Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-11-04 04:17:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter Pre-Tax Income of $116 million
Diluted EPS of $6.45
Gross Loss Ratio of 20.7%

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), reported pre-tax income of $116 million and net income of $86 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared with pre-tax income of $91 million and net income of $68 million in the third quarter of 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests in the third quarter of 2026 was $83 million compared with $66 million in the third quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $6.45 in the third quarter of 2026 compared with $4.90 diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2025.

Management Commentary
"Earnings accelerated this quarter as greater operating leverage combined with modest premium growth to drive more profit to the bottom line," said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. "Our performance illustrates that internal operating decisions can be as important as external market conditions."

Third Quarter 2026 Results
Gross premiums earned in the third quarter of 2026 were $316 million compared with $301 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase of 5% was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force while average premium per policy remained relatively consistent.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance in the third quarter of 2026 were $97 million compared with $106 million in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease was a result of lower costs associated with the company's new 2026-2027 catastrophe reinsurance programs, which began on June 1, 2026.

Net investment income in the third quarter of 2026 was $22 million compared with $18 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by growth in invested assets.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $65 million compared with $66 million in the third quarter of 2025. Loss and loss adjustment expenses in the third quarter of 2026 included a small amount of favorable prior year development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $32 million for both the third quarter of 2026 and the third quarter of 2025.

General and administrative personnel expenses in the third quarter of 2026 were $24 million compared with $21 million in the third quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by additional personnel, annual merit increases, and stock-based compensation.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Results
For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, HCI Group reported pre-tax income of $343 million and net income of $254 million compared with pre-tax income of $285 million and net income of $212 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net income after noncontrolling interests was $231 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared with $201 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Diluted earnings per share were $17.48 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared with $15.47 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Gross premiums earned for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $963 million compared with $904 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase of 7% was driven by a higher volume of insurance policies in force while average premium per policy remained relatively consistent.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $303 million compared with $308 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was a result of lower costs associated with the company's new 2026-2027 catastrophe reinsurance programs, which began on June 1, 2026.

Net investment income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $58 million compared with $48 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by growth in invested assets.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $202 million compared with $190 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The gross loss ratio was 21.0% for both the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $96 million compared with $89 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven by a higher volume of premiums in force.

General and administrative personnel expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were $70 million compared with $61 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven by additional personnel, annual merit increases, and stock-based compensation.
Share Repurchase
On March 3, 2026, HCI Group announced a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $80 million of shares of HCI common stock through February 27, 2027. In the third quarter of 2026, HCI Group repurchased 30,721 shares for $6 million. The share repurchase program was completed on July 17, 2026, with a total of 504,330 shares repurchased for $80 million.

Conference Call
HCI Group will hold a conference call later today, November 4, 2026, to discuss these financial results. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel, Chief Operating Officer Karin Coleman, and Chief Financial Officer Mark Harmsworth will host the call starting at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company's website at .

Listen-only toll-free number: (888) 506-0062
Listen-only international number: (973) 528-0011
Entry Code: 794892

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at (949) 574-3860.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through November 19, 2026 and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the HCI Group website at through November 4, 2027.

Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 54651

About HCI Group, Inc.
HCI Group, Inc. is a diversified holding company founded in 2006 which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in homeowners insurance, reinsurance, real estate, insurance claims services, and insurance technology. The HCI Group portfolio of companies includes multiple property and casualty underwriters, exchanges, and captive reinsurers as well as a claims management business, a commercial real estate investment company, and a leading insurance technology company, Exzeo Group.

HCI Group's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company's website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit. Exzeo's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“XZO.” For more information about Exzeo, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Further, future cash flow and earnings may limit HCI's ability or willingness to engage in share buybacks. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:
Nat Otis
Investor Relations
HCI Group, Inc.
Tel (813) 355-5341
...

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
Tel (949) 574-3860
...

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025
Gross Written Premiums:
Homeowners Choice $ 185,401 $ 182,863
TypTap Insurance Company 107,355 109,963
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 24,879 6,380
Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange 35,415 15,965
Total Gross Written Premiums $ 353,050 $ 315,171
Gross Premiums Earned:
Homeowners Choice $ 158,496 $ 156,904
TypTap Insurance Company 120,789 124,613
Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange 8,321 10,499
Tailrow Insurance Exchange 28,466 9,063
Total Gross Premiums Earned $ 316,072 $ 301,079
Gross loss and loss adjustment expense ratio 20.7 % 22.0 %
Per Share Metrics
Diluted earnings per share $ 6.45 $ 4.90
Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40
Book value per share at the end of period $ 90.15 $ 63.41
Shares outstanding at the end of period 12,437,958 12,959,362


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)
September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets
Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,295,000 and
$595,383, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)		 $ 1,241,444 $ 597,329
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $57,091 and $61,597, respectively) 59,244 65,890
Limited partnership investments 16,076 17,690
Real estate investments 102,683 103,746
Other investments 5,000 5,000
Total investments 1,424,447 789,655
Cash and cash equivalents 743,527 1,210,126
Restricted cash 4,600 3,748
Income taxes receivable 2,612 1,332
Deferred income tax assets, net 9,817 2,237
Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,271 and $4,469, respectively) 81,265 57,494
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 49,860 50,127
Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 24,835 27,855
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $62 and $97, respectively) 211,187 262,041
Deferred policy acquisition costs 72,892 59,722
Property and equipment, net 26,861 28,939
Intangible assets, net 1,864 2,683
Funds withheld for assumed business 4,512 5,254
Other assets 55,483 27,715
Total assets $ 2,713,762 $ 2,528,928
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 549,607 $ 576,495
Unearned premiums 696,313 643,328
Advance premiums 38,263 19,302
Ceded reinsurance premiums payable 10,467 27,591
Assumed premiums payable 941 1,744
Income taxes payable 27,067 12,782
Deferred income tax liabilities, net 247 3,814
Revolving credit facility 36,000 36,000
Long-term debt 31,255 31,877
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 97,617 61,351
Total liabilities 1,487,777 1,414,284
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests 8,362 3,359
Equity:
Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,437,958 and 12,992,147
shares issued and outstanding, respectively)		 - -
Additional paid-in capital 332,903 428,109
Retained earnings 826,963 611,509
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (38,586 ) 1,459
Total stockholders' equity 1,121,280 1,041,077
Noncontrolling interests 96,343 70,208
Total equity 1,217,623 1,111,285
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 2,713,762 $ 2,528,928


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenue
Gross premiums earned $ 316,072 $ 301,079 $ 963,102 $ 904,090
Premiums ceded (96,929 ) (106,088 ) (302,796 ) (308,245 )
Net premiums earned 219,143 194,991 660,306 595,845
Net investment income 21,669 17,529 57,860 47,725
Net realized investment gains 549 618 2,305 1,940
Net unrealized investment (losses) gains (1,185 ) 1,214 (2,140 ) 488
Policy fee income 1,754 1,569 4,981 5,265
Other 2,979 429 11,132 3,440
Total revenue 244,909 216,350 734,444 654,703
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 65,359 66,153 202,035 189,901
Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 31,689 31,652 95,805 89,490
General and administrative personnel expenses 23,671 20,806 69,972 61,274
Interest expense 1,460 1,019 3,467 8,147
Other operating expenses 6,437 6,121 20,515 20,561
Total expenses 128,616 125,751 391,794 369,373
Income before income taxes 116,293 90,599 342,650 285,330
Income tax expense 30,066 22,711 88,480 72,933
Net income $ 86,227 $ 67,888 $ 254,170 $ 212,397
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,728 ) (2,381 ) (23,467 ) (11,046 )
Net income after noncontrolling interests $ 83,499 $ 65,507 $ 230,703 $ 201,351
Basic earnings per share $ 6.67 $ 5.05 $ 18.04 $ 16.96
Diluted earnings per share $ 6.45 $ 4.90 $ 17.48 $ 15.47
Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 1.20


HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

The computations of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2026
Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share
(Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount
Net income $ 86,227 $ 254,170
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,728 ) (23,467 )
Net income after noncontrolling interests 83,499 230,703
Less: Income attributable to participating securities (2,488 ) (8,759 )
Basic Earnings Per Share:
Income attributable to common stockholders 81,011 12,148 $ 6.67 221,944 12,301 $ 18.04
Effect of Dilutive Securities:
Stock options - 407 - 397
Warrants - 8 - 8
Net impact from reallocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities 59 - 206 -
Diluted Earnings Per Share:
Income attributable to common stockholders $ 81,070 12,563 $ 6.45 $ 222,150 12,706 $ 17.48



MENAFN04112026004107003653ID1111917028


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search