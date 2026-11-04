Silvaco Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|SILVACO GROUP, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited, in thousands except share and par value amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,014
|$
|9,008
|Restricted cash
|-
|8,250
|Current marketable securities
|-
|1,018
|Accounts receivable, net
|8,457
|9,710
|Contract assets, net
|14,455
|13,362
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,125
|4,728
|Total current assets
|50,051
|46,076
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|1,194
|1,525
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|1,600
|3,114
|Intangible assets, net
|22,665
|26,027
|Goodwill
|30,070
|30,070
|Non-current portion of contract assets
|15,050
|14,272
|Other assets
|1,254
|1,558
|Total non-current assets
|71,833
|76,566
|Total assets
|$
|121,884
|$
|122,642
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,917
|$
|3,483
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|10,104
|19,397
|Accrued income taxes
|1,049
|2,486
|Deferred revenue, current
|7,586
|10,751
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|912
|1,121
|Vendor financing obligation, current
|2,339
|1,165
|Total current liabilities
|23,907
|38,403
|Non-current liabilities:
|Deferred revenue, non-current
|4,122
|5,157
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|661
|1,961
|Vendor financing obligation, non-current
|1,041
|2,038
|Convertible note payable, non-current
|10,108
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|124
|94
|Total liabilities
|39,963
|47,653
|Stockholders' equity:
| Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized;
34,073,072 and 30,948,403 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|167,171
|146,136
|Accumulated deficit
|(83,341
|)
|(69,218
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(1,912
|)
|(1,932
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|81,921
|74,989
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|121,884
|$
|122,642
|SILVACO GROUP, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|Three months Ended September 30,
|Nine months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Software license revenue
|$
|10,859
|$
|13,757
|$
|34,289
|$
|30,983
|Maintenance and service
|5,435
|4,915
|17,566
|13,829
|Total revenue
|16,294
|18,672
|51,855
|44,812
|Cost of revenue
|2,608
|4,133
|7,669
|10,653
|Gross profit
|13,686
|14,539
|44,186
|34,159
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|7,191
|8,739
|25,161
|19,446
|Selling and marketing
|4,042
|4,266
|12,730
|13,699
|General and administrative
|6,744
|10,876
|20,242
|27,062
|Litigation settlement
|-
|-
|-
|13,069
|Total operating expenses
|17,977
|23,881
|58,133
|73,276
|Operating loss
|(4,291
|)
|(9,342
|)
|(13,947
|)
|(39,117
|)
|Interest income
|71
|316
|147
|1,830
|Interest and other income (expense), net
|(420
|)
|82
|(914
|)
|(652
|)
|Loss before income tax benefit
|(4,640
|)
|(8,944
|)
|(14,714
|)
|(37,939
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(54
|)
|(3,645
|)
|(591
|)
|(3,958
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,586
|)
|$
|(5,299
|)
|$
|(14,123
|)
|$
|(33,981
|)
|Net loss per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(1.16
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:
|Basic and diluted
|33,962,961
|30,213,143
|32,791,615
|29,412,365
|SILVACO GROUP, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited, in thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(14,123
|)
|$
|(33,981
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,707
|2,242
|Stock-based compensation expense
|8,042
|7,469
|Loss on fixed asset disposal
|6
|-
|Provision for estimated credit losses
|486
|(148
|)
|Litigation settlement
|-
|13,069
|Accretion (amortization) of discounts (premiums) on marketable securities, net
|18
|(460
|)
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration and derivative liability
|223
|69
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|-
|-
|Accounts receivable
|1,032
|3,860
|Contract assets
|(1,620
|)
|(344
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(604
|)
|(908
|)
|Other assets
|319
|201
|Accounts payable
|(1,565
|)
|(630
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(6,596
|)
|(18,752
|)
|Related party funding of litigation settlement
|-
|6,000
|Accrued income taxes
|(1,439
|)
|(4,370
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(4,307
|)
|2,127
|Other non-current liabilities
|(877
|)
|126
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(17,298
|)
|(24,430
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Sales of marketable securities
|-
|29,752
|Maturities of marketable securities
|1,000
|34,900
|Acquisition of businesses
|-
|(32,879
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(21
|)
|(580
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|979
|31,193
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|12,193
|361
|Payments of equity issuance costs
|(606
|)
|-
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible note
|10,000
|-
|Payment of payroll taxes related to shares withheld from employees
|(307
|)
|(1,294
|)
|Payments of contingent consideration
|(104
|)
|(46
|)
|Payments of vendor financing obligation
|-
|(1,259
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|21,176
|(2,238
|)
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|(101
|)
|189
|Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|4,756
|4,714
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
|17,258
|19,606
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|22,014
|$
|24,320
|SILVACO GROUP, INC.
|REVENUE
|(Unaudited)
| 2025
| 2026
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Year
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Revenue by Region:
|Americas
|20
|%
|36
|%
|55
|%
|35
|%
|38
|%
|44
|%
|49
|%
|39
|%
|APAC
|66
|%
|57
|%
|40
|%
|57
|%
|54
|%
|48
|%
|44
|%
|49
|%
|EMEA
|14
|%
|7
|%
|5
|%
|8
|%
|8
|%
|8
|%
|7
|%
|12
|%
|Total revenue
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Revenue by Product Line:
|TCAD
|56
|%
|56
|%
|35
|%
|48
|%
|48
|%
|54
|%
|45
|%
|46
|%
|EDA
|36
|%
|29
|%
|56
|%
|24
|%
|37
|%
|23
|%
|22
|%
|28
|%
|SIP
|8
|%
|15
|%
|9
|%
|28
|%
|15
|%
|23
|%
|33
|%
|26
|%
|Total revenue
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Revenue Item Category:
|Software license revenue
|71
|%
|60
|%
|74
|%
|65
|%
|68
|%
|65
|%
|66
|%
|67
|%
|Maintenance and service
|29
|%
|40
|%
|26
|%
|35
|%
|32
|%
|35
|%
|34
|%
|33
|%
|Total revenue
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|Revenue by Country:
|United States
|20
|%
|30
|%
|55
|%
|34
|%
|37
|%
|44
|%
|48
|%
|39
|%
|China
|14
|%
|28
|%
|16
|%
|22
|%
|20
|%
|15
|%
|21
|%
|17
|%
|Other
|66
|%
|42
|%
|29
|%
|44
|%
|43
|%
|41
|%
|31
|%
|44
|%
|Total revenue
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|SILVACO GROUP, INC.
|GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|(Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|GAAP Gross profit
|$
|13,686
|$
|14,539
|$
|44,186
|$
|34,159
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|210
|402
|725
|960
|Add: Acquisition related costs
|-
|32
|-
|99
|Add: Restructuring, executive severance and other related costs
|-
|-
|63
|-
|Non-GAAP Gross profit
|$
|13,896
|$
|14,973
|$
|44,974
|$
|35,218
|GAAP Gross Margin
|84
|%
|78
|%
|85
|%
|76
|%
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|85
|%
|80
|%
|87
|%
|79
|%
|GAAP Operating loss
|$
|(4,291
|)
|$
|(9,342
|)
|$
|(13,947
|)
|$
|(39,117
|)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|2,151
|2,686
|6,910
|7,016
|Add: Acquisition related costs
|-
|1,567
|268
|17,805
|Add: Restructuring, executive severance and other related costs
|291
|1,746
|3,364
|1,746
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|856
|730
|2,576
|1,216
|Non-GAAP Operating loss
|$
|(993
|)
|$
|(2,613
|)
|$
|(829
|)
|$
|(11,334
|)
|GAAP Net loss
|$
|(4,586
|)
|$
|(5,299
|)
|$
|(14,123
|)
|$
|(33,981
|)
|Add: Stock-based compensation expense
|2,151
|2,686
|6,910
|7,016
|Add: Acquisition related costs
|17
|1,606
|493
|17,902
|Add: Restructuring, executive severance and other related costs
|291
|1,746
|3,364
|1,746
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|856
|730
|2,576
|1,216
|Less: Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment
|(31
|)
|(3,592
|)
|(781
|)
|(4,170
|)
|Non-GAAP Net loss
|$
|(1,302
|)
|$
|(2,123
|)
|$
|(1,561
|)
|$
|(10,271
|)
|GAAP Net loss per share:
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|(1.16
|)
|Non-GAAP Net loss per share:
|Basic and Diluted
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|Weighted average shares used in GAAP net loss per share:
|Basic and Diluted
|33,962,961
|30,213,143
|32,791,615
|29,412,365
|Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP net loss per share:
|Basic and Diluted
|33,962,961
|30,213,143
|32,791,615
|29,412,365
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