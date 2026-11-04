Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Q3 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $21.0 Million

PEKIN, Ill., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“We delivered positive gross profit, income from operations, net income and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter demonstrating the earnings power of our core operations with 45Z tax credit earnings adding to an already solid foundation,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryon McGregor.“On the strength of these positive results, we paid down $6.5 million on our line of credit, bringing the total debt reduction on a year-to-date basis to $26.5 million. We also continued to execute on our high return capital projects to expand production capacity, improve process efficiencies and optimize CO2.”

Added Mr. McGregor,“During the quarter we took a number of actions to increase our 45Z tax credit earnings this year and into 2027. Through our efforts to lower our carbon scores at our Columbia facility and Pekin dry mill, we now expect to generate a minimum of $20 million, net of monetization costs, in 2026. We also signed our first multi-year agreement with a local farmer cooperative to supply a meaningful portion of our Pekin campus low carbon intensity corn needs and share the resulting 45Z benefit with its members, and we are currently working on additional agreements. Finally, as a result of the debottlenecking project at our Pekin dry mill, we are on track to exit the year with higher production capacity, which positions us to qualify more gallons and drive additional gross margin.”

“Looking ahead, industry tailwinds are supporting healthy ethanol demand and positive crush margins, notably the improved outlook for year-round adoption of E15 in California. With our disciplined operating model working as intended and diversified product portfolio unlocking premium values, we are positioned to take advantage of favorable industry fundamentals today and are executing plans for Alto to grow, drive profitability and build shareholder value.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Compared to 2025



Net sales were $257.9 million, compared to $241.0 million.

Cost of goods sold was $243.1 million, compared to $217.5 million.

Gross profit was $14.8 million, compared to $23.5 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.8 million, compared to $6.5 million.

Interest expense was $1.5 million, compared to $2.8 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $12.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, compared to $13.9 million, or $0.19 per share. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.0 million, compared to $21.4 million.



Cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2026 were $23.6 million, compared to $23.4 million at December 31, 2025. The company's borrowing availability at September 30, 2026 was $108 million.

Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

To receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly up to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. Alternatively, the webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients' website at and will be available for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related income or expense, excess insurance proceeds and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“plan,”“could,”“should,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“guidance,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients' expectations around generating Section 45Z tax credit earnings in 2026 and 2027, including the anticipated minimum amount of 2026 credits net of monetization costs, lowering the carbon scores at its Columbia facility and Pekin dry mill, and the benefits of its agreement with a local farmer cooperative and its ability to enter into additional agreements; the expected results of the debottlenecking project at its Pekin dry mill and its other capital projects to expand production capacity, improve process efficiencies and optimize CO2, including exiting the year with higher production capacity and qualifying additional gallons; industry tailwinds, ethanol demand, crush margins and the outlook for year-round adoption of E15, including in California; profitability and opportunities to grow earnings, including through additional gross margin, and build shareholder value; and Alto Ingredients' other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients' plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients' current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients' business and plans. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, export conditions and international demand, and the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients' products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline, and the pace and extent of E15 adoption, including in California; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas, and adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; the impact of competitive products and pricing and the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; Alto Ingredients' ability to timely and within budget execute on its optimization and capital projects and to realize the anticipated production capacity increases and other benefits of those projects; Alto Ingredients' ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities, and realize the expected results, under existing and new legislation, such as the Section 45Z regulations, including its ability to apply for and receive anticipated credit amounts, achieve anticipated carbon intensity scores and monetize tax credits at the anticipated cost; the ability of Alto Ingredients' farmer partners to supply low carbon intensity corn as anticipated, and Alto Ingredients' ability to enter into additional such agreements; regulatory developments and changes in laws, regulations, governmental policies and generally accepted accounting principles, and successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients' facilities, products and/or businesses; the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, specifically, those factors set forth in the“Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2026. Alto Ingredients undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company IR and Media Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755

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IR Agency Contact:

Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777,

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