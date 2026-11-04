Sitime Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenue
|$
|298,671
|$
|157,432
|$
|83,567
|Cost of revenue
|144,553
|58,290
|38,850
|Gross profit
|154,118
|99,142
|44,717
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|62,412
|36,117
|30,009
|Selling, general and administrative
|62,085
|46,301
|30,603
|Acquisition related costs
|21,288
|8,509
|126
|Total operating expenses
|145,785
|90,927
|60,738
|Income (loss) from operations
|8,333
|8,215
|(16,021
|)
|Interest income
|1,487
|12,545
|8,275
|Interest expense
|(5,094
|)
|(2,247
|)
|-
|Other expense, net
|(199
|)
|(317
|)
|(157
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|4,527
|18,196
|(7,903
|)
|Income tax expense
|(174
|)
|(40
|)
|(111
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|4,353
|$
|18,156
|$
|(8,014
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|4,353
|$
|18,156
|$
|(8,014
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.69
|$
|(0.31
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.66
|$
|(0.31
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|30,134
|26,450
|26,048
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|31,170
|27,490
|26,048
| SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenue
|$
|569,670
|$
|213,375
|Cost of revenue
|249,455
|102,270
|Gross profit
|320,215
|111,105
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|131,266
|90,598
|Selling, general and administrative
|147,322
|85,689
|Acquisition related costs
|37,417
|3,560
|Total operating expenses
|316,005
|179,847
|Income (loss) from operations
|4,210
|(68,742
|)
|Interest income
|21,342
|16,832
|Interest expense
|(7,341
|)
|-
|Other (expense) income, net
|(691
|)
|53
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|17,520
|(51,857
|)
|Income tax expense
|(228
|)
|(213
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|17,292
|$
|(52,070
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|17,292
|$
|(52,070
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.63
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share
|27,656
|24,551
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share
|28,636
|24,551
| SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Three months ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP
|Revenue
|$
|298,671
|$
|157,432
|$
|83,567
|GAAP gross profit
|154,118
|99,142
|44,717
|GAAP gross margin
|51.6
|%
|63.0
|%
|53.5
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|53,239
|5,744
|3,573
|Amortization of inventory step-up costs
|3,020
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|679
|699
|831
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|211,056
|$
|105,585
|$
|49,121
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|70.7
|%
|67.1
|%
|58.8
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
|GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|62,412
|$
|36,117
|$
|30,009
|Stock-based compensation
|(13,788
|)
|(10,501
|)
|(11,485
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|48,624
|$
|25,616
|$
|18,524
|GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|62,085
|$
|46,301
|$
|30,603
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(8,580
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|(20,554
|)
|(19,793
|)
|(15,441
|)
|Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|32,951
|$
|26,508
|$
|15,162
|GAAP acquisition related costs
|$
|21,288
|$
|8,509
|$
|126
|Acquisition related costs
|(21,288
|)
|(8,509
|)
|(126
|)
|Non-GAAP acquisition related costs
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|81,575
|$
|52,124
|$
|33,686
|Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income from operations
|GAAP income (loss) from operations
|$
|8,333
|$
|8,215
|$
|(16,021
|)
|Acquisition related costs
|21,288
|8,509
|126
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|61,819
|5,744
|3,573
|Amortization of inventory step-up costs
|3,020
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|35,021
|30,993
|27,757
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|129,481
|$
|53,461
|$
|15,435
|Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue
|43.4
|%
|34.0
|%
|18.5
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|4,353
|$
|18,156
|$
|(8,014
|)
|Acquisition related costs
|21,288
|8,509
|126
|Amortization of financing related transaction costs
|4,776
|2,247
|-
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|61,819
|5,744
|3,573
|Amortization of inventory step-up costs
|3,020
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|35,021
|30,993
|27,757
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|130,277
|$
|65,649
|$
|23,442
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share (1)
|32,468
|28,061
|26,938
|GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.66
|$
|(0.31
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above
|3.87
|1.68
|1.18
|Non-GAAP net income per share diluted
|$
|4.01
|$
|2.34
|$
|0.87
(1) Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted
average shares in certain periods due to non-GAAP net income reported.
| SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP
|Revenue
|$
|569,670
|$
|213,375
|GAAP gross profit
|320,215
|111,105
|GAAP gross margin
|56.2
|%
|52.1
|%
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|64,728
|10,718
|Amortization of inventory step-up costs
|3,020
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|1,968
|2,357
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|389,931
|$
|124,180
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|68.4
|%
|58.2
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP
|GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|131,266
|$
|90,598
|Stock-based compensation
|(35,516
|)
|(33,210
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expenses
|$
|95,750
|$
|57,388
|GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|147,322
|$
|85,689
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|(8,580
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|(59,329
|)
|(43,561
|)
|Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|79,413
|$
|42,128
|GAAP acquisition related costs
|$
|37,417
|$
|3,560
|Acquisition related costs
|(37,417
|)
|(3,560
|)
|Non-GAAP acquisition related costs
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Total Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|175,163
|$
|99,516
|Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income from operations
|GAAP income (loss) from operations
|$
|4,210
|$
|(68,742
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|73,308
|10,718
|Acquisition related costs
|37,417
|3,560
|Amortization of inventory step-up costs
|3,020
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|96,813
|79,128
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|214,768
|$
|24,664
|Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue
|37.7
|%
|11.6
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|17,292
|$
|(52,070
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|73,308
|10,718
|Acquisition related costs
|37,417
|3,560
|Amortization of financing related transaction costs
|7,023
|-
|Amortization of inventory step-up costs
|3,020
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|96,813
|79,128
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|234,873
|$
|41,336
|Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share (1)
|29,264
|25,390
|GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|(2.12
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above
|7.43
|3.75
| Non-GAAP net income per share diluted
|$
|8.03
|$
|1.63
(1)Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares are calculated using the treasury stock method and differ from GAAP diluted weighted
average shares in certain periods due to non-GAAP net income reported.
| SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|As of
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Assets:
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|324,350
|$
|16,759
|Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities
|-
|791,648
|Accounts receivable, net
|202,880
|45,040
|Inventories
|111,356
|81,557
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|19,222
|14,275
|Total current assets
|657,808
|949,279
|Property and equipment, net
|124,533
|105,114
|Intangible assets, net
|2,156,770
|147,366
|Right-of-use assets, net
|14,241
|4,089
|Goodwill
|1,999,072
|87,098
|Other assets
|28,094
|1,753
|Total assets
|$
|4,980,518
|$
|1,294,699
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|34,066
|$
|21,327
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|84,323
|62,678
|Total current liabilities
|118,389
|84,005
|Convertible senior notes, net
|1,319,137
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|49,676
|54,512
|Total liabilities
|1,487,202
|138,517
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,700,925
|1,381,083
|Accumulated deficit
|(207,612
|)
|(224,904
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,493,316
|1,156,182
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,980,518
|$
|1,294,699
Investor Relations Contacts:
Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
...
SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
...
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