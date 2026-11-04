Great Elm Group Reports Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Financial Results
|When:
|Thursday, November 5, 2026, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET)
|Call:
|All interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (877) 407-0752; international callers should dial +1 (201) 389-0912. Participants should enter the Conference ID 13757474 if asked.
|Webcast:
|The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed here. A copy of the slide presentation accompanying the conference call can be found here.
About Great Elm Group, Inc.
Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEG) is a publicly-traded, alternative asset manager focused on growing a scalable and diversified portfolio of long-duration and permanent capital vehicles across credit, real estate, specialty finance, and other alternative strategies. Great Elm Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries currently manage Great Elm Capital Corp., a publicly-traded business development company, and Monomoy Properties REIT, LLC, an IOS focused real estate investment trust, in addition to other investments. Great Elm Group, Inc.'s website can be found at .
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements in this press release that are“forward-looking” statements, including statements regarding expected growth, profitability, acquisition opportunities and outlook involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or collectively impact the matters described herein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made and represent Great Elm's assumptions and expectations in light of currently available information. These statements involve risks, variables and uncertainties, and Great Elm's actual performance results may differ from those projected, and any such differences may be material. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from Great Elm's expectations, please see Great Elm's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Additional information relating to Great Elm's financial position and results of operations is also contained in Great Elm's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC and available for download at its website or at the SEC website .
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The SEC has adopted rules to regulate the use in filings with the SEC, and in public disclosures, of financial measures that are not in accordance with US GAAP, such as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is derived from methodologies other than in accordance with US GAAP. Great Elm believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure for investors to use in evaluating Great Elm's businesses. In addition, Great Elm's management reviews Adjusted EBITDA as they evaluate acquisition opportunities.
Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it either in isolation from, or as a substitute for, analyzing Great Elm's results as reported under US GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures reported by Great Elm may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.
Included in the financial tables below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, net income (loss).
Endnotes
1Includes estimated future capital expenditures and tenant improvement commitments
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Great Elm Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)
|ASSETS
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|43,204
|$
|53,474
|Receivables from managed funds
|3,973
|3,954
|Investments, at fair value
|35,217
|32,612
|Prepaid and other current assets
|1,771
|1,671
|Real estate assets, net
|8,963
|2,403
|Assets of Consolidated Funds:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|-
|113
|Investments, at fair value
|-
|5,346
|Other assets
|-
|61
|Total current assets
|93,128
|99,634
|Identifiable intangible assets, net
|10,601
|10,879
|Goodwill
|440
|440
|Right-of-use assets
|3,990
|1,238
|Other assets
|1,854
|1,493
|Total assets
|$
|110,013
|$
|113,684
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|924
|$
|1,215
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|3,839
|5,932
|Debt (face value $26,945)
|26,730
|-
|Related party payables
|205
|234
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|579
|337
|Liabilities of Consolidated Funds:
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|-
|11
|Total current liabilities
|32,277
|7,729
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|3,459
|923
|Debt (face value $26,945)
|-
|26,658
|Convertible notes (face value $36,838 and $36,838, including $17,853 and $17,853 held by related parties, respectively)
|36,499
|36,474
|Other liabilities
|1,129
|1,091
|Total liabilities
|73,364
|72,875
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 authorized and zero outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 30,940,370 shares issued and 29,941,200 outstanding at September 30, 2026; and 31,139,625 shares issued and 29,778,239 outstanding at June 30, 2026
|27
|27
|Additional paid-in-capital
|3,316,275
|3,316,289
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,279,653
|)
|(3,275,507
|)
|Total Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|36,649
|40,809
|Redeemable non-controlling interest in Consolidated Funds
|-
|-
|Total stockholders' equity
|36,649
|40,809
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|110,013
|$
|113,684
Great Elm Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Dollar amounts in thousands (except per share data)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|3,338
|$
|10,788
|Cost of revenues
|-
|6,748
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Compensation and benefits
|5,034
|5,237
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,487
|2,166
|Depreciation and amortization
|305
|342
|Expenses of Consolidated Funds
|-
|21
|Total operating costs and expenses
|6,826
|7,766
|Operating loss
|(3,488
|)
|(3,726
|)
|Dividends and interest income
|1,195
|1,238
|Interest expense
|(1,055
|)
|(1,028
|)
|Net realized and unrealized loss
|(803
|)
|(2,861
|)
|Net realized and unrealized loss on investments of Consolidated Funds
|-
|(1,808
|)
|Interest and other income of Consolidated Funds
|-
|352
|Loss before income taxes
|(4,151
|)
|(7,833
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|5
|(71
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,146
|)
|$
|(7,904
|)
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in Consolidated Funds
|-
|(874
|)
|Net loss attributable to Great Elm Group, Inc. stockholders
|$
|(4,146
|)
|$
|(7,030
|)
|Net loss attributable to stockholders per share
|Basic
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Diluted
|(0.14
|)
|(0.24
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|29,735
|28,972
|Diluted
|29,735
|28,972
Great Elm Group, Inc.
Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Dollar amounts in thousands
|Three months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Net loss
|$
|(4,146
|)
|$
|(7,904
|)
|Interest expense
|1,055
|1,028
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(5
|)
|71
|Depreciation and amortization
|305
|342
|Non-cash compensation
|1,090
|1,331
|Loss on investments
|803
|4,669
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(898
|)
|$
|(463
|)
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