Billiontoone Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results And Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance
| Three Months Ended
September 30, (Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, (Unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|%
|2026
|2025
|%
|Revenue ($ in millions)
|Prenatal
|$
|104.3
|$
|74.1
|41
|%
|$
|295.1
|$
|191.0
|54
|%
|Oncology
|$
|17.1
|$
|8.7
|96
|%
|$
|41.4
|$
|15.8
|162
|%
|Clinical trial support and other services
|$
|1.6
|$
|0.8
|115
|%
|$
|4.3
|$
|2.2
|92
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|123.0
|$
|83.5
|47
|%
|$
|340.8
|$
|209.1
|63
|%
|Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding
| Three Months Ended
September 30, (Unaudited)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30, (Unaudited)
|2026
|2025
|%
|2026
|2025
|%
|Total tests accessioned
|207,000
|163,000
|27
|%
|593,000
|448,000
|32
|%
|Total tests delivered
|206,000
|165,000
|25
|%
|590,000
|441,000
|34
|%
|Overall ASP
|$
|589
|$
|501
|18
|%
|$
|571
|$
|469
|22
|%
Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Total revenue was $123.0 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $83.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 47%. The increase in total revenue was driven by a 25% increase in the number of total tests delivered and an 18% increase in Overall ASP. Both prenatal and oncology delivered strong test volume growth year-over-year.
Gross profit was $87.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $58.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a gross margin of 71% in the third quarter of 2026 and 70% in the third quarter of 2025. An increase in Overall ASP drove the improvement in gross profit margin compared to the third quarter of 2025. Overall cost-per-test increased slightly in the third quarter of 2026 compared to last year. The increase was driven by the faster growth of our oncology products, which have higher costs per test, and a slight increase in our prenatal cost per test, partially offset by improvements in cost-per-test for both of our oncology products.
Total operating expenses were $76.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 56%.
Income from operations was $11.0 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to income from operations of $9.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Operating margin was 9% in the third quarter of 2026.
Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was $17.4 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025.
Financial Outlook
BillionToOne now expects full year 2026 total revenue of $460.0 million to $470.0 million, representing growth of 51% to 54% compared to full year 2025. This compares to the company's previous guidance of $450.0 million to $465.0 million.
BillionToOne also expects to operate the business such that it will continue to generate profitability similar to current levels, even with significant continued investments.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
BillionToOne will host a conference call today, November 4, 2026, at 1:30pm Pacific Time / 4:30pm Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event for interested listeners can be accessed at .
About BillionToOne
Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue, income and other financial information for the full year of 2026. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors, some of which are beyond BillionToOne's control. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect BillionToOne's financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed under the captions“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in BillionToOne's most recently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q, the annual report on Form 10-K and other filings BillionToOne makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to BillionToOne as of the date hereof, and BillionToOne disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing BillionToOne's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Non-GAAP financial measures
We use certain non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our unaudited financial results, which are presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. By excluding the impact of certain items that we believe do not directly reflect our underlying operations, we are of the opinion that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. Accordingly, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others because they allow for additional information with respect to financial measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and forecasting. These metrics also provide investors and other users of our financial information with additional tools to compare business performance across companies and periods, while eliminating the effects of items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to core operating performance. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is provided immediately following the financial tables. A reconciliation of the forecasted range for adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2026 is not included in this release due to the number of variables in the projected range and because we are currently unable to quantify accurately certain amounts that would be required to be included in the U.S. GAAP measure or the individual adjustments for such reconciliation.
EBITDA
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for income taxes, interest income, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain other items which include significant non-cash items and events that are highly variable, significant in size, and that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing or future business operations, which include: stock-based compensation expense; change in fair value of term loan; and change in fair value of warrant liabilities.
Free Cash Flow
We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for purchases of property and equipment.
| BillionToOne, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|122,981
|$
|83,523
|$
|340,817
|$
|209,059
|Cost of revenue
|35,836
|25,107
|97,469
|69,205
|Gross profit
|87,145
|58,416
|243,348
|139,854
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|20,216
|12,953
|52,223
|35,134
|Selling, general and administrative
|55,906
|35,830
|156,765
|99,029
|Total operating expenses
|76,122
|48,783
|208,988
|134,163
|Income from operations
|11,023
|9,633
|34,360
|5,691
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|4,912
|1,535
|14,251
|4,492
|Interest expense
|(6
|)
|(20
|)
|(24
|)
|(92
|)
|Change in fair value of term loan
|1,482
|(3,936
|)
|(5,747
|)
|(7,038
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(19
|)
|(1,630
|)
|579
|(1,591
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|6,369
|(4,051
|)
|9,059
|(4,229
|)
|Income before provision for income taxes
|17,392
|5,582
|43,419
|1,462
|Provision for income taxes
|1
|(129
|)
|4
|(15
|)
|Net income
|$
|17,391
|$
|5,711
|$
|43,415
|$
|1,477
|Less: Net income attributable to participating securities
|-
|(4,204
|)
|-
|(1,089
|)
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|17,391
|$
|1,507
|$
|43,415
|$
|388
|Other comprehensive income, net of taxes:
|Change in fair value of term loan attributable to instrument‐specific credit risk
|$
|(1,069
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(1,069
|)
|$
|-
|Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes
|(1,069
|)
|-
|(1,069
|)
|-
|Comprehensive income, net of taxes
|$
|16,322
|$
|5,711
|$
|42,346
|$
|1,477
|Net income per share, basic and diluted:
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.04
|Net income per share, diluted
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.03
|Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income per share, basic and diluted:
|Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income per share, basic
|47,271,383
|10,429,583
|46,540,721
|10,376,253
|Weighted-average shares used in calculating net income per share, diluted
|53,732,158
|15,571,949
|53,743,737
|15,117,365
| BillionToOne, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share amounts, unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|561,512
|$
|495,975
|Accounts receivable
|88,283
|41,617
|Inventories
|21,891
|17,545
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,407
|5,421
|Total current assets
|682,093
|560,558
|Property and equipment, net
|26,784
|20,361
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|46,300
|46,742
|Other non-current assets
|5,313
|4,993
|Total assets
|$
|760,490
|$
|632,654
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|10,232
|$
|7,184
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|15,018
|7,247
|Accrued commissions
|3,465
|3,912
|Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|22,869
|12,551
|Common stock warrant liability
|-
|9,282
|Deferred revenue, current
|1,884
|2,188
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|6,784
|5,079
|Financing lease liabilities, current
|385
|519
|Total current liabilities
|60,637
|47,962
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|44,222
|45,723
|Financing lease liabilities, non-current
|75
|348
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|28
|1,290
|Long-term debt
|88,982
|57,226
|Total liabilities
|193,944
|152,549
|Stockholders' equity:
|Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 43,128,349 and 41,252,105 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 4,502,650 and 4,552,650 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|800,739
|756,644
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,861
|)
|(1,792
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(231,332
|)
|(274,747
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|566,546
|480,105
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|760,490
|$
|632,654
| BillionToOne, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|43,415
|$
|1,477
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|24,430
|9,581
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,540
|5,232
|Amortization of operating right-of-use assets
|4,432
|3,715
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|82
|7
|Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability
|(62
|)
|1,409
|Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability
|-
|176
|Change in fair value of term loan
|687
|3,505
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(46,666
|)
|(9,937
|)
|Inventories
|(4,346
|)
|(8,656
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(4,903
|)
|(1,727
|)
|Other non-current assets
|(320
|)
|(62
|)
|Accounts payable
|4,025
|3,047
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|7,871
|3,972
|Accrued commissions
|(447
|)
|166
|Accrued compensation and employee benefits
|8,727
|5,268
|Deferred revenue
|(1,566
|)
|(123
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(3,786
|)
|(3,247
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|37,113
|13,803
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(12,466
|)
|(7,344
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,466
|)
|(7,344
|)
| BillionToOne, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of debt
|30,000
|-
|Principal payments on finance lease liabilities
|(407
|)
|(1,449
|)
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|(504
|)
|(2,516
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|12,236
|1,181
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(435
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|40,890
|(2,784
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|65,537
|3,675
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|495,975
|191,477
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|561,512
|$
|195,152
|Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
|Cash payments for interest
|$
|5,084
|$
|3,626
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|393
|$
|460
|Supplemental cash flow information and non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|$
|1,970
|$
|500
|Deferred offering costs in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|$
|-
|$
|1,144
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|4,034
|$
|-
|Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities
|$
|7,135
|$
|6,594
|Net exercise of Class A common stock warrants
|$
|9,220
|$
|-
|Operating cash flows from financing leases (interest paid)
|$
|24
|$
|89
|Exercise of stock options for which cash had not been received
|$
|86
|$
|-
| BillionToOne, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA
(in thousands, unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|17,391
|$
|5,711
|$
|43,415
|$
|1,477
|Provision for income taxes
|1
|(129
|)
|4
|(15
|)
|Interest (income)
|(4,912
|)
|(1,535
|)
|(14,251
|)
|(4,492
|)
|Interest expense
|6
|20
|24
|92
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,973
|1,692
|5,540
|5,232
|EBITDA
|$
|14,459
|$
|5,759
|$
|34,732
|$
|2,294
| Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands, unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|17,391
|$
|5,711
|$
|43,415
|$
|1,477
|Provision for income taxes
|1
|(129
|)
|4
|(15
|)
|Interest (income)
|(4,912
|)
|(1,535
|)
|(14,251
|)
|(4,492
|)
|Interest expense
|6
|20
|24
|92
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,973
|1,692
|5,540
|5,232
|Stock-based compensation expense
|9,703
|4,475
|24,430
|9,581
|Change in fair value of term loan
|(1,482
|)
|3,936
|5,747
|7,038
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|1,627
|(62
|)
|1,585
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|22,680
|$
|15,797
|$
|64,847
|$
|20,498
| Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
(in thousands, unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|12,547
|$
|9,996
|$
|37,113
|$
|13,803
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(3,946
|)
|(2,123
|)
|(12,466
|)
|(7,344
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|8,601
|$
|7,873
|$
|24,647
|$
|6,459
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