Global Net Lease Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Closed $535 Million Accretive Modiv Industrial Acquisition and Fully Integrated Acquired Portfolio, Achieving Anticipated G&A Synergies With No Increase in G&A Expense in Third Quarter

Accelerated Reduction in Office Exposure to 23% From 27% at Beginning of Year, With Additional Sales Pending to Further Reduce Exposure to Approximately 18%

Repurchased 6.6 Million Shares for $58.5 Million in Third Quarter 2026 at an AFFO Yield of Approximately 10%, Offering Greater Accretion Than Current STNL Acquisition Opportunities

Maintained Strong Liquidity of $863 Million and Revolving Credit Facility Capacity of $1 Billion; No Debt Maturing Until Fourth Quarter 2027

Third Quarter 2026 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Temporarily Elevated to 7.7x Due to Timing of Modiv Closing, Reflecting Full Modiv Debt but Only Partial-Quarter Earnings; Reaffirmed Full-Year Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance of 6.5x – 6.9x Reports Q3'26 AFFO Per Share of $0.22; Raises Full-Year AFFO Per Share Guidance to $0.83 – $0.85 NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) (“GNL” or the“Company”), a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United States, and Western and Northern Europe, announced today its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

Revenue was $112.9 million, compared to $121.0 million in third quarter 2025, primarily reflecting effects of asset dispositions

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $67.1 million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, compared to $71.1 million, or $(0.32) per diluted share, in third quarter 2025

Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”)1 was $48.3 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to $53.2 million in third quarter 2025, or $0.24 per share, primarily reflecting effects of asset dispositions

Closed the $535 million acquisition of Modiv Industrial on August 12, 2026, and fully integrated its 40-property portfolio, which has a 15.0-year weighted-average remaining lease term and 2.4% average annual rent increases; increasing GNL's industrial exposure to 51% of portfolio straight-line rent

Closed plus disposition pipeline totaling $391 million2, with occupied assets sold at a 7.7% cash cap rate; remaining closed dispositions primarily consist of vacant assets eliminating over $2 million of annualized NOI drag

Continued to execute strategic office reduction strategy with office sales representing 68% of dispositions, reducing office exposure to 23% in third quarter 2026 from 27% of portfolio straight-line rent at the beginning of 2026; further reduction to approximately 18% expected upon completion of pending dispositions

Strategically identified opportunistic sales of car wash and gas and convenience assets, with approximately $70 million under contract at a 6.5% cash cap rate; buyer demand for year-end bonus depreciation benefits supports attractive pricing and an additional source of capital

Continued to deploy net proceeds from non-core asset sales to reduce leverage and strengthen the balance sheet; reduced net debt by $163.8 million since third quarter 2025

Repurchased 6.6 million shares for a total of $58.5 million in third quarter 2026, bringing total share repurchases under the Share Repurchase Program announced in February 2025 to 29.7 million shares for $245.8 million at a weighted-average price of $8.28 as of October 30, 2026

Reduced weighted-average interest rate to 4.1% in third quarter 2026, down from 4.2% in third quarter 2025

Maintained strong liquidity of $863.3 million and Revolving Credit Facility capacity of $1 billion in third quarter 2026, with no debt maturing until the fourth quarter of 2027

Portfolio occupancy was 96% as of third quarter 2026, with office occupancy increasing to 98% from 94% as of third quarter 2025

Increased portfolio weighted-average remaining lease term to 6.3 years as of September 30, 2026, up from 5.7 years as of June 30, 2026, reflecting the addition of the Modiv portfolio

Strengthened sector-leading tenant quality with 63% of annualized straight-line rent derived from investment-grade or implied investment-grade tenants3, up from 60% in third quarter 2025

Leased more than 840,000 square feet, achieving a 4.9% renewal leasing spread and a weighted-average renewal term of 5.2 years, resulting in more than $10.4 million of new straight-line rent

Weighted-average annual rent increase of 1.5% provides embedded organic rental growth, excluding approximately 20% of the portfolio with CPI-linked leases that have historically experienced significantly higher rent increases

Reduced annualized G&A expense by over $2.5 million year-over-year, reflecting continued benefits from portfolio simplification and operational efficiencies across a more streamlined operating platform Reduced recurring capital expenditures to $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, from $26.2 million in the prior-year period, reflecting a more streamlined portfolio and over $20 million of savings “In the third quarter of 2026, GNL continued to deliver on the priorities we have outlined for shareholders, completing and fully integrating the Modiv Industrial acquisition and accelerating the reduction in our office exposure,” said Michael Weil, Chief Executive Officer of GNL.“The immediately accretive Modiv transaction increased industrial exposure to 51% of portfolio straight-line rent, extended our portfolio weighted-average remaining lease term to 6.3 years and increased our weighted-average annual contractual rent increase to 1.5%, which does not include the approximately 20% of our portfolio with CPI-linked leases. Including those leases, and using historical CPI data, our portfolio's annual rent growth is approximately 2%. The integration has already delivered the anticipated G&A synergies, and quarterly G&A expense declined from both the prior year and the prior quarter. We reduced GNL's office exposure to 23% from 27% at the beginning of the year, and we expect to further reduce that exposure to approximately 18% upon completion of pending dispositions. “Our strong liquidity position, investment-grade balance sheet and $391 million of closed plus disposition pipeline, together with no debt maturities until the fourth quarter of 2027, provide the flexibility to advance our strategy without needing to issue common equity or debt in this market. We have strategically identified opportunistic sales of car wash and gas and convenience assets, with approximately $70 million currently under contract at a cash cap rate of 6.5%, supported by buyer demand for year-end bonus depreciation benefits. The expected proceeds provide another source of attractively priced capital, and the ability to monetize assets at these valuations while repurchasing our shares at an AFFO yield of approximately 10% underscores the appeal of this capital allocation strategy. During the quarter, we repurchased 6.6 million shares for $58.5 million, reflecting our view that GNL remains undervalued and that repurchases offered greater accretion than the real estate acquisition opportunities we evaluated. We will remain patient when market conditions do not support accretive acquisitions, while maintaining our focus on reducing office exposure and leverage over time. “Despite market headwinds, we continue to strengthen GNL and see significant opportunities to execute our long-term growth strategy and unlock value for investors. We believe our portfolio's strong performance and continued progress support raising the low end of our full-year AFFO per share and gross transaction volume guidance ranges, reflecting our confidence in the business and continued focus on creating long-term shareholder value,” Mr. Weil concluded. Full Year 2026 Guidance 4

The following is a summary of the Company's full-year 2026 guidance:

Full Year 2026 Guidance Financial Metric Initial Revised (Q2'26) Revised (Q3'26) AFFO Per Share $0.80 – $0.84 $0.82 – $0.85 $0.83 – $0.85 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 6.5x – 6.9x 6.5x – 6.9x 6.5x – 6.9x Gross Transaction Volume $250M – $350M $700M – $800M $750M – $800M



Gross transaction volume includes both dispositions and acquisitions.

Summary of Results

Three Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 Revenue from tenants $ 112,872 $ 121,013 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (67,129 ) $ (71,051 ) Net loss per diluted common share $ (0.31 ) $ (0.32 ) NAREIT defined FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 32,782 $ 33,745 NAREIT defined FFO per diluted common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 48,312 $ 53,163 AFFO per diluted common share $ 0.22 $ 0.24



Property Portfolio

As of September 30, 2026, GNL's portfolio of 835 net lease properties comprised of approximately 44 million rentable square feet located in ten countries and territories. The Company operates in three reportable segments: (1) Industrial & Distribution, (2) Retail and (3) Office. Portfolio metrics include:



96% leased with a remaining weighted-average lease term of 6.3 years5

87% of the portfolio contains contractual rent increases based on annualized straight-line rent

63% of the portfolio's annualized straight-line rent is derived from investment-grade or implied investment-grade rated tenants

76% U.S. and Canada, 24% Europe (based on annualized straight-line rent) 51% Industrial & Distribution, 26% Retail and 23% Office (based on annualized straight-line rent)

Capital Structure and Liquidity Resources 6

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had liquidity of $863.3 million7, and $1.0 billion of capacity under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Company had net debt of $2.7 billion8, including $1.0 billion of gross mortgage debt, as of September 30, 2026. Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was not meaningful due to the mid-August closing of the Modiv acquisition. Quarter-end debt reflects the full transaction, while Adjusted EBITDA includes only a partial quarter of earnings from the acquired portfolio. Fourth quarter 2026 results will include a full quarter of Modiv's earnings, providing a more representative measure of leverage. The Company's full-year 2026 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of 6.5x to 6.9x remains unchanged, consistent with the Company's expectation that the transaction will be leverage neutral.

As of September 30, 2026, the percentage of debt that is fixed rate (including variable rate debt fixed with swaps) was 86%. The Company's total combined debt had a weighted-average interest rate of 4.1%, resulting in an interest coverage ratio of 3.0 times9. Weighted-average debt maturity was 2.6 years as of September 30, 202610.

Footnotes/Definitions

While we consider AFFO a useful indicator of our performance, we do not consider AFFO as an alternative to net income (loss) or as a measure of liquidity. Furthermore, other REITs may define AFFO differently than we do. Projected AFFO per share data included in this release is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as indicative of future dividends or as a measure of future liquidity.Closed plus disposition pipeline totaling $391 million as of October 30, 2026. Closed plus disposition pipeline includes $167 million of closed sales, approximately $58 million under signed purchase and sale agreements (“PSA”), and approximately $166 million under letters of intent (“LOI”). There can be no assurances that the transactions under such PSA or LOI will be consummated on the above terms, if at all.As used herein,“Investment-Grade Rating” includes both actual investment-grade ratings of the tenant or guarantor, if available, or implied investment-grade. Implied Investment-Grade may include actual ratings of tenant parent, guarantor parent (regardless of whether or not the parent has guaranteed the tenant's obligation under the lease) or by using a proprietary Moody's analytical tool, which generates an implied rating by measuring a company's probability of default. The term“parent” for these purposes includes any entity, including any governmental entity, owning more than 50% of the voting stock in a tenant or a guarantor. Ratings information is as of September 30, 2026. Comprised of 35.8% leased to tenants with an actual investment-grade rating and 27.1% leased to tenants with an Implied Investment Grade rating based on annualized straight-line rent as of September 30, 2026.We do not provide guidance on net income. We only provide guidance on AFFO per share, our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio and expected Gross Transaction Volume and do not provide reconciliations of this forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to net income per share or our debt to net income due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain items necessary to provide such reconciliations as a result of their unknown effect, timing and potential significance. Examples of such items include impairment of assets, gains and losses from sales of assets, and depreciation and amortization from new acquisitions and other non-recurring expenses.Weighted-average remaining lease term in years is based on square feet as of September 30, 2026.During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company did not sell any shares of common stock through its“at-the-market” equity offering program. As of October 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased 29.7 million shares of its outstanding common stock for a total of $245.8 million under its Share Repurchase Program announced in February 2025, including 6.6 million shares repurchased for a total of $58.5 million in third quarter 2026.Liquidity represents the aggregate amount of cash and cash equivalents and borrowing availability under our Revolving Credit Facility, utilizing the value of our applicable assets as of September 30, 2026 for the borrowing base calculation under such facility, and capacity represents the total undrawn commitments under our Revolving Credit Facility. Liquidity includes $712.6 million of availability under the Revolving Credit Facility and $150.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026.Comprised of the principal amount of GNL's outstanding debt totaling $2.9 billion less cash and cash equivalents totaling $150.7 million, as of September 30, 2026.The interest coverage ratio is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable quarter by Cash Paid for Interest (calculated as interest expense less the non-cash portion of interest expense and amortization of discounts on mortgages and senior notes). Management believes that the interest coverage ratio is a useful supplemental measure of our ability to service our debt obligations. Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Paid for Interest are non-GAAP measures and are reconciled below.Assumes we exercise both 6-month extension options on our Revolving Credit Facility.

Conference Call

GNL will host a webcast and conference call on November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial and operating results. To listen to the live call, please go to GNL's“Investor Relations” section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-877-407-0792

International Dial-In: 1-201-689-8263

Conference Replay*

For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the GNL website at

Or dial in below:

Domestic Dial-In (Toll Free): 1-844-512-2921

International Dial-In: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 13762538

*Available from 2:00 p.m. ET on November 5, 2026 through February 5, 2027.

Supplemental Schedules

The Company will furnish supplemental information packages with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) to provide additional disclosure and financial information. Once posted, the supplemental package can be found under the“Presentations” tab in the Investor Relations section of GNL's website at and on the SEC website at

About Global Net Lease, Inc.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a global portfolio of income producing net lease assets across the United States, and Western and Northern Europe. Additional information about GNL can be found on its website at

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. The words such as“may,”“will,”“seeks,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“projects,”“potential,”“predicts,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“would,”“could,”“should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risks that any potential future acquisition or disposition by the Company is subject to market conditions, capital availability and timing considerations and may not be identified or completed on favorable terms, or at all. Some of the risks and uncertainties, although not all risks and uncertainties, that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those presented in its forward-looking statements are set forth in the“Risk Factors” and“Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk” sections in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and all of its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, unless required by law.

Contacts:

Investors and Media:

Email:...

Phone: (332) 265-2020

Global Net Lease, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Real estate investments, at cost: Land $ 736,431 $ 659,086 Buildings, fixtures and improvements 3,724,928 3,592,121 Construction in progress 174 2,993 Acquired intangible lease assets 527,373 523,406 Total real estate investments, at cost 4,988,906 4,777,606 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (945,416 ) (966,982 ) Total real estate investments, net 4,043,490 3,810,624 Real estate assets held for sale 40,570 49,654 Assets related to discontinued operations 1,022 348 Cash and cash equivalents 150,725 180,114 Restricted cash 14,167 13,949 Derivative assets, at fair value 2,895 7 Unbilled straight-line rent 73,389 72,919 Operating lease right-of-use asset 60,142 63,362 Prepaid expenses and other assets 56,891 60,415 Multi-tenant disposition receivable, net 1,616 27,934 Deferred tax assets 5,102 5,167 Goodwill 45,441 45,898 Deferred financing costs, net 13,292 16,812 Total Assets $ 4,508,742 $ 4,347,203 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Mortgage notes payable, net $ 986,642 $ 1,264,604 Revolving credit facility 830,406 324,165 Senior notes, net 946,168 928,169 Acquired intangible lease liabilities, net 28,937 17,501 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 1,097 5,298 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 42,886 43,821 Operating lease liability 39,510 41,429 Prepaid rent 28,524 28,254 Deferred tax liability 15,732 17,796 Dividends payable 12,785 11,718 Real estate liabilities held for sale - 60 Liabilities related to discontinued operations 519 890 Total Liabilities 2,933,206 2,683,705 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity: 7.25% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock 68 68 6.875% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock 47 47 7.50% Series D cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock 79 79 7.375% Series E cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock 46 46 Common stock 3,578 3,490 Additional paid-in capital 4,355,935 4,249,018 Accumulated other comprehensive income 19,012 22,169 Accumulated deficit (2,825,382 ) (2,611,419 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,553,383 1,663,498 Noncontrolling interest 22,153 - Total Equity 1,575,536 1,663,498 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 4,508,742 $ 4,347,203





Global Net Lease, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Revenue from tenants $ 112,872 $ 121,013 Expenses: Property operating 14,339 12,669 Impairment charges 58,188 55,433 Merger, transaction and other costs 5,334 1,623 General and administrative 11,193 11,834 Equity-based compensation 3,820 3,059 Depreciation and amortization 43,557 44,780 Total expenses 136,431 129,398 Operating loss before loss on dispositions of real estate investments (23,559 ) (8,385 ) Loss on dispositions of real estate investments (1,614 ) (5,797 ) Operating loss (25,173 ) (14,182 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (38,810 ) (45,307 ) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt (206 ) (4,121 ) Gain on derivative instruments 256 2,271 Unrealized gains on undesignated foreign currency advances and other hedge ineffectiveness 2,560 31 Other income 491 1,820 Total other expense, net (35,709 ) (45,306 ) Net loss before income tax (60,882 ) (59,488 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,559 (3,092 ) Loss from continuing operations (59,323 ) (62,580 ) Income from discontinued operations 2,443 2,464 Net loss (56,880 ) (60,116 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 687 - Preferred stock dividends (10,936 ) (10,935 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (67,129 ) $ (71,051 ) Basic and Diluted Loss Per Share: Net loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.32 ) $ (0.33 ) Net income per share from discontinued operations 0.01 0.01 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - Basic and Diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted 221,133 220,891





Global Net Lease, Inc.

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (56,880 ) $ (60,116 ) Depreciation and amortization 43,557 44,780 Interest expense 38,810 45,307 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,559 ) 3,092 Discontinued operations adjustments - - EBITDA 23,928 33,063 Impairment charges 58,188 55,433 Equity-based compensation 3,820 3,059 Merger, transaction and other costs 5,334 1,623 Loss on dispositions of real estate investments 1,614 5,797 Gain on derivative instruments (256 ) (2,271 ) Unrealized gains on undesignated foreign currency advances and other hedge ineffectiveness (2,560 ) (31 ) Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 206 4,121 Other income (491 ) (1,820 ) Write offs of straight-line rent 364 3,216 Discontinued operations adjustments (2,443 ) (3,056 ) Adjusted EBITDA 87,704 99,134 Net operating income (NOI) and Cash NOI: General and administrative 11,193 11,834 Write offs of straight-line rent (364 ) (3,216 ) Discontinued operations adjustments - 101 NOI 98,533 107,853 Amortization related to above- and below- market lease intangibles and right-of-use assets, net 1,123 1,147 Straight-line rent (1,082 ) 3,433 Cash NOI $ 98,574 $ 112,433 Cash Paid for Interest: Interest expense $ 38,810 $ 45,307 Non-cash portion of interest expense (2,283 ) (2,681 ) Amortization of discounts on mortgages and senior notes (7,758 ) (8,640 ) Total cash paid for interest $ 28,769 $ 33,986





Global Net Lease, Inc.

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 Net loss attributable to stockholders (in accordance with GAAP) $ (67,129 ) $ (71,051 ) Impairment charges 58,188 55,433 Depreciation and amortization 43,557 44,780 Loss on dispositions of real estate investments 1,614 5,797 Discontinued operations FFO adjustments (2,226 ) (1,214 ) Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interest to arrive at FFO (1,222 ) - FFO (defined by NAREIT) 32,782 33,745 Merger, transaction and other costs 5,334 1,623 Loss on extinguishment and modification of debt 206 4,121 Discontinued operations Core FFO adjustments - - Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interest to arrive at Core FFO (67 ) - Core FFO attributable to common stockholders 38,255 39,489 Non-cash equity-based compensation 3,820 3,059 Non-cash portion of interest expense 2,283 2,681 Amortization related to above- and below-market lease intangibles and right-of-use assets, net 1,123 1,147 Straight-line rent (1,082 ) 3,433 Unrealized gains on undesignated foreign currency advances and other hedge ineffectiveness (2,560 ) (31 ) Eliminate unrealized gains on foreign currency transactions[1] (654 ) (3,421 ) Amortization of discounts on mortgages and senior notes 7,758 8,640 Eliminate gains related to multi-tenant disposition receivable[2] (208 ) (1,834 ) Forfeited disposition deposit[3] (300 ) - Proportionate share of adjustments for noncontrolling interest to arrive at AFFO (123 ) - Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) attributable to common stockholders $ 48,312 $ 53,163 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.31 ) $ (0.32 ) FFO per diluted common share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 Core FFO per diluted common share $ 0.17 $ 0.18 AFFO per diluted common share $ 0.22 $ 0.24 Dividends declared to common stockholders $ 40,435 $ 42,366

__________

[1] For AFFO purposes, we adjust for unrealized gains and losses. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, gain on derivative instruments was $0.3 million, which consisted of unrealized gains of $0.7 million and realized losses of $0.4 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, gain on derivative instruments was $2.3 million, which consisted of unrealized gains of $3.4 million and realized losses of $1.1 million

[2] Represents adjustments to the fair value of the embedded derivative feature of the multi-tenant disposition receivable. We do not consider these adjustments to be indicative of our normal operating performance and have, accordingly, decreased AFFO for these amounts.

[3] Amount is recorded in other income in our consolidated statement of operations. We do not consider this income to be part of our normal operating performance and have, accordingly, decreased AFFO for this amount.

The following table provides operating financial information for the Company's reportable segments:

Three Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2026 2025 Industrial & Distribution (1) : Revenue from tenants $ 53,800 $ 57,898 Property operating expense 6,659 4,773 Net Operating Income $ 47,141 $ 53,125 Retail: Revenue from tenants $ 30,044 $ 30,292 Property operating expense 3,703 4,050 Net Operating Income $ 26,341 $ 26,242 Office (1) : Revenue from tenants $ 29,028 $ 32,823 Property operating expense 3,977 3,846 Net Operating Income $ 25,051 $ 28,977

_________

(1)Prior period amounts in the Industrial & Distribution segment and Office segment reflect the reclassification of three tenants from the Office segment to the Industrial & Distribution segment to conform to the current year presentation based on a re-evaluation of the property type.

Caution on Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Funds from Operations (“FFO”), Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”), Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”), Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), Net Operating Income (“NOI”) and Cash Net Operating Income (“Cash NOI”) and Cash Paid for Interest are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be construed to be more relevant or accurate than the current GAAP methodology in calculating net income or in its applicability in evaluating our operating performance. The method utilized to evaluate the value and performance of real estate under GAAP should be construed as a more relevant measure of operational performance and considered more prominently than the non-GAAP measures.

Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition (as we do), or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do, or may calculate Core FFO or AFFO differently than we do. Consequently, our presentation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures presented by other REITs in our peer group.

We consider FFO, Core FFO and AFFO useful indicators of our performance. Because FFO, Core FFO and AFFO calculations exclude such factors as depreciation and amortization of real estate assets and gains or losses from sales of operating real estate assets (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar conditions based on historical cost accounting and useful-life estimates), FFO, Core FFO and AFFO presentations facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and with other REITs in our peer group.

As a result, we believe that the use of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, together with the required GAAP presentations, provide a more complete understanding of our operating performance including relative to our peers and a more informed and appropriate basis on which to make decisions involving operating, financing, and investing activities. However, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not indicative of cash available to fund ongoing cash needs, including the ability to make cash distributions. Investors are cautioned that FFO, Core FFO and AFFO should only be used to assess the sustainability of our operating performance excluding these activities, as they exclude certain costs that have a negative effect on our operating performance during the periods in which these costs are incurred.

Funds from Operations, Core Funds from Operations and Adjusted Funds from Operations

Funds From Operations

Due to certain unique operating characteristics of real estate companies, as discussed below, NAREIT, an industry trade group, has promulgated a measure known as FFO, which we believe to be an appropriate supplemental measure to reflect the operating performance of a REIT. FFO is not equivalent to net income or loss as determined under GAAP.

We calculate FFO, a non-GAAP measure, consistent with the standards established over time by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, as restated in a White Paper approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT effective in December 2018 (the "White Paper"). The White Paper defines FFO as net income or loss computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gain and loss from the sale of certain real estate assets, gain and loss from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity. Adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures are calculated to exclude the proportionate share of the non-controlling interest to arrive at FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI attributable to stockholders, as applicable. Our FFO calculation complies with NAREIT's definition.

FFO includes adjustments related to the treatment of the sale of the Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio as a discontinued operation, which includes adjustments for depreciation and amortization and loss (gain) on dispositions of real estate investments.

The historical accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation of buildings and improvements, and straight-line amortization of intangibles, which implies that the value of a real estate asset diminishes predictably over time. We believe that, because real estate values historically rise and fall with market conditions, including inflation, interest rates, unemployment and consumer spending, presentations of operating results for a REIT using historical accounting for depreciation and certain other items may be less informative. Historical accounting for real estate involves the use of GAAP. Any other method of accounting for real estate such as the fair value method cannot be construed to be any more accurate or relevant than the comparable methodologies of real estate valuation found in GAAP. Nevertheless, we believe that the use of FFO, which excludes the impact of real estate related depreciation and amortization, among other things, provides a more complete understanding of our performance to investors and to management, and when compared year over year, reflects the impact on our operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses, and interest costs, which may not be immediately apparent from net income.

Core Funds From Operations

In calculating Core FFO, we start with FFO, then we exclude certain non-core items such as merger, transaction and other costs, as well as certain other costs that are considered to be non-core, such as debt extinguishment or modification costs. The purchase of properties, and the corresponding expenses associated with that process, is a key operational feature of our core business plan to generate operational income and cash flows in order to make dividend payments to stockholders. In evaluating investments in real estate, we differentiate the costs to acquire the investment from the subsequent operations of the investment. We also add back non-cash write-offs of deferred financing costs, prepayment penalties and certain other costs incurred with the early extinguishment or modification of debt which are included in net income but are considered financing cash flows when paid in the statement of cash flows. We consider these write-offs and prepayment penalties to be capital transactions and not indicative of operations. By excluding expensed merger, transaction and other costs as well as non-core costs, we believe Core FFO provides useful supplemental information that is comparable for each type of real estate investment and is consistent with management's analysis of the investing and operating performance of our properties.

Core FFO includes adjustments related to the treatment of the sale of the Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio as a discontinued operation, which includes adjustments for merger and transaction costs and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

In calculating AFFO, we start with Core FFO, then we exclude certain income or expense items that we consider more reflective of investing activities, other non-cash income and expense items and the income and expense effects of other activities or items, including items paid in cash, that are not a fundamental attribute of our business plan or that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. These items include, for example, early extinguishment or modification of debt and other items excluded in Core FFO, as well as unrealized gains and losses, which may not ultimately be realized, such as gains or losses on derivative instruments, gains or losses on foreign currency transactions and gains or losses on investments. In addition, by excluding non-cash income and expense items such as amortization of above-market and below-market lease intangibles, amortization of deferred financing costs, straight-line rent and equity-based compensation from AFFO, we believe we provide useful information regarding income and expense items which have a direct impact on our ongoing operating performance. We also exclude revenue attributable to the reimbursement by third parties of financing costs that we originally incurred because these revenues are not, in our view, related to operating performance. We include the realized gains or losses on foreign currency exchange contracts in AFFO, as such items are part of our ongoing operations and affect our current operating performance.

In calculating AFFO, we also exclude certain expenses which under GAAP are treated as operating expenses in determining operating net income. All paid and accrued merger, transaction and other costs (including prepayment penalties for debt extinguishments or modifications) and certain other expenses negatively impact our operating performance during the period in which expenses are incurred or properties are acquired and will also have negative effects on returns to investors, but are excluded by us as we believe they are not reflective of our on-going performance. Further, under GAAP, certain contemplated non-cash fair value and other non-cash adjustments are considered operating non-cash adjustments to net income. In addition, as discussed above, we view gain and loss from fair value adjustments as items which are unrealized and may not ultimately be realized and not reflective of ongoing operations and are therefore typically adjusted for when assessing operating performance. Excluding income and expense items detailed above from our calculation of AFFO provides information consistent with management's analysis of our operating performance. Additionally, fair value adjustments, which are based on the impact of current market fluctuations and underlying assessments of general market conditions, but can also result from operational factors such as rental and occupancy rates, may not be directly related or attributable to our current operating performance. By excluding such changes that may reflect anticipated and unrealized gain or loss, we believe AFFO provides useful supplemental information. By providing AFFO, we believe we are presenting useful information that can be used to, among other things, assess our performance without the impact of transactions or other items that are not related to our portfolio of properties. AFFO presented by us may not be comparable to AFFO reported by other REITs that define AFFO differently. Furthermore, we believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of our operating results, AFFO should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP and presented in our consolidated financial statements. AFFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of our liquidity or ability to make distributions.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, Net Operating Income, Cash Net Operating Income and Cash Paid for Interest

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for merger, transaction and other costs, other non-cash items and including our pro-rata share from unconsolidated joint ventures, is an appropriate measure of our ability to incur and service debt. We also exclude revenue attributable to the reimbursement by third parties of financing costs that we originally incurred because these revenues are not, in our view, related to operating performance. All paid and accrued merger, transaction and other costs (including prepayment penalties for debt extinguishments or modifications) and certain other expenses negatively impact our operating performance during the period in which expenses are incurred or properties are acquired and will also have negative effects on returns to investors, but are not reflective of on-going performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, as a measure of our liquidity or as an alternative to net income (loss) as calculated in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating activities. Other REITs may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently and our calculation should not be compared to that of other REITs.

EBITDA includes adjustments related to the treatment of the sale of the Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio as a discontinued operation, which includes adjustments for depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments related to the treatment of the sale of the Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio as a discontinued operation, which includes adjustments for merger, transaction and other costs, (loss) gain on dispositions of real estate investments, loss (gain) on derivative instruments, loss on extinguishment of debt and other income (expense).

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, less discontinued operations, interest, other income and income from preferred equity investments and investment securities, plus corporate general and administrative expense, merger, transaction and other costs, depreciation and amortization, other non-cash expenses and interest expense. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level. Therefore, we believe NOI is a useful measure for evaluating the operating performance of our real estate assets and to make decisions about resource allocations. Further, we believe NOI is useful to investors as a performance measure because, when compared across periods, NOI reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition activity on an unlevered basis, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. NOI excludes certain components from net income in order to provide results that are more closely related to a property's results of operations. For example, interest expense is not necessarily linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset and is often incurred at the corporate level as opposed to the property level. In addition, depreciation and amortization, because of historical cost accounting and useful life estimates, may distort operating performance at the property level. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define NOI differently. We believe that in order to facilitate a clear understanding of our operating results, NOI should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) as presented in our consolidated financial statements. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of our liquidity.

Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is intended to reflect the performance of our properties. We define Cash NOI as net operating income (which is separately defined herein) excluding amortization of above/below market lease intangibles and straight-line rent adjustments that are included in GAAP lease revenues. We believe that Cash NOI is a helpful measure that both investors and management can use to evaluate the current financial performance of our properties and it allows for comparison of our operating performance between periods and to other REITs. Cash NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity or our ability to fund all needs. The method by which we calculate and present Cash NOI may not be directly comparable to the way other REITs calculate and present Cash NOI.

Cash NOI includes all of the adjustments described above for Adjusted EBITDA related to the treatment of the sale of the Multi-Tenant Retail Portfolio as a discontinued operation, as well as adjustments for general and administrative expenses.

Cash Paid for Interest is calculated as interest expense less the non-cash portion of interest expense and amortization of discounts on mortgages and senior notes. Cash Paid for Interest is not the same as, and may differ from, cash paid for interest as reported in our consolidated statements of cash flows. Management believes that Cash Paid for Interest provides useful information to investors to assess our overall solvency and financial flexibility. Cash Paid for Interest should not be considered as an alternative to interest expense as determined in accordance with GAAP or any other GAAP financial measure and should only be considered together with, and as a supplement to our financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.