Immuneering To Present At The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a late-stage clinical oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation in Boston on Monday, November 9, 2026, at 11:00 am ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering's website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a late-stage clinical oncology company dedicated to keeping cancer patients alive and helping them thrive, with an initial focus on patients with RAS, RAF, and other MAPK-driven cancers. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors, designed to improve overall survival by three mechanisms: shrinking tumors durably with less resistance, preserving body mass by countering cachexia, and minimizing side effects to maximize performance status and combinability. Immuneering's lead product candidate, atebimetinib, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK, designed to improve survival across many cancer indications. The Company is conducting a global randomized pivotal trial, MAPKeeper 301, evaluating atebimetinib in combination with chemotherapy in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. The Company's development pipeline also includes additional combination opportunities and preclinical stage programs. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

New Street Investor Relations

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Media Contact:

David Caouette

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