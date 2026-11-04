Lesaka Delivers Q1 FY2027 Results In Line With Expectations, Reaffirms FY2027 Guidance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSAK; JSE: LSK) today released results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (“Q1 FY2027”). Q1 FY2027 performance1:

All growth rates are year-on-year between Q1 FY2027 and Q1 FY2026 in ZAR.

Group Level USD

(In thousands, except per share data) ZAR

(In thousands, except per share data) Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 YoY% Revenue 184,572 171,448 3,005,676 3,023,546 (0.6 %) Net Revenue(2) 97,223 83,437 1,582,984 1,471,165 8 % Operating (loss) income(3) (1,066 ) 137 (17,188 ) 2,373 nm Net loss attributable to Lesaka(3) (4,183 ) (4,658 ) (68,046 ) (82,265 ) 17 % Group Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) 13,514 15,095 220,140 266,211 (17 %) Basic loss per share(3) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.81 ) (0.88 ) 8 % Adjusted earnings(2)(3) 3,702 4,588 60,255 80,879 (25 %) Adjusted earnings per share(2)(3) 0.04 0.06 0.72 0.97 (26 %) Segment Level USD

(In thousands) ZAR

(In thousands) Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 Q1 FY27 Q1 FY26 YoY% Merchant Revenue 119,146 126,950 1,940,454 2,239,035 (13 %) Net Revenue(2) 41,426 41,225 674,565 726,963 (7 %) Segment Adjusted EBITDA(3) 4,716 8,944 76,870 157,713 (51 %) Consumer Revenue 41,049 30,576 668,310 539,006 24 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA 12,658 8,493 206,111 149,710 38 % Enterprise Revenue 25,766 14,853 419,452 261,904 60 % Net Revenue(2) 16,137 12,567 262,649 221,595 19 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA 1,755 1,269 28,572 22,407 28 %

(1) Average exchange rates applicable for Q1 FY2027 and for Q1 FY2026 were ZAR 16.28 to $1 and ZAR 17.67 to $1, respectively.

(2) Non-GAAP measure. Refer to Attachment A of press release for full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(3) Revised Q1 FY2026 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Commenting on the results, Lesaka Executive Chairman Ali Mazanderani said,“We have delivered Q1 results in line with our expectations. We have now met our profitability guidance for 17 consecutive quarters and I am pleased to reaffirm our full-year outlook, which at the midpoint represents adjusted earnings per share of ZAR 8.00, up 23% year-on-year.”

Outlook: Second Quarter 2027 (“Q2 FY2027”) and Full Fiscal Year 2027 (“FY2027”) guidance

While we report our financial results in USD, we measure our operating performance in ZAR, and as such we provide our guidance accordingly.

For Q2 FY2027, the quarter ending December 31, 2026, we expect:



Net Revenue between ZAR 1.62 billion and ZAR 1.72 billion

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 280 million and ZAR 320 million Adjusted earnings per share between ZAR 1.00 and ZAR 1.40



For FY2027, the year ending June 30, 2027, we reaffirm:



Net Revenue between ZAR 7.0 billion and ZAR 7.7 billion

Group Adjusted EBITDA between ZAR 1.45 billion and ZAR 1.60 billion Adjusted earnings per share between ZAR 7.50 and ZAR 8.50



FY2027 guidance includes the impact of the pending Bank Zero acquisition (subject to regulatory approval by the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank and other customary closing conditions) and excludes any unannounced mergers and acquisitions that we may conclude.

We have provided outlook regarding Net Revenue, Group Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude certain revenue and charges. We have not reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP financial measures because guidance for the various reconciling items is not provided. We are unable to provide guidance for these reconciling items because we cannot determine their probable significance, as certain items are outside of the control of Lesaka and cannot be reasonably predicted since these items could vary significantly from period to period. Accordingly, reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Presentation for Q1 FY2027 Results

Our earnings presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations page of our website prior to our earnings call.

Webcast Registration

Link to access the results webcast:

Participants using the webcast will be able to submit questions during the live Question and Answer session. Link to conference call dial-in registration via Chorus Call:

Dial in details and individual pin to be provided on registration. Participants using the conference call dial-in will be able to ask their questions during the live Question and Answer session.

Following the presentation, an archived version of the webcast will be provided on Lesaka's Investor Relations website.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of Group Adjusted EBITDA, Net Revenue, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures. Refer to Attachments A and C for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Measures

Group Adjusted EBITDA

Group Adjusted EBITDA is net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for non-operational transactions (including loss on impairment/disposal of equity-accounted investments), impairment loss, unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustment, earnings from equity-accounted investments, stock-based compensation charges and once-off items. Once-off items represent non-recurring expense items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Net Revenue

Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure. Revenue is the financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP that is most directly comparable to net revenue. We generate revenue from the provision of transaction-processing services through our various platforms and service offerings. We use these platforms to (a) sell prepaid airtime vouchers (“Pinned Airtime”) which was held as inventory, and (b) distribute pre-paid solutions including prepaid airtime vouchers (which we do not hold as inventory) (“Pinless Airtime”), prepaid electricity, gaming vouchers, and other products, to users of our platforms. We act as a principal when we sell Pinned Airtime that were held as inventory and record revenue and cost of sales on a gross basis when sold. We act as an agent in a transaction when we provide pre-paid solutions through our various platforms and services offerings because we do not control the good or service to be provided and we recognize revenue based on the amount that we are contractually entitled to receive for performing the distribution service on behalf of our customers using our platform. Our revenue under GAAP can fluctuate materially due to changes in the revenue mix between these revenue categories. Net Revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as revenue presented under GAAP less (i) the cost of Pinned Airtime sold by us, (ii) commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based pre-paid solutions (including Pinless Airtime, electricity and other products) provided through our distribution channels and (iii) network fees paid to banks under our acquiring products. We believe that the use of Net Revenue is meaningful to users of financial information because it seeks to eliminate the impact of the change in the revenue mix from the revenue categories over the periods presented.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share is GAAP net loss and loss per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2027 also includes adjustments related to Lesaka rebrand refresh expenses (net of tax).

Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2026 also includes adjustments related to the loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments and intangible asset amortization, net related to non-controlling interests.

Management believes that the Group Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings and Adjusted earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor's understanding of our financial performance. Attachment A presents the reconciliation between GAAP net loss attributable to Lesaka and these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation between the basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP and the denominator used for Adjusted earnings per share.

Headline earnings (loss) per share (“HEPS”)

The inclusion of HEPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. HEPS basic and diluted is calculated using net loss which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including, but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

HEPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net loss adjusted for the loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and HEPS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share.

About Lesaka Technologies, Inc. ( )

Lesaka operates a South African fintech company driven by a purpose to provide financial services, software and other business services to Southern Africa's underserviced consumers and merchants. We offer an integrated and holistic multiproduct platform that provides transactional accounts, lending, insurance, merchant acquiring, cash management, software and Alternative Digital Products (“ADP”). We provide targeted solutions and integrations to facilitate payments between consumers, merchants, and enterprises. By providing a full-service fintech platform in our connected ecosystem, we facilitate the digitization of commerce in our markets.

Lesaka has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NASDAQ:LSAK ) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: LSK). Visit for additional information about Lesaka.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as“expects,”“estimates,”“projects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“could,”“would,”“may,”“will,”“intends,”“outlook,”“focus,”“seek,”“potential,”“mission,”“continue,”“goal,”“target,”“objective,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. In this press release, statements relating to future financial results, the completion and timing of the pending Bank Zero acquisition and its expected impact on our future financial results, and future financing and business opportunities are forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement is contained in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, as filed with the SEC, as well as other documents we have filed or will file with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Relations Contacts:

Idris Dungarwalla

Email: ...

Media Relations Contact:

Ian Harrison

Email: ...



Lesaka Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Reconciliation of GAAP loss attributable to Lesaka to Group Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 and three months ended June 30, 2026

Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

(Loss) Income attributable to Lesaka - GAAP (A) $ (4,183 ) $ (4,658 ) $ 3,219 Less net income attributable to non-controlling interest - 117 - Net (loss) income (4,183 ) (4,775 ) 3,219 Earnings from equity accounted investments (69 ) - (49 ) Net (loss) income before earnings from equity-accounted investments (4,252 ) (4,775 ) 3,170 Income tax benefit (527 ) (146 ) (598 ) (Loss) Income before income tax expense (4,779 ) (4,921 ) 2,572 Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment - 584 - Impairment loss - - 1,431 Unrealized loss (gain) FV for currency adjustments 204 (64 ) (37 ) Operating (loss) income after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) (4,575 ) (4,401 ) 3,966 PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 5,524 9,134 5,782 Operating income before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 949 4,733 9,748 Interest expense (A) 4,258 5,013 4,425 Interest income (545 ) (539 ) (688 ) Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 4,662 9,207 13,485 Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles) 4,449 3,760 4,559 Stock-based compensation charges 1,370 1,861 1,829 Once-off items (refer below) 3,033 267 2,385 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP (A) $ 13,514 $ 15,095 $ 22,258

(A) Revised Q1 FY2026 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Three months ended

September 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

Once-off items comprises: Lesaka brand refresh $ 2,750 $ - $ 2,017 Transaction costs 225 173 264 Transaction costs related to Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions 58 94 104 Total once-off items $ 3,033 $ 267 $ 2,385

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued. The transactions can span multiple quarters, for instance in fiscal 2026 we incurred transaction costs related to the proposed acquisition of Bank Zero over a number of quarters, and the transactions are generally non-recurring.

Rebrand relates to costs incurred related to Lesaka's new brand launched in November 2025, we expect that it will take the remainder of the 2026 calendar year to roll out the refreshed brand throughout the organization. These are non-recurring costs incurred as a necessary step in a set of strategic initiatives designed to create a“One Lesaka” identity for our customers and our employees.

Year ended June 30, 2026 and 2025

Year ended June 30 2026

2025

Income (Loss) attributable to Lesaka - GAAP (A) $ 2,758 $ (90,957 ) Add net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 246 130 Net income (loss) 2,512 (91,087 ) Earnings from equity accounted investments (215 ) (114 ) Net income (loss) before earnings from equity-accounted investments 2,297 (91,201 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,429 (15,982 ) Income (Loss) before income tax expense 3,726 (107,183 ) Loss on disposal of equity securities 730 - Other income (3,883 ) - Change in fair value of equity securities (2,593 ) 59,828 Net loss on impairment/ disposal of equity-accounted investment 584 161 Reversal of allowance for doubtful loans receivable (1,500 ) - Impairment loss(1) 3,347 18,863 Unrealized (gain) loss FV for currency adjustments (53 ) 23 Operating income (loss) after PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 358 (28,308 ) PPA amortization (amortization of acquired intangible assets) 30,441 21,384 Operating income (loss) before PPA amortization after net interest (non-GAAP) 30,799 (6,924 ) Interest expense (A) 18,506 21,824 Interest income (2,889 ) (2,596 ) Operating income before PPA amortization and net interest (non-GAAP) 46,416 12,304 Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangibles) 16,905 12,337 Interest adjustment - (2,195 ) Stock-based compensation charges 6,969 9,550 Once-off items 5,452 17,826 Group Adjusted EBITDA - Non-GAAP (A) $ 75,742 $ 49,822

(A) Revised FY2025 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2026.

(1) Impairments excludes an amount of $0.7 million which is included in the caption exit of ATM business.

Year ended June 30, 2026

2025

Once-off items comprises: Lesaka brand refresh $ 3,001 $ - Exit of ATM business 1,599 - Transaction costs 1,103 1,794 Transaction costs related to Adumo, Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions 389 16,159 Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses (579 ) - Indirect taxes provision release (61 ) (127 ) Total once-off items $ 5,452 $ 17,826

Once-off items are non-recurring in nature, however, certain items may be reported in multiple quarters. For instance, transaction costs include costs incurred related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Rebrand relates to costs incurred related to Lesaka's new brand launched in November 2025, we expect that it will take the remainder of the 2026 calendar year to roll out the refreshed brand throughout the organization. These are non-recurring costs incurred as a necessary step in a set of strategic initiatives designed to create a“One Lesaka” identity for our customers and our employees.

Exit of ATM business includes expenses incurred to exit our ATM business and the impairment of ATMs recorded in property, plant and equipment.

Income recognized related to closure of legacy businesses represents (i) gains recognized related to the release of the foreign currency translation reserve on deconsolidation of a subsidiary and (ii) costs incurred related to subsidiaries which we are in the process of deregistering/ liquidating and therefore we consider these costs non-operational and ad hoc in nature.

Indirect tax provision release relates to the reversal of a non-recurring indirect tax provision created in fiscal 2023 which was resolved in fiscal 2025 following settlement of the matter with the tax authority.

Reconciliation of Revenue under GAAP to Net Revenue:

Three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, and three months ended June 30, 2026

Three months ended September 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

Revenue – GAAP $ 184,572 $ 171,448 $ 188,321 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products and acquiring network fees (87,349 ) (88,011 ) (93,189 ) Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 97,223 $ 83,437 $ 95,132 Net Revenue / Revenue – GAAP 53 % 49 % 51 % Merchant segment revenue (before eliminations) – GAAP $ 119,146 $ 126,950 $ 123,388 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products and acquiring network fees (77,720 ) (85,725 ) (82,553 ) Merchant Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 41,426 $ 41,225 $ 40,835 Enterprise segment revenue (before eliminations) – GAAP $ 25,766 $ 14,853 $ 26,103 Cost of prepaid airtime vouchers sold by us & commissions paid to third parties selling all other agency-based products (9,629 ) (2,286 ) (10,636 ) Enterprise Net Revenue (non-GAAP) $ 16,137 $ 12,567 $ 15,467

Beginning in Q1 FY2027, Net Revenue also deducts network fees paid to banks under our acquiring products, and prior period amounts have been recast to conform to the current presentation.

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, basic:

Three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L)EPS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)EPS, basic

(ZAR) 2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

2025

GAAP (A) (4,183 ) (4,658 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (68,046 ) (82,265 ) (0.81 ) (0.88 ) Intangible asset amortization, net 4,033 6,668 65,661 117,584 Lesaka rebrand refresh, net of tax 2,199 - 35,744 - Stock-based compensation charge 1,370 1,861 22,287 32,762 Transaction costs 283 267 4,609 4,817 Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investment - 584 - 10,342 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax - equity accounted investments - (134 ) - (2,361 ) Adjusted (A) 3,702 4,588 0.04 0.06 60,255 80,879 0.72 0.97

(A) Revised Q1 FY2026 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Calculation of the denominator for Adjusted earnings per share

Three months ended

September 30,

2026

2025

('000)

Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 83,340 81,327 In the money stock options 621 643 Acquisition related shares - 999 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted earnings per share 83,961 82,969

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate Adjusted earnings per share represents basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of stock options that are in the money at the reporting date and shares to be issued related to acquisitions.

Attachment B

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three months ended September 30, 2026

2025

(In thousands) REVENUE $ 184,572 $ 171,448 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below (A) 124,052 118,623 Selling, general and administration, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below(A) 47,032 37,094 Movement in allowance for credit losses 4,523 2,606 Depreciation and amortization 9,973 12,894 Transaction costs related to Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions 58 94 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (1,066 ) 137 NET LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT - 584 INTEREST INCOME 545 539 INTEREST EXPENSE(A) 4,258 5,013 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT (4,779 ) (4,921 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 527 146 NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (4,252 ) (4,775 ) EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 69 - NET LOSS (4,183 ) (4,775 ) ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 117 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA $ (4,183 ) $ (4,658 ) Net loss per share, in United States dollars: Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 )

(A) Revised Q1 FY2026 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three months ended September 30, 2026

2025

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (A) $ (4,183 ) $ (4,775 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,973 12,894 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 4,523 2,606 Interest payable 25 (107 ) Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (265 ) (1 ) Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments - 584 Earnings from equity-accounted investments (69 ) - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (6 ) (30 ) Facility fee amortized 162 78 Stock-based compensation charge 1,370 1,861 Changes in net working capital Increase in accounts receivable and other receivables (7,787 ) (1,230 ) Increase in finance loans receivable (15,574 ) (6,903 ) (Increase) Decrease in inventory (3,900 ) 5,148 Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and other payables(A) 10,128 (233 ) Increase in taxes payable 942 512 Decrease in deferred taxes (2,140 ) (1,481 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,801 ) 8,923 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (8,243 ) (3,980 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 465 452 Acquisition of intangible assets (829 ) (1,139 ) Acquisition of equity-accounted investment (750 ) - Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments 200 - Acquisition of insurance entity investments (65 ) - Net change in settlement assets (323 ) 4,206 Net cash used in investing activities (9,545 ) (461 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 59,536 27,974 Repayment of bank overdraft (41,780 ) (40,661 ) Long-term borrowings utilized 4,082 2,763 Repayment of long-term borrowings (1,189 ) (1,148 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (186 ) - Non-refundable deal origination fees - (33 ) Net change in settlement obligations 120 (3,633 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 20,583 (14,738 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 132 1,921 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,369 (4,355 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 81,538 76,639 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 85,907 $ 72,284

(A) Revised Q1 FY2026 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.



LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Unaudited September 30, June 30, 2026

2026

(In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,778 $ 81,409 Restricted cash related to credit facilities 129 129 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - September: $3,641; June: $3,207 and other receivables 51,117 43,765 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - September: $11,128; June: $10,119 115,390 103,810 Inventory 24,017 20,113 Total current assets before settlement assets 276,431 249,226 Settlement assets 18,887 18,504 Total current assets 295,318 267,730 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: $74,845; June: $69,766 53,929 50,212 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 27,809 20,161 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 1,363 295 GOODWILL 215,419 215,298 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, including integrated platform of: - September: $70,087; June: $73,211 118,452 123,425 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 13,029 12,470 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including equity securities 9,367 9,697 TOTAL ASSETS 734,686 699,288 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities 38,633 20,671 Accounts payable 25,371 23,986 Other payables 91,479 83,262 Operating lease liability - current 4,933 4,408 Current portion of long-term borrowings 16,092 16,114 Income taxes payable 2,632 1,691 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 179,140 150,132 Settlement obligations 18,721 18,530 Total current liabilities 197,861 168,662 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 26,822 28,379 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 26,721 19,338 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 197,703 194,597 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 4,169 3,988 TOTAL LIABILITIES 453,276 414,964 REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 69,686 78,972 EQUITY LESAKA EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: 83,304,774; June: 83,306,794 84 84 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: September: -; June: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 163,024 152,554 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: September: 2,548,472; June: 2,548,472 (234 ) (234 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (166,234 ) (166,319 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 215,084 219,267 TOTAL LESAKA EQUITY 211,724 205,352 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - - TOTAL EQUITY 211,724 205,352 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 734,686 $ 699,288

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Our unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. We have translated the results of operations information for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, provided in the tables below using the actual average exchange rates per month between the USD and ZAR.

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three months ended September 30, 2026

2025

(In thousands) REVENUE R 3,005,676 R 3,023,546 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below (A) 2,020,378 2,092,242 Selling, general and administration, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below (A) 765,732 653,897 Movement in allowance for credit losses 73,426 45,906 Depreciation and amortization 162,383 227,366 Transaction costs related to Utilities and Bank Zero acquisitions 945 1,762 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (17,188 ) 2,373 NET LOSS ON IMPAIRMENT OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT - 10,342 INTEREST INCOME 8,875 9,496 INTEREST EXPENSE(A) 69,345 88,422 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX BENEFIT (77,658 ) (86,895 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 8,494 2,572 NET LOSS BEFORE EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (69,164 ) (84,323 ) EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 1,118 - NET LOSS (68,046 ) (84,323 ) ADD NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - 2,058 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LESAKA R (68,046 ) R (82,265 ) Net loss per share, in South African Rands: Basic loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders R (0.81 ) R (0.88 ) Diluted loss attributable to Lesaka shareholders R (0.81 ) R (0.88 )

(A) Revised Q1 FY2026 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 in ZAR are presented below. We have translated the cash flow information for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, provided in the tables below using the actual average exchange rates per month between the USD and ZAR.

LESAKA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three months ended September 30, 2026

2025

(In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (A) R (68,046 ) R (84,323 ) Depreciation and amortization 162,383 227,366 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 73,426 45,906 Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities (4,332 ) (34 ) Net loss on impairment of equity-accounted investments - 10,342 Earnings from equity-accounted investments (1,118 ) - Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (96 ) (532 ) Interest payable 783 (938 ) Facility fee amortized 2,638 1,375 Stock-based compensation charge 22,287 32,762 Changes in net working capital Increase in accounts receivable and other receivables (129,119 ) (26,223 ) Increase in finance loans receivable (252,799 ) (122,127 ) (Increase) Decrease in inventory (63,795 ) 90,761 Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable and other payables(A) 164,185 1,123 Increase in taxes payable 15,394 9,149 Decrease in deferred taxes (34,828 ) (26,284 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (113,037 ) 158,323 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (134,102 ) (70,141 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 7,573 7,977 Acquisition of intangible assets (13,507 ) (20,103 ) Acquisition of equity-accounted investment (12,149 ) - Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments 3,240 - Acquisition of insurance entity investments (1,055 ) - Net change in settlement assets (6,118 ) 72,633 Net cash used in investing activities (156,118 ) (9,634 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 972,097 493,117 Repayment of bank overdraft (678,807 ) (711,895 ) Long-term borrowings utilized 66,389 48,590 Repayment of long-term borrowings (19,360 ) (20,240 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (3,013 ) - Non-refundable deal origination fees - (575 ) Net change in settlement obligations 2,945 (62,587 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 340,251 (253,590 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (212 ) (7,496 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 70,884 (112,397 ) Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash – beginning of period 1,337,810 1,360,756 Cash, cash equivalents & restricted cash – end of period R 1,408,694 R 1,248,359

(A) Revised Q1 FY2026 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Our unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 in ZAR are presented below. Amounts included in these balance sheets have been calculated using the $ amounts per our balance sheets presented in U.S. dollars and converted to ZAR using the exchange rates noted below.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

Unaudited

September 30,

June 30,

2026

2026

(In thousands, except share data)

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents R 1,406,579 R 1,335,694 Restricted cash related to credit facilities 2,115 2,117 Accounts receivable, net of allowance and other receivables 838,211 718,061 Finance loans receivable, net 1,892,154 1,703,231 Inventory 393,828 329,998 Total current assets before settlement assets 4,532,887 4,089,101 Settlement assets 309,707 303,599 Total current assets 4,842,594 4,392,700 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - September: R1,227,301; June: R1,144,665 884,322 823,838 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 456,009 330,786 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 22,350 4,840 GOODWILL 3,532,419 3,532,437 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, including integrated platform of- September: R1,149,280; June: R1,201,188 1,942,364 2,025,059 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 213,648 204,598 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS 153,599 159,101 TOTAL ASSETS 12,047,305 11,473,359 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities 633,500 339,153 Accounts payable 416,031 393,543 Other payables 1,500,063 1,366,096 Operating lease liability - current 80,891 72,323 Current portion of long-term borrowings 263,875 264,386 Income taxes payable 43,159 27,745 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 2,937,519 2,463,246 Settlement obligations 306,985 304,025 Total current liabilities 3,244,504 2,767,271 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 439,824 465,620 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 438,168 317,282 LONG-TERM BORROWINGS 3,241,914 3,192,792 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 68,363 65,432 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,432,773 6,808,397 TOTAL EQUITY AND REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK R 4,614,532 R 4,664,962 Exchange rate $1: ZAR 16.3979 16.4072

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

2026

2025

Net loss (USD'000)(A) (4,183 ) (4,658 ) Adjustments: Net loss on impairment/disposal of equity method investments - 584 Profit on sale of property, plant and equipment (6 ) (30 ) Tax effects on above 2 8 Net loss used to calculate headline earnings (USD'000)(A) (4,187 ) (4,096 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss ('000) 83,340 81,327 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss ('000) 83,340 81,327 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Diluted, in USD (0.05 ) (0.05 )

(A) Revised Q1 FY2026 amounts to correct the error discussed in Note 1 of our Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2026.

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

Three months ended

September 30,

2026

2025

('000) Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 83,340 81,327 Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 83,340 81,327

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.