Mueller Water Products Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2026 Results Introduces Fiscal 2027 Guidance
|MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(UNAUDITED)
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(in millions, except share amounts)
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|566.0
|$
|431.5
|Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.7 million and $3.6 million
|189.7
|211.9
|Inventories, net
|385.8
|328.7
|Other current assets
|51.4
|56.8
|Total current assets
|1,192.9
|1,028.9
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|357.2
|335.7
|Intangible assets, net
|299.7
|307.3
|Goodwill, net
|92.1
|89.2
|Other noncurrent assets
|83.2
|77.8
|Total assets
|$
|2,025.1
|$
|1,838.9
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|1.8
|$
|1.2
|Accounts payable
|149.1
|134.4
|Other current liabilities
|117.0
|154.7
|Total current liabilities
|267.9
|290.3
|Long-term debt
|452.0
|450.4
|Deferred income taxes
|87.6
|51.0
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|65.5
|65.5
|Total liabilities
|873.0
|857.2
|Commitments and contingencies
|Preferred stock: par value $0.01 per share; 60,000,000 shares authorized;
| -
| -
|none outstanding at September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025
|Common stock: par value $0.01 per share; 600,000,000 shares authorized;
| 1.6
| 1.6
|155,500,988 and 156,331,004 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026,
|and September 30, 2025, respectively
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,096.5
|1,158.9
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|47.7
|(174.2
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|6.3
|(4.6
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,152.1
|981.7
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,025.1
|$
|1,838.9
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
|Three months ended
|Year ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|376.5
|$
|380.8
|$
|1,475.0
|$
|1,429.7
|Cost of sales (1)
|237.2
|240.8
|915.6
|913.0
|Gross profit
|139.3
|140.0
|559.4
|516.7
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|57.3
|66.7
|240.8
|247.3
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|8.9
|3.7
|27.8
|8.8
|Total operating expenses
|66.2
|70.4
|268.6
|256.1
|Operating income
|73.1
|69.6
|290.8
|260.6
|Pension (benefit) expense other than service
|-
|(0.1
|)
|0.1
|(0.2
|)
|Interest expense, net
|0.5
|1.0
|3.8
|6.6
|Income before income taxes
|72.6
|68.7
|286.9
|254.2
|Income tax expense
|20.3
|16.1
|65.0
|62.5
|Net income
|$
|52.3
|$
|52.6
|$
|221.9
|$
|191.7
|Net income per basic share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|1.42
|$
|1.23
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.33
|$
|1.41
|$
|1.22
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|156.0
|156.3
|156.3
|156.4
|Diluted
|157.0
|157.4
|157.3
|157.5
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.070
|$
|0.067
|$
|0.280
|$
|0.268
|(1)For the year ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded charges of $3.1 million in connection with portfolio optimization costs in the Water Management Solutions segment. Portfolio optimization costs primarily relate to certain transaction-related expenses, restructuring costs, and other costs related to acquisitions, divestitures, or other strategic actions. For the year ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded charges of $5.6 million in connection with warranty obligations in the Water Management Solutions segment. Additionally, cost of sales included $0.6 million and $4.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, of Decatur legacy brass foundry closure costs, including inventory and other asset restructuring write-downs.
|(2)For the year ended September 30, 2026, strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with certain transaction-related expenses, severance, the Company's leadership transition, non-cash asset impairment expenses and the closure of its legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois. For the year ended September 30, 2025, strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with the Company's leadership transition, certain transaction-related expenses, severance, and non-cash asset impairment.
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|Year ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(in millions)
|Operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|221.9
|$
|191.7
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|43.0
|39.7
|Amortization
|7.0
|7.2
|Non-cash asset impairment
|4.0
|1.0
|Gain on sale of assets
|(0.4
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|13.7
|10.7
|Pension cost
|0.7
|0.5
|Deferred income taxes
|33.5
|(7.0
|)
|Inventory reserves provision
|1.7
|2.0
|Other, net
|1.3
|0.9
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Receivables, net
|22.0
|(2.4
|)
|Inventories
|(58.1
|)
|(27.3
|)
|Other assets
|5.8
|(20.0
|)
|Accounts payable
|5.1
|17.5
|Other current liabilities
|(37.9
|)
|4.2
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|(0.4
|)
|0.8
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|262.9
|219.3
|Investing activities:
|Capital expenditures
|(55.6
|)
|(47.3
|)
|Proceeds from sales of assets
|1.2
|0.2
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(54.4
|)
|(47.1
|)
|Financing activities:
|Dividends paid
|(43.8
|)
|(41.9
|)
|Stock repurchased under buyback program
|(30.5
|)
|(15.0
|)
|Employee taxes related to stock-based compensation
|(4.0
|)
|(4.8
|)
|Common stock issued
|2.2
|4.7
|Payments for finance lease obligations
|(1.5
|)
|(1.3
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(77.6
|)
|(58.3
|)
|Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash
|3.6
|7.7
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|134.5
|121.6
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|431.5
|309.9
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|566.0
|$
|431.5
|Year ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|(in millions)
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest, net
|$
|3.4
|$
|5.5
|Cash paid for income taxes, net
|$
|48.7
|$
|69.1
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Property, plant and equipment accrued and unpaid
|$
|17.9
|$
|8.8
|Property, plant and equipment acquired through finance leases
|$
|3.0
|$
|2.8
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Quarter ended September 30, 2026
|Water Flow Solutions
|Water Management Solutions
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|210.9
|$
|165.6
|$
|-
|$
|376.5
|Gross profit (1)
|$
|82.1
|$
|57.2
|$
|-
|$
|139.3
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|23.3
|21.2
|12.8
|57.3
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|-
|0.4
|8.5
|8.9
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|58.8
|$
|35.6
|$
|(21.3
|)
|$
|73.1
|Operating margin
|27.9
|%
|21.5
|%
|19.4
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|7.8
|$
|4.2
|$
|-
|$
|12.0
|Net income
|$
|52.3
|Net income margin
|13.9
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|52.3
| Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|8.9
| Decatur legacy brass foundry closure costs
|0.6
| Income tax expense of adjusting items (3)
|(2.6
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|59.2
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|157.0
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.33
| Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share (2)
|0.06
| Decatur legacy brass foundry closure costs per diluted share
|0.00
| Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share (3)
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.38
|Net income
|$
|52.3
|Income tax expense (4)
|20.3
|Interest expense, net (4)
|0.5
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|58.8
|$
|35.6
|$
|(21.3
|)
|73.1
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|-
|0.4
|8.5
|8.9
|Decatur legacy brass foundry closure costs
|0.6
|-
|-
|0.6
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|59.4
|36.0
|(12.8
|)
|82.6
|Depreciation and amortization
|7.7
|5.2
|-
|12.9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|67.1
|$
|41.2
|$
|(12.8
|)
|$
|95.5
|Adjusted operating margin
|28.2
|%
|21.7
|%
|21.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|31.8
|%
|24.9
|%
|25.4
|%
|Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|108.7
|Less capital expenditures
|12.0
|Free cash flow
|$
|96.7
|(1)Gross profit includes $0.6 million in closure costs for our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois.
|(2)Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois, and severance.
|(3)The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 22.7%, and may be subject to rounding.
|(4)The Company does not allocate interest or income taxes to its segments.
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Quarter ended September 30, 2025
|Water Flow Solutions
|Water Management Solutions
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|217.5
|$
|163.3
|$
|-
|$
|380.8
|Gross profit (1)
|$
|80.4
|$
|59.6
|$
|-
|$
|140.0
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|25.3
|25.4
|16.0
|66.7
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|-
|0.1
|3.6
|3.7
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|55.1
|$
|34.1
|$
|(19.6
|)
|$
|69.6
|Operating margin
|25.3
|%
|20.9
|%
|18.3
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|8.3
|$
|6.2
|$
|-
|$
|14.5
|Net income
|$
|52.6
|Net income margin
|13.8
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|52.6
|Warranty charge (1)
|5.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|3.7
|Income tax expense of adjusting items (3)
|(2.2
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|59.7
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|157.4
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|0.33
|Warranty charge per diluted share
|0.04
| Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share
|0.02
| Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share
|(0.01
|)
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.38
|Net income
|$
|52.6
|Income tax expense (4)
|16.1
|Interest expense, net (4)
|1.0
|Pension benefit other than service (4)
|(0.1
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|55.1
|$
|34.1
|$
|(19.6
|)
|69.6
|Warranty charge (1)
|-
|5.6
|-
|5.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|-
|0.1
|3.6
|3.7
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|55.1
|39.8
|(16.0
|)
|78.9
|Pension benefit other than service (4)
|-
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|Depreciation and amortization
|7.6
|5.2
|-
|12.8
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|62.7
|$
|45.0
|$
|(15.9
|)
|$
|91.8
|Adjusted operating margin
|25.3
|%
|24.4
|%
|20.7
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|28.8
|%
|27.6
|%
|24.1
|%
|Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|83.5
|Less capital expenditures
|14.5
|Free cash flow
|$
|69.0
|(1)Gross profit includes a charge of $5.6 million in connection with warranty obligations in Water Management Solutions.
|(2)Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to certain transaction-related expenses, severance, and expenses associated with our leadership transition.
|(3)The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 23.4%, and may be subject to rounding.
|(4)The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit other than service to its segments.
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Year ended September 30, 2026
|Water Flow Solutions
|Water Management Solutions
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|817.5
|$
|657.5
|$
|-
|$
|1,475.0
|Gross profit (1)
|$
|329.5
|$
|229.9
|$
|-
|$
|559.4
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|90.1
|91.4
|59.3
|240.8
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|-
|7.2
|20.6
|27.8
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|239.4
|$
|131.3
|$
|(79.9
|)
|$
|290.8
|Operating margin
|29.3
|%
|20.0
|%
|19.7
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|26.1
|$
|29.5
|$
|-
|$
|55.6
|Net income
|$
|221.9
|Net income margin
|15.0
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|221.9
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|27.8
|Decatur legacy brass foundry closure costs
|0.6
|Portfolio optimization costs (5)
|3.1
|Income tax expense of adjusting items (3)
|(7.2
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|246.2
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|157.3
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|1.41
| Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share (2)
|0.18
| Decatur legacy brass foundry closure costs per diluted share
|0.00
| Portfolio optimization costs per diluted share(5)
|0.02
| Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share (3)
|(0.04
|)
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|1.57
|Net income
|$
|221.9
|Income tax expense (4)
|65.0
|Interest expense, net (4)
|3.8
|Pension expense other than service (4)
|0.1
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|239.4
|$
|131.3
|$
|(79.9
|)
|290.8
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|-
|7.2
|20.6
|27.8
|Portfolio optimization costs (5)
|-
|3.1
|-
|3.1
|Decatur legacy brass foundry closure costs
|0.6
|-
|-
|0.6
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|240.0
|141.6
|(59.3
|)
|322.3
|Pension expense other than service (4)
|-
|-
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|29.5
|20.4
|0.1
|50.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|269.5
|$
|162.0
|$
|(59.3
|)
|$
|372.2
|Adjusted operating margin
|29.4
|%
|21.5
|%
|21.9
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|33.0
|%
|24.6
|%
|25.2
|%
|Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|262.9
|Less capital expenditures
|55.6
|Free cash flow
|$
|207.3
|(1)Gross profit includes $3.1 million of portfolio optimization costs in the Water Management Solutions segment, which primarily relate to certain transaction-related expenses and $0.6 million in closure costs for our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois, in the Water Flow Solutions segment.
|(2)Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with certain transaction-related expenses, severance, our leadership transition, non-cash asset impairment expenses and the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois.
|(3)The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 22.7%, and may be subject to rounding.
|(4)The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit other than service to its segments.
|(5)Portfolio optimization costs are primarily associated with certain transaction-related expenses.
| MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT RESULTS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
|Year ended September 30, 2025
|Water Flow Solutions
|Water Management Solutions
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Net sales
|$
|824.9
|$
|604.8
|$
|-
|$
|1,429.7
|Gross profit (1)
|$
|296.3
|$
|220.4
|$
|-
|$
|516.7
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|90.3
|96.9
|60.1
|247.3
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|1.0
|0.7
|7.1
|8.8
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|205.0
|$
|122.8
|$
|(67.2
|)
|$
|260.6
|Operating margin
|24.9
|%
|20.3
|%
|18.2
|%
|Capital expenditures
|$
|24.1
|$
|23.2
|$
|-
|$
|47.3
|Net income
|$
|191.7
|Net income margin
|13.4
|%
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures:
|Net income
|$
|191.7
|Warranty charge (1)
|5.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|8.8
|Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down
|4.1
|Income tax expense of adjusting items (3)
|(4.6
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|205.6
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|157.5
|Net income per diluted share
|$
|1.22
| Warranty charge per diluted share (1)
|0.04
| Strategic reorganization and other charges per diluted share (2)
|0.06
| Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down per diluted share
|0.03
| Income tax expense of adjusting items per diluted share (3)
|(0.04
|)
|Adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|1.31
|Net income
|$
|191.7
|Income tax expense (4)
|62.5
|Interest expense, net (4)
|6.6
|Pension benefit other than service (4)
|(0.2
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|205.0
|$
|122.8
|$
|(67.2
|)
|260.6
|Warranty charge (1)
|-
|5.6
|-
|5.6
|Strategic reorganization and other charges (2)
|1.0
|0.7
|7.1
|8.8
|Inventory and other asset restructuring write-down
|4.1
|-
|-
|4.1
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|210.1
|129.1
|(60.1
|)
|279.1
|Pension benefit other than service (4)
|-
|-
|0.2
|0.2
|Depreciation and amortization
|26.6
|20.2
|0.1
|46.9
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|236.7
|$
|149.3
|$
|(59.8
|)
|$
|326.2
|Adjusted operating margin
|25.5
|%
|21.3
|%
|19.5
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|28.7
|%
|24.7
|%
|22.8
|%
|Reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|219.3
|Less capital expenditures
|47.3
|Free cash flow
|$
|172.0
|(1)Gross profit includes a charge of $5.6 million in connection with warranty obligations in the Water Management Solutions segment and $4.1 million in Inventory and other asset write-downs associated with the closure of our legacy brass foundry in Decatur, Illinois, in the Water Flow Solutions segment.
|(2)Strategic reorganization and other charges primarily relate to expenses associated with our leadership transition, certain transaction-related expenses, severance, and non-cash asset impairment.
|(3)The income tax expense of adjusting items reflects an effective tax rate of 24.6%, and may be subject to rounding.
|(4)The Company does not allocate interest, income taxes or pension benefit other than service to its segments.
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