Red Violet Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue Increases 20% to a Record $27.8 Million Producing a Record $12.7 Million in Cash Flow from Operations BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading identity intelligence and analytics company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. “red violet delivered another record revenue quarter, surpassing $100 million in trailing twelve-month revenue for the first time, and generating record operating cash flow,” stated Derek Dubner, red violet's CEO.“The continued expansion of digital interactions, coupled with increasingly sophisticated AI-driven fraud, is fueling demand for identity resolution, fraud prevention, and compliance solutions. Our proprietary platform and longitudinal identity graph deliver accurate identity intelligence that informs critical decisions and supports customers' daily workflows. We believe these secular tailwinds, combined with our strengthening competitive advantages, position us to capture a growing share of this expanding market.” Third Quarter Financial Results For the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025:

Total revenue increased 20% to $27.8 million.

Gross profit increased 25% to $21.0 million. Gross margin increased to 76% from 73%.

Adjusted gross profit increased 22% to $23.7 million. Adjusted gross margin increased to 85% from 84%.

Net income increased 29% to $5.4 million, which resulted in earnings of $0.35 per basic and diluted share. Net income margin increased to 20% from 18%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% to $11.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 40% from 39%.

Adjusted net income increased 23% to $7.3 million, which resulted in adjusted earnings of $0.48 and $0.47 per basic and diluted share, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 25% to $12.7 million. Cash and cash equivalents, together with investments in U.S. Treasury securities, totaled $165.7 million as of September 30, 2026, with no debt. Third Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Closed an underwritten public offering of 1,916,667 shares of common stock, including 250,000 shares of common stock sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option, providing net proceeds of $108.7 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

Added 383 customers to IDITM during the third quarter, ending the quarter with 11,252 customers. Added 19,688 users to FOREWARN® during the third quarter, ending the quarter with 462,861 users. Over 665 REALTOR® Associations throughout the U.S. are now contracted to use FOREWARN.

Conference Call In conjunction with this release, red violet will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 pm ET to discuss its quarterly results and provide a business update. Please click here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. To access the live audio webcast, visit the Investors section of the red violet website at . Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required. Following the completion of the conference call, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the red violet website at . About red violet ® At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-embedded identity intelligence platform, CORETM, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit . Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

... Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

... Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and free cash flow ("FCF"). Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets, and to include the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization of certain intangible assets, and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipate," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the continued expansion of digital interactions and AI-driven fraud will continue to fuel demand for identity resolution, fraud prevention, and compliance solutions; and whether the Company's proprietary platform and longitudinal identity graph, combined with its competitive advantages, will enable it to capture a growing share of this expanding market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in red violet's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 4, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

RED VIOLET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,058 $ 43,557 Short-term investments 36,286 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $239 and $231 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 13,626 10,697 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,677 2,281 Total current assets 121,647 56,535 Long-term investments 61,320 - Property and equipment, net 926 882 Intangible assets, net 43,073 39,264 Goodwill 5,227 5,227 Right-of-use assets 2,179 2,570 Deferred tax assets 2,918 6,585 Other noncurrent assets 658 949 Total assets $ 237,948 $ 112,012 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,638 $ 1,977 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,746 4,469 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 487 396 Deferred revenue 1,634 1,028 Total current liabilities 7,505 7,870 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 2,080 2,396 Other noncurrent liabilities 796 820 Total liabilities 10,381 11,086 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock-$0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, and 0 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock-$0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 16,050,406 and 14,151,350 shares issued and outstanding, as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 16 14 Additional paid-in capital 200,826 88,628 Retained earnings 27,077 12,284 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (352 ) - Total shareholders' equity 227,567 100,926 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 237,948 $ 112,012





RED VIOLET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 27,751 $ 23,083 $ 80,299 $ 66,860 Costs and expenses (1) : Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 4,018 3,622 11,655 10,784 Sales and marketing expenses 6,160 5,402 17,768 16,431 General and administrative expenses 8,971 6,777 25,138 20,204 Depreciation and amortization 2,837 2,706 8,434 7,903 Total costs and expenses 21,986 18,507 62,995 55,322 Income from operations 5,765 4,576 17,304 11,538 Interest income 1,069 386 1,807 1,033 Income before income taxes 6,834 4,962 19,111 12,571 Income tax expense 1,389 749 4,318 2,232 Net income $ 5,445 $ 4,213 $ 14,793 $ 10,339 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 1.01 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.99 $ 0.71 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,342,614 14,027,994 14,575,079 14,014,993 Diluted 15,754,154 14,618,657 14,914,635 14,567,167 (1) Share-based compensation expense in each category: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 15 $ - $ 44 $ - Sales and marketing expenses 233 206 608 594 General and administrative expenses 1,831 1,500 5,713 4,535 Total $ 2,079 $ 1,706 $ 6,365 $ 5,129





RED VIOLET, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 14,793 $ 10,339 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,434 7,903 Share-based compensation expense 6,365 5,129 Write-off of long-lived assets 12 3 Provision for bad debts 791 408 Noncash lease expenses 391 382 Accretion of discount on investments in U.S. Treasury securities, net (54 ) - Deferred income tax expense 3,791 2,020 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,720 ) (2,766 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (486 ) (610 ) Other noncurrent assets 291 58 Accounts payable 661 637 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,757 ) (701 ) Deferred revenue 606 147 Operating lease liabilities (225 ) (289 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 29,893 22,660 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of investments in U.S. Treasury securities (98,938 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (263 ) (439 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (10,555 ) (7,679 ) Net cash used in investing activities (109,756 ) (8,118 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 108,705 - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units (1,219 ) (860 ) Repurchases of common stock (3,122 ) (653 ) Dividend payable - (4,181 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 104,364 (5,694 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 24,501 $ 8,848 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 43,557 36,504 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 68,058 $ 45,352 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ 570 $ 683 Share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets $ 1,471 $ 1,146 Retirement of treasury stock $ 4,341 $ 1,513 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of operating lease liabilities $ - $ 1,153

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management evaluates the financial performance of our business on a variety of key indicators, including non-GAAP metrics of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, excluding interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income, the most directly comparable financial measure based on US GAAP, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, litigation costs, and write-off of long-lived assets, and to include the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization of certain intangible assets, and adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We define FCF as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

The following is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 5,445 $ 4,213 $ 14,793 $ 10,339 Interest income (1,069 ) (386 ) (1,807 ) (1,033 ) Income tax expense 1,389 749 4,318 2,232 Depreciation and amortization 2,837 2,706 8,434 7,903 Share-based compensation expense 2,079 1,706 6,365 5,129 Acquisition-related costs 225 (12 ) 533 358 Litigation costs 84 60 269 73 Write-off of long-lived assets 11 - 12 3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,001 $ 9,036 $ 32,917 $ 25,004 Revenue $ 27,751 $ 23,083 $ 80,299 $ 66,860 Net income margin 20 % 18 % 18 % 15 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 40 % 39 % 41 % 37 %

The following is a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 5,445 $ 4,213 $ 14,793 $ 10,339 Share-based compensation expense 2,079 1,706 6,365 5,129 Amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets 411 413 1,231 1,235 Acquisition-related costs 225 (12 ) 533 358 Litigation costs 84 60 269 73 Write-off of long-lived assets 11 - 12 3 Tax effect of adjustments(1) (915 ) (423 ) (2,098 ) (1,529 ) Adjusted net income $ 7,340 $ 5,957 $ 21,105 $ 15,608 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.30 $ 1.01 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.99 $ 0.71 Adjusted earnings per share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.42 $ 1.45 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.41 $ 1.42 $ 1.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,342,614 14,027,994 14,575,079 14,014,993 Diluted 15,754,154 14,618,657 14,914,635 14,567,167

(1) The tax effect of adjustments is calculated using the expected combined federal and state statutory tax rate, which was approximately 26.00% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The resulting tax effect may differ from applying such rate to total adjustments due to the tax treatment of certain items. Beginning with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, we updated the methodology for determining the income tax effects of adjustments in calculating non-GAAP adjusted net income. Prior-period amounts have been revised to conform to the current methodology and presentation. These revisions did not affect our previously reported GAAP financial statements.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to adjusted gross profit:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 27,751 $ 23,083 $ 80,299 $ 66,860 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (4,018 ) (3,622 ) (11,655 ) (10,784 ) Depreciation and amortization related to cost of revenue (2,765 ) (2,651 ) (8,227 ) (7,746 ) Gross profit 20,968 16,810 60,417 48,330 Depreciation and amortization of certain intangible assets(1) 2,702 2,615 8,080 7,627 Adjusted gross profit $ 23,670 $ 19,425 $ 68,497 $ 55,957 Gross margin 76 % 73 % 75 % 72 % Adjusted gross margin 85 % 84 % 85 % 84 %

(1) Depreciation and amortization of certain intangible assets primarily consists of the amortization of capitalized internal-use software development costs, which are included within intangible assets and amortized over their estimated useful lives.

The following is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable US GAAP financial measure, to FCF:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 12,671 $ 10,172 $ 29,893 $ 22,660 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (95 ) (187 ) (263 ) (439 ) Capitalized costs included in intangible assets (3,752 ) (2,695 ) (10,555 ) (7,679 ) Free cash flow $ 8,824 $ 7,290 $ 19,075 $ 14,542

In order to assist readers of our condensed consolidated financial statements in understanding the operating results that management uses to evaluate the business and for financial planning purposes, we present non-GAAP measures of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF as supplemental measures of our operating performance and liquidity. We believe they provide useful information to our investors as they eliminate the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our cash operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we use them as an integral part of our internal reporting to measure the performance and operating strength of our business.

We believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF are relevant and provide useful information frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies similar to ours and are indicators of the operational strength of our business. We believe adjusted EBITDA eliminates the uneven effect of considerable amounts of non-cash depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, and the impact of other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We believe adjusted net income provides additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult and obscure trends in ongoing operations. Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of share-based compensation capitalized in intangible assets, and other items not indicative of our ongoing operating performance, and to include the tax effect of adjustments. We define adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average shares outstanding. Our adjusted gross profit is a measure used by management in evaluating the business's current operating performance by excluding the impact of prior historical costs of certain assets that are expensed systematically and allocated over the estimated useful lives of the assets, which may not be indicative of the current operating activity. We define adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization of certain intangible assets. We believe adjusted gross profit provides useful information to our investors by eliminating the impact of certain non-cash depreciation and amortization, and primarily the amortization of software developed for internal use, providing a baseline of our core operating results that allow for analyzing trends in our underlying business consistently over multiple periods. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue. We believe FCF is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures, for operational expenses and investment in our business. FCF is a measure used by management to understand and evaluate the business's operating performance and trends over time. FCF is calculated by using net cash provided by operating activities, less purchase of property and equipment and capitalized costs included in intangible assets.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, financial measures presented in accordance with US GAAP. In addition, FCF is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. The way we measure adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, and FCF may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies, and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.

SUPPLEMENTAL METRICS

The following metrics are intended as a supplement to the financial statements found in this release and other information furnished or filed with the SEC. These supplemental metrics are not necessarily derived from any underlying financial statement amounts. We believe these supplemental metrics help investors understand trends within our business and evaluate the performance of such trends quickly and effectively. In the event of discrepancies between amounts in these tables and the Company's historical disclosures or financial statements, readers should rely on the Company's filings with the SEC and financial statements in the Company's most recent earnings release.

We intend to periodically review and refine the definition, methodology and appropriateness of each of these supplemental metrics. As a result, metrics are subject to removal and/or changes, and such changes could be material.

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Q4'24 Q1'25 Q2'25 Q3'25 Q4'25 Q1'26 Q2'26 Q3'26 Customer metrics IDI - billable customers(1) 8,926 9,241 9,549 9,853 10,022 10,422 10,869 11,252 FOREWARN - users(2) 303,418 325,336 346,671 372,209 390,018 417,680 443,173 462,861 Revenue metrics Contractual revenue %(3) 77 % 74 % 77 % 75 % 77 % 75 % 77 % 78 % Gross revenue retention %(4) 96 % 96 % 97 % 96 % 95 % 95 % 95 % 96 % Other metrics Employees - sales and marketing 95 90 92 105 99 104 104 108 Employees - support 11 11 11 11 12 13 13 13 Employees - infrastructure 28 29 29 32 37 36 35 39 Employees - engineering 57 62 63 66 73 77 79 89 Employees - administration 25 24 28 28 29 30 30 29

(1) We define a billable customer of IDI as a single entity that generated revenue in the last three months of the period. Billable customers are typically corporate organizations. In most cases, corporate organizations will have multiple users and/or departments purchasing our solutions; however, we count the entire organization as a discrete customer.

(2) We define a user of FOREWARN as a unique person that has a subscription to use the FOREWARN service as of the last day of the period. A unique person can only have one user account.

(3) Contractual revenue % represents revenue generated from customers pursuant to pricing contracts containing a monthly fee and any additional overage divided by total revenue. Pricing contracts are generally annual contracts or longer, with auto renewal.

(4) Gross revenue retention is defined as the revenue retained from existing customers, net of reinstated revenue, and excluding expansion revenue. Revenue is measured once a customer has generated revenue for six consecutive months. Revenue is considered lost when all revenue from a customer ceases for three consecutive months; revenue generated by a customer after the three-month loss period is defined as reinstated revenue. Gross revenue retention percentage is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis. The numerator of which is revenue lost during the period due to attrition, net of reinstated revenue, and the denominator of which is total revenue based on an average of total revenue at the beginning of each month during the period, with the quotient subtracted from one. Our gross revenue retention calculation excludes revenue from idiVERIFIED, which is purely transactional and currently represents less than 3% of total revenue.