4 million, an increase of 15% compared to $127.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven by growth in our Decipher Prostate and Afirma tests. Product revenue was $4.6 million, an increase of 40% compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong adoption of Prosigna IVD following the release of the phase III OPTIMA trial results at ASCO. Biopharmaceutical and other revenue was $0.7 million, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 71%, compared to 69% in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74%, compared to 73% in the third quarter of 2025.

Operating expenses were $90.5 million for the third quarter of 2026 compared to $68.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating expenses grew 24% to $72.9 million compared to $58.6 million in the third quarter of 2025.

GAAP Net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $31.5 million, an increase of $12.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2025. Diluted net earnings per common share was $0.38, an improvement of $0.14 compared to the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per common share was $0.51, flat compared to the third quarter of 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2026 was $121.3 million, an improvement of $37.6 million compared to the same period in 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026 was $41.2 million, an improvement of 4% compared to the third quarter of 2025, representing 27.2% of revenue.

2026 Financial Outlook

Veracyte now expects 2026 total revenue guidance of $590 million to $593 million, representing 14% to 15% growth, compared to prior guidance of $590 million to $596 million. This reflects testing revenue of $571 million to $573 million, representing 16% growth, compared to prior guidance of $576 million to $582 million, with minimal revenue contribution from recently launched tests. Further, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA margin of greater than 26% for 2026.

The company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of expected adjusted EBITDA margin to expected GAAP net income margin, the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure without unreasonable effort, because of the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliations that have not yet occurred, that are dependent on various factors, are out of the company's control, or that cannot be reasonably predicted. Such adjustments include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, and other adjustments. Any associated estimate of these items and their impact on GAAP performance for the guidance period could vary materially. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the section titled“Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Share Repurchase Program

Veracyte announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $100 million of its common stock. Under the repurchase program, the company may repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or by other methods from time to time. Any open market repurchases will be structured to comply with applicable federal securities laws, including the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The timing, manner, price, and amount of any repurchases will be determined at the company's discretion based on a variety of factors, including market conditions, the trading price of the company's common stock, the company's financial condition and results of operations, capital requirements, general business conditions, alternative investment opportunities, and other factors the company deems relevant. The repurchase program does not obligate the company to acquire any specific number of shares, may be modified, suspended, or discontinued at any time without prior notice at the discretion of the Board of Directors, and will expire after 12 months. The company currently expects to fund the repurchase program from available cash and cash equivalents.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Veracyte will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference call will be webcast live from the company's website and will be available via the following link: The webcast should be accessed 10 minutes prior to the conference call start time. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company's website at

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company with a vision to transform cancer care for patients around the world. The company's molecular tests assess the unique biology of each patient's tumor to help clinicians answer essential questions about cancer care. Veracyte's Diagnostics Platform combines broad genomic and clinical data, advanced bioinformatics and AI, and a powerful evidence-generation engine to support continued innovation and pipeline development. The company's portfolio includes the Afirma® Genomic Sequencing Classifier test, Decipher® Bladder Genomic Classifier test, Decipher® Prostate Genomic Classifier test, Prosigna® Breast Risk of Recurrence test, and the TrueMRDTM Monitoring Test for MIBC. For more information, visit Veracyte's website or follow the company on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to our plans, objectives, and expectations (financial and otherwise), including with respect to our 2026 financial and operating results; our share repurchase program, including the timing, amount and source of funds for any

repurchases of shares; and our intentions with respect to the development, launch, commercialization, adoption, and reimbursement of our tests and products. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“appears,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“expect,”“believe,”“should,”“may,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“enable,”“positioned,”“offers,”“designed,”“ultimately,”“strategic,”“outlook,”“guidance,” and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions, and include, but are not limited to: our ability to launch, commercialize and receive reimbursement for our products; our ability to execute on our business strategies relating to our acquisitions, including C2i Genomics and Convergent Genomics, Inc., integration of the business and the realization of expected benefits and synergies; our ability to demonstrate the validity and utility of our genomic tests and biopharma and other offerings; our ability to continue executing on our business plan; our ability to continue to scale our global operations and enhance our internal control environment; the impact of the war in Ukraine and other regional conflicts on European economies; the impact of foreign currency fluctuations, volatile interest rates, inflation, the impact of legislation and policies enacted by the current U.S. administration; turmoil in the global banking and finance system; the ongoing conflict in the Middle East; and the performance and utility of our tests in the clinical environment. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026, as well as in other documents that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and reference certain non-GAAP results including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue (also referred to as adjusted EBITDA margin), non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) and non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to internally evaluate and analyze financial results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and enable comparison of our financial results with other public companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, the non-GAAP financial measures we present may be different from those used by other companies, including similarly titled measures.

We compute these non-GAAP measures by adjusting the applicable GAAP measure to remove the impact of certain recurring and non-recurring charges and gains and to adjust for the impact of income tax items related to such adjustments to our GAAP financial statements. In particular, we exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses relating to our acquisitions of Decipher Biosciences, HalioDx and C2i Genomics, impairment charges associated with the nCounter license and other biopharmaceutical services related to HalioDx intangible assets, all stock-based compensation and certain costs related to restructuring from all of our non-GAAP financial measures as well as depreciation and income tax items from our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we changed our non-GAAP policy to exclude all stock-based compensation to align with our peers and we have also excluded all stock-based compensation from our prior period non-GAAP financial measures. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP financial measures to help investors gain a better understanding of the core operating results and future prospects of the company, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, together with its supplemental non‐GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations. See“Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure presented to the comparable GAAP financial measure.