Immuneering To Present At The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
About Immuneering Corporation
Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company dedicated to keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, with an initial focus on patients with RAS, RAF, and other MAPK-driven cancers. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering's lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications. The Company is conducting a global randomized pivotal trial, MAPKeeper 301, evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company's development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and preclinical stage programs. For more information, please visit .
Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
New Street Investor Relations
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Media Contact:
David Caouette
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