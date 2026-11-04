Encore Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Favorable purchasing conditions continue in U.S. market

Global portfolio purchases of $390 million, including $310 million in U.S.

Global collections up 14% to record $754 million Earnings per share up 76% to $5.57 SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECPG), an international specialty finance company, today reported consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “Encore delivered an exceptional third quarter, both financially and operationally, highlighted by strong portfolio purchasing and record global collections,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer.“Third quarter global portfolio purchases were $390 million and global collections were a record $754 million, up 14% compared to a year ago. This collections performance helped drive GAAP net income in the third quarter of $124 million or $5.57 per share, up 76% compared to $3.17 per share a year ago.” “MCM, our U.S. business, continues to set the pace. The U.S. market remains highly attractive for us, supported by continued robust portfolio supply, and we are capitalizing on that opportunity with discipline and conviction. MCM purchased $310 million of portfolios in the third quarter and delivered record collections of $589 million, up 17% compared to the third quarter a year ago. This exceptional collections performance is the result of strong execution and continued significant portfolio purchasing as well as the deployment of new technologies, enhanced digital capabilities and continued operational innovation.” “In Europe, our Cabot business delivered a solid third quarter. Portfolio purchases were $80 million while collections of $164 million were up 2% compared to the third quarter last year.” “Given the strength and momentum of our business, we are raising our full-year 2026 guidance. We now anticipate global portfolio purchases to be in a range between $1.50 billion and $1.55 billion, and global collections to be in a range between $2.90 billion and $2.95 billion, reflecting year-over-year growth of 12-14%. Additionally, we now expect our EPS in 2026 to be in a range between $15.50 and $16.00 per share, an increase of over 40% compared to 2025. As always, we remain committed to the critical role we play in the consumer credit ecosystem and to helping consumers restore their financial health,” said Masih. In the third quarter, the company repurchased approximately $27 million of its shares of common stock, bringing total repurchases through the first nine months of 2026 to approximately $73 million. Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2026 :

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except percentages and earnings per share) 2026 2025 Change Portfolio purchases(1) $ 389,655 $ 346,069 13 % Average receivable portfolios(2) $ 4,686,559 $ 4,227,398 11 % Estimated Remaining Collections (ERC) $ 10,451,677 $ 9,489,772 10 % Collections $ 753,845 $ 663,018 14 % Revenues $ 544,541 $ 460,353 18 % Operating expenses $ 313,936 $ 287,175 9 % Net income $ 124,013 $ 74,660 66 % Earnings per share $ 5.57 $ 3.17 76 %





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(1) Includes U.S. purchases of $310.0 million and $261.1 million, and Europe purchases of $79.7 million and $84.9 million in Q3 2026 and Q3 2025, respectively. (2) Represents the average of receivable portfolios for the quarter (sum of receivable portfolios at the beginning and end of the quarter divided by 2).



Conference Call and Webcast

Encore will host a conference call and slide presentation today, November 4, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific / 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, to present and discuss third quarter results.

Members of the public are invited to access the live webcast via the Internet by logging in on the Investor Relations page of Encore's website at encorecapital.com. To access the live conference call by telephone, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain financial measures that exclude the impact of certain items and therefore have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company has included information concerning adjusted EBITDA because management utilizes this information in the evaluation of its operations and believes that this measure is a useful indicator of the Company's ability to generate cash collections in excess of operating expenses through the liquidation of its receivable portfolios. Adjusted EBITDA has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income and net income per share as indicators of the Company's operating performance. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure, as presented by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is below.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers.

Encore partners with individuals as they repay their debt obligations, helping them on the road to financial recovery and ultimately improving their economic well-being. Encore is the first and only company of its kind to operate with a Consumer Bill of Rights that provides industry-leading commitments to consumers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, most importantly, those statements preceded by, or that include, the words“will,”“may,”“believe,”“projects,”“expects,”“anticipates” or the negation thereof, or similar expressions, constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the“Reform Act”). These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results (including purchases, collections and earnings per share), performance, supply and pricing, liquidity, business plans or prospects. For all“forward-looking statements,” the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent report on Form 10-K, as it may be amended from time to time. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Bruce Thomas

Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Vice President, Global Investor Relations

...

SOURCE: Encore Capital Group, Inc.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In Thousands, Except Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 158,425 $ 156,784 Receivable portfolios, net 4,763,412 4,371,532 Property and equipment, net 78,285 82,080 Other assets 154,170 193,113 Goodwill 528,415 536,291 Total assets $ 5,682,707 $ 5,339,800 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 257,219 $ 230,261 Borrowings 4,237,800 4,001,293 Other liabilities 109,006 131,496 Total liabilities 4,604,025 4,363,050 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 75,000 shares authorized, 20,942 and 21,688 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 209 217 Additional paid-in capital - - Accumulated earnings 1,202,720 1,104,640 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (124,247 ) (128,107 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,078,682 976,750 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,682,707 $ 5,339,800



The following table presents certain assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities (“VIEs”) included in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition above. Most assets in the table below include those assets that can only be used to settle obligations of consolidated VIEs. The liabilities exclude amounts where creditors or beneficial interest holders have recourse to the general credit of the Company.



September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,558 $ 40,256 Receivable portfolios, net 1,281,675 1,151,221 Other assets 5,584 3,540 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,433 3,101 Borrowings 784,567 791,182 Other liabilities 50 2,774





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Portfolio revenue $ 414,414 $ 370,126 $ 1,204,675 $ 1,076,518 Changes in recoveries 111,043 63,636 244,898 140,699 Total debt purchasing revenue 525,457 433,762 1,449,573 1,217,217 Servicing revenue 17,474 22,175 56,340 67,022 Other revenues 1,610 4,416 5,911 11,011 Total revenues 544,541 460,353 1,511,824 1,295,250 Operating expenses Salaries and employee benefits 117,470 117,118 351,596 340,788 Cost of legal collections 100,400 80,010 286,220 227,672 General and administrative expenses 43,596 39,220 121,949 121,565 Other operating expenses 39,344 37,056 111,008 108,298 Collection agency commissions 6,016 6,601 18,472 21,848 Depreciation and amortization 7,110 7,170 21,080 21,825 Total operating expenses 313,936 287,175 910,325 841,996 Income from operations 230,605 173,178 601,499 453,254 Other expense Interest expense (72,299 ) (74,242 ) (219,256 ) (218,715 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (30,533 ) - Other income 2,482 929 3,657 3,802 Total other expense (69,817 ) (73,313 ) (246,132 ) (214,913 ) Income before income taxes 160,788 99,865 355,367 238,341 Provision for income taxes (36,775 ) (25,205 ) (81,112 ) (58,164 ) Net income $ 124,013 $ 74,660 $ 274,255 $ 180,177 Earnings per share: Basic $ 5.80 $ 3.22 $ 12.73 $ 7.66 Diluted $ 5.57 $ 3.17 $ 12.21 $ 7.57 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 21,364 23,222 21,547 23,534 Diluted 22,255 23,520 22,454 23,789





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, In Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net income $ 274,255 $ 180,177 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,080 21,825 Loss on extinguishment of debt 30,533 - Other non-cash interest expense, net 7,585 11,151 Stock-based compensation expense 15,320 13,048 Changes in recoveries (244,898 ) (140,699 ) Other, net 11,585 7,231 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Other assets 12,485 17,316 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities 31,685 26,339 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,630 136,388 Investing activities: Purchases of receivable portfolios, net of put-backs (1,187,072 ) (1,066,223 ) Collections applied to receivable portfolios 1,004,448 846,292 Purchases of property and equipment (18,051 ) (19,338 ) Other, net 25,037 23,720 Net cash used in investing activities (175,638 ) (215,549 ) Financing activities: Payment of loan and debt refinancing costs (39,830 ) (3,892 ) Proceeds from credit facilities 1,297,830 812,751 Repayment of credit facilities (946,236 ) (699,452 ) Proceeds from senior secured notes 1,128,676 - Repayment of senior secured notes (983,540 ) - Payments to settle convertible senior notes (367,855 ) - Proceeds from convertible hedge instruments 31,780 - Repurchase and retirement of common stock (73,993 ) (35,329 ) Other, net (26,256 ) (23,522 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 20,576 50,556 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 4,568 (28,605 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,927 ) 1,228 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 156,784 199,865 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 158,425 $ 172,488 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 183,459 $ 172,756 Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds 43,840 40,174 Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing activities: Receivable portfolios transferred to real estate owned $ 2,617 $ 2,960





ENCORE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Financial Information

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Metrics Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, unaudited) 2026 2025 2026 2025 GAAP net income, as reported $ 124,013 $ 74,660 $ 274,255 $ 180,177 Adjustments: Interest expense 72,299 74,242 219,256 218,715 Interest income (1,215 ) (1,027 ) (3,401 ) (3,935 ) Provision for income taxes 36,775 25,205 81,112 58,164 Depreciation and amortization 7,110 7,170 21,080 21,825 Stock-based compensation expense 4,702 4,341 15,320 13,048 Acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses(1) 1,487 165 6,165 1,455 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 30,533 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 245,171 $ 184,756 $ 644,320 $ 489,449 Collections applied to principal balance(2) $ 231,484 $ 236,293 $ 770,833 $ 725,270





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(1) Amount represents acquisition, integration and restructuring related expenses. We adjust for this amount because we believe these expenses are not indicative of ongoing operations; therefore, adjusting for these expenses enhances comparability to prior periods, anticipated future periods, and our competitors' results. (2) Amount represents (a) gross collections from receivable portfolios less (b) debt purchasing revenue, plus (c) proceeds applied to basis from sales of real estate owned (“REO”) assets and, when applicable, other receivable portfolios. A reconciliation of“collections applied to receivable portfolios, net” to“collections applied to principal balance” is available in the Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2026.



