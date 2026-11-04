Alamar Biosciences To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
- Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL
Investor meetings on Wednesday, December 2
Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the session on the“Investors” section of the company website at investors.alamarbio.com.
About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
Alamar is a commercial-stage proteomics company establishing a gold standard in protein detection and analysis. Leveraging our proprietary NULISATM technology and the ARGO® HT System, our platform is designed to detect protein biomarkers at extremely low concentrations in blood with ultra-high sensitivity, high specificity, flexible multiplexing, broad dynamic range and seamless automation. We refer to this combination of features as“Precision Proteomics,” and believe it fills a critical gap in the field of advanced proteomics, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states. Learn more at alamarbio.com.CONTACT: Media Contact Alamar Biosciences, Inc.... Investor Contact Alamar Biosciences, Inc.
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