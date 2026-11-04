HCI Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Metrics
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Gross Written Premiums:
|Homeowners Choice
|$
|185,401
|$
|182,863
|TypTap Insurance Company
|107,355
|109,963
|Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
|24,879
|6,380
|Tailrow Reciprocal Exchange
|35,415
|15,965
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|353,050
|$
|315,171
|Gross Premiums Earned:
|Homeowners Choice
|$
|158,496
|$
|156,904
|TypTap Insurance Company
|120,789
|124,613
|Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange
|8,321
|10,499
|Tailrow Insurance Exchange
|28,466
|9,063
|Total Gross Premiums Earned
|$
|316,072
|$
|301,079
|Gross loss and loss adjustment expense ratio
|20.7
|%
|22.0
|%
|Per Share Metrics
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|6.45
|$
|4.90
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|Book value per share at the end of period
|$
|90.15
|$
|63.41
|Shares outstanding at the end of period
|12,437,958
|12,959,362
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
| Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,295,000 and
$595,383, respectively and allowance for credit losses: $0 and $0, respectively)
|$
|1,241,444
|$
|597,329
|Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $57,091 and $61,597, respectively)
|59,244
|65,890
|Limited partnership investments
|16,076
|17,690
|Real estate investments
|102,683
|103,746
|Other investments
|5,000
|5,000
|Total investments
|1,424,447
|789,655
|Cash and cash equivalents
|743,527
|1,210,126
|Restricted cash
|4,600
|3,748
|Income taxes receivable
|2,612
|1,332
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|9,817
|2,237
|Premiums receivable, net (allowance: $5,271 and $4,469, respectively)
|81,265
|57,494
|Prepaid reinsurance premiums
|49,860
|50,127
|Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses:
|Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively)
|24,835
|27,855
|Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $62 and $97, respectively)
|211,187
|262,041
|Deferred policy acquisition costs
|72,892
|59,722
|Property and equipment, net
|26,861
|28,939
|Intangible assets, net
|1,864
|2,683
|Funds withheld for assumed business
|4,512
|5,254
|Other assets
|55,483
|27,715
|Total assets
|$
|2,713,762
|$
|2,528,928
|Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|549,607
|$
|576,495
|Unearned premiums
|696,313
|643,328
|Advance premiums
|38,263
|19,302
|Ceded reinsurance premiums payable
|10,467
|27,591
|Assumed premiums payable
|941
|1,744
|Income taxes payable
|27,067
|12,782
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|247
|3,814
|Revolving credit facility
|36,000
|36,000
|Long-term debt
|31,255
|31,877
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|97,617
|61,351
|Total liabilities
|1,487,777
|1,414,284
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|8,362
|3,359
|Equity:
| Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 12,437,958 and 12,992,147
shares issued and outstanding, respectively)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|332,903
|428,109
|Retained earnings
|826,963
|611,509
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(38,586
|)
|1,459
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,121,280
|1,041,077
|Noncontrolling interests
|96,343
|70,208
|Total equity
|1,217,623
|1,111,285
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
|$
|2,713,762
|$
|2,528,928
| HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|Gross premiums earned
|$
|316,072
|$
|301,079
|$
|963,102
|$
|904,090
|Premiums ceded
|(96,929
|)
|(106,088
|)
|(302,796
|)
|(308,245
|)
|Net premiums earned
|219,143
|194,991
|660,306
|595,845
|Net investment income
|21,669
|17,529
|57,860
|47,725
|Net realized investment gains
|549
|618
|2,305
|1,940
|Net unrealized investment (losses) gains
|(1,185
|)
|1,214
|(2,140
|)
|488
|Policy fee income
|1,754
|1,569
|4,981
|5,265
|Other
|2,979
|429
|11,132
|3,440
|Total revenue
|244,909
|216,350
|734,444
|654,703
|Expenses
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|65,359
|66,153
|202,035
|189,901
|Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses
|31,689
|31,652
|95,805
|89,490
|General and administrative personnel expenses
|23,671
|20,806
|69,972
|61,274
|Interest expense
|1,460
|1,019
|3,467
|8,147
|Other operating expenses
|6,437
|6,121
|20,515
|20,561
|Total expenses
|128,616
|125,751
|391,794
|369,373
|Income before income taxes
|116,293
|90,599
|342,650
|285,330
|Income tax expense
|30,066
|22,711
|88,480
|72,933
|Net income
|$
|86,227
|$
|67,888
|$
|254,170
|$
|212,397
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(2,728
|)
|(2,381
|)
|(23,467
|)
|(11,046
|)
|Net income after noncontrolling interests
|$
|83,499
|$
|65,507
|$
|230,703
|$
|201,351
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|6.67
|$
|5.05
|$
|18.04
|$
|16.96
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|6.45
|$
|4.90
|$
|17.48
|$
|15.47
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.40
|$
|1.20
|$
|1.20
HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
The computations of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented were as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2026
|Income
|Shares
|Per Share
|Income
|Shares
|Per Share
|(Numerator)
|(Denominator)
|Amount
|(Numerator)
|(Denominator)
|Amount
|Net income
|$
|86,227
|$
|254,170
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(2,728
|)
|(23,467
|)
|Net income after noncontrolling interests
|83,499
|230,703
|Less: Income attributable to participating securities
|(2,488
|)
|(8,759
|)
|Basic Earnings Per Share:
|Income attributable to common stockholders
|81,011
|12,148
|$
|6.67
|221,944
|12,301
|$
|18.04
|Effect of Dilutive Securities:
|Stock options
|-
|407
|-
|397
|Warrants
|-
|8
|-
|8
|Net impact from reallocation of undistributed earnings to participating securities
|59
|-
|206
|-
|Diluted Earnings Per Share:
|Income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|81,070
|12,563
|$
|6.45
|$
|222,150
|12,706
|$
|17.48
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