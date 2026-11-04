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Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-11-04 04:17:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLMR) (“Palomar” or“Company”) reported net income of $65.3 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $51.5 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted net income(1) was $81.3 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2026 as compared to $55.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 28.4% to $767.0 million compared to $597.2 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Net income increased 27.0% to $65.3 million compared to $51.5 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 47.4% to $81.3 million compared to $55.2 million in the third quarter of 2025
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by 29.4% to $2.42 compared to $1.87 in the third quarter of 2025
  • Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) increased by 49.8% to $3.01 compared to $2.01 in the third quarter of 2025
  • Total loss ratio of 41.5% compared to 32.3% in the third quarter of 2025
  • Combined ratio of 80.8% compared to 78.1% in the third quarter of 2025
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 76.3% compared to 74.8% in the third quarter of 2025
  • Annualized return on equity of 26.6% compared to 23.9% in the third quarter of 2025
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 33.1% compared to 25.6% in the third quarter of 2025

(1) See discussion of“Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Palomar's third quarter of 2026 was exceptional; highlighted by record gross written premium and adjusted net income, our 16th consecutive earnings beat and the fourth increase to our 2026 adjusted net income guidance range. Profitable growth anchors Palomar 2X. This quarter's 47% growth in adjusted net income and 33% adjusted return on equity demonstrate our ability to deliver on that strategy in a dynamic insurance market.”

Mr. Armstrong continued,“We were especially pleased with written premium growth across all five product categories this quarter: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Property, Casualty, Crop and Surety & Credit. Our“one-of-one” specialty product portfolio is well positioned across market cycles, and this quarter reflected the ballast, diversity and overall strength in the book. It continues to position Palomar for long-term success and shareholder value creation.”

Underwriting Results
 Gross written premiums increased 28.4% to $767.0 million compared to $597.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, while net earned premiums increased 62.3% compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $151.6 million, comprised of $147.2 million of attritional losses and $4.5 million of catastrophe losses from hurricane and flood events in Hawaii and flood events in the Midwest. The loss ratio for the quarter was 41.5%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 40.3% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 1.2% compared to a loss ratio of 32.3% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 31.5% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 0.8%. Additionally, our third quarter results include $4.0 million of attritional unfavorable prior year development primarily related to Crop losses reallocated between calendar years.

Underwriting income(1) for the third quarter was $70.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 80.8% compared to underwriting income of $49.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 78.1% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted underwriting income(1) was $86.5 million, an increase of 52.6%, resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 76.3% in the third quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1)of $56.7 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 74.8% during the same period last year. The Company's adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 75.1% compared to 74.0% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 53.8% to $22.4 million compared to $14.6 million in the prior year's third quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2026 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.61 years at September 30, 2026. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.8 billion at September 30, 2026. During the third quarter, the Company recorded $2.7 million net realized and unrealized losses related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $3.5 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was 22.9% compared to 23.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the current quarter, the Company's income tax rate differed from the statutory rate of 21% due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense.

Stockholders ' Equity and Capital Matters
Stockholders' equity was $985.0 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $878.1 million at September 30, 2025. For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company's annualized return on equity was 26.6% compared to 23.9% for the same period in the prior year while annualized adjusted return on equity(1) was 33.1% compared to 25.6% for the same period in the prior year.

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 70,000 shares of its common stock for $8.9 million.

On October 29, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock, payable on December 2, 2026, to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2026.

Full Year 2026 Outlook
For the full year 2026, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $280 million to $285 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5, 2026, to discuss its third quarter 2026 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 5, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13762752. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 19, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's website at The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company (“PCSC”). Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Property, Casualty, Surety & Credit, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of“A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of“A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company's business and the operational factors underlying the Company's financial performance. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's underlying business performance and operating results, and to make resource allocation and strategic decisions. Management believes that disclosure of these measures provides investors with the same insight used internally to assess the Company's operating performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company's income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the Company received a deduction for these adjustments. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders' equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders' equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders' equity.

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full year 2026 adjusted net income outlook to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, certain reconciling items which could be material to net income. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact net income that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control and/or cannot reasonable by predicted. Such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“enable,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“intends,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“predict,”“probable,”“potential,”“possible,”“should,”“continue,” and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including the frequency and severity of catastrophe events; the adequacy of our loss reserves; the availability, cost and collectability of reinsurance; investment performance and interest rate fluctuations; weather conditions and crop price volatility affecting our Crop business; our ability to integrate PCSC and realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; competitive conditions; and regulatory developments. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
...

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
...
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company's results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
Change
% Change
(in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums $ 767,046 $ 597,171 $ 169,875 28.4 %
Ceded written premiums (378,477 ) (321,927 ) (56,550 ) 17.6 %
Net written premiums 388,569 275,244 113,325 41.2 %
Net earned premiums 365,391 225,147 140,244 62.3 %
Commission and other income 1,485 1,448 37 2.6 %
Total underwriting revenue (1) 366,876 226,595 140,281 61.9 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 151,646 72,812 78,834 108.3 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 72,352 56,270 16,082 28.6 %
Other underwriting expenses 72,722 48,306 24,416 50.5 %
Underwriting income (1) 70,156 49,207 20,949 42.6 %
Interest expense (5,138 ) (133 ) (5,005 ) NM
Net investment income 22,406 14,572 7,834 53.8 %
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (2,692 ) 3,493 (6,185 ) (177.1 )%
Income before income taxes 84,732 67,139 17,593 26.2 %
Income tax expense 19,397 15,684 3,713 23.7 %
Net income $ 65,335 $ 51,455 $ 13,880 27.0 %
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 2,692 (3,493 ) 6,185 (177.1 )%
Expenses associated with transactions 3,133 728 2,405 NM
Stock-based compensation expense 7,022 5,379 1,643 30.5 %
Amortization of intangibles 6,161 1,346 4,815 NM
Tax impact (3,032 ) (251 ) (2,781 ) NM
Adjusted net income (1) $ 81,311 $ 55,164 $ 26,147 47.4 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity 26.6 % 23.9 %
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 33.1 % 25.6 %
Loss ratio 41.5 % 32.3 %
Expense ratio 39.3 % 45.8 %
Combined ratio 80.8 % 78.1 %
Adjusted combined ratio (1) 76.3 % 74.8 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.42 $ 1.87
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 3.01 $ 2.01
Catastrophe losses $ 4,452 $ 1,900
Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 1.2 % 0.8 %
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 75.1 % 74.0 %
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 86,472 $ 56,660 $ 29,812 52.6 %
NM - not meaningful

__________________________

(1) Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026
2025
Change
% Change
(in thousands, except per share data)
Gross written premiums $ 2,027,330 $ 1,535,623 $ 491,707 32.0 %
Ceded written premiums (975,669 ) (819,171 ) (156,498 ) 19.1 %
Net written premiums 1,051,661 716,452 335,209 46.8 %
Net earned premiums 913,781 569,175 344,606 60.5 %
Commission and other income 3,664 3,954 (290 ) (7.3 )%
Total underwriting revenue (1) 917,445 573,129 344,316 60.1 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 337,732 157,739 179,993 114.1 %
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 213,923 154,266 59,657 38.7 %
Other underwriting expenses 207,057 129,563 77,494 59.8 %
Underwriting income (1) 158,733 131,561 27,172 20.7 %
Interest expense (13,243 ) (304 ) (12,939 ) NM
Net investment income 60,340 40,014 20,326 50.8 %
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 2,167 9,461 (7,294 ) (77.1 )%
Income before income taxes 207,997 180,732 27,265 15.1 %
Income tax expense 47,123 39,827 7,296 18.3 %
Net income $ 160,874 $ 140,905 $ 19,969 14.2 %
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (2,167 ) (9,461 ) 7,294 (77.1 )%
Expenses associated with transactions 10,545 3,570 6,975 195.4 %
Stock-based compensation expense 23,246 15,471 7,775 50.3 %
Amortization of intangibles 21,396 3,400 17,996 NM
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,330 2,661 (331 ) (12.4 )%
Tax impact (8,008 ) (1,543 ) (6,465 ) NM
Adjusted net income (1) $ 208,216 $ 155,003 $ 53,213 34.3 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics
Annualized return on equity 22.3 % 23.4 %
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1) 28.8 % 25.7 %
Loss ratio 37.0 % 27.7 %
Expense ratio 45.7 % 49.2 %
Combined ratio 82.7 % 76.9 %
Adjusted combined ratio (1) 76.3 % 72.5 %
Diluted earnings per share $ 5.93 $ 5.12
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1) $ 7.67 $ 5.63
Catastrophe losses $ 4,302 $ 1,335
Catastrophe loss ratio (1) 0.5 % 0.2 %
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1) 75.9 % 72.2 %
Adjusted underwriting income (1) $ 216,250 $ 156,663 $ 59,587 38.0 %
NM - not meaningful

__________________________

(1) Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
(Unaudited)
Assets
Investments:
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,650,443 in 2026; $1,227,605 in 2025) $ 1,565,619 $ 1,224,187
Fixed maturity securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 14,701 -
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $108,026 in 2026; $81,772 in 2025) 123,745 99,333
Other investments 53,966 28,503
Total investments 1,758,031 1,352,023
Cash and cash equivalents 55,627 106,875
Restricted cash - 17
Accrued investment income 15,358 11,545
Premiums receivable 667,166 452,908
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 162,888 127,718
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 48,220 56,428
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 604,411 412,273
Ceded unearned premiums 453,173 355,918
Prepaid expenses and other assets 168,777 110,896
Deferred tax assets, net 4,518 761
Property and equipment, net 2,649 2,551
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 228,426 61,054
Total assets $ 4,169,244 $ 3,050,967
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 183,128 $ 115,663
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 1,104,974 688,231
Unearned premiums 1,257,218 988,143
Ceded premium payable 270,547 271,413
Funds held under reinsurance treaty 53,367 44,850
Borrowings from credit agreements 21,000 -
Term loan 294,038 -
Total liabilities 3,184,272 2,108,300
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - -
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,290,067 and 26,520,417 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 3 3
Additional paid-in capital 553,574 523,168
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (66,266 ) (2,506 )
Retained earnings 497,661 422,002
Total stockholders' equity 984,972 942,667
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,169,244 $ 3,050,967

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues:
Gross written premiums $ 767,046 $ 597,171 $ 2,027,330 $ 1,535,623
Ceded written premiums (378,477 ) (321,927 ) (975,669 ) (819,171 )
Net written premiums 388,569 275,244 1,051,661 716,452
Change in unearned premiums (23,178 ) (50,097 ) (137,880 ) (147,277 )
Net earned premiums 365,391 225,147 913,781 569,175
Net investment income 22,406 14,572 60,340 40,014
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (2,692 ) 3,493 2,167 9,461
Commission and other income 1,485 1,448 3,664 3,954
Total revenues 386,590 244,660 979,952 622,604
Expenses:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 151,646 72,812 337,732 157,739
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 72,352 56,270 213,923 154,266
Other underwriting expenses 72,722 48,306 207,057 129,563
Interest expense 5,138 133 13,243 304
Total expenses 301,858 177,521 771,955 441,872
Income before income taxes 84,732 67,139 207,997 180,732
Income tax expense 19,397 15,684 47,123 39,827
Net income $ 65,335 $ 51,455 $ 160,874 $ 140,905
Other comprehensive income, net:
Net unrealized (losses) gains on securities available for sale (51,107 ) 9,541 (63,760 ) 22,753
Net comprehensive (loss) income $ 14,228 $ 60,996 $ 97,114 $ 163,658
Per Share Data:
Basic earnings per share $ 2.48 $ 1.93 $ 6.09 $ 5.28
Diluted earnings per share $ 2.42 $ 1.87 $ 5.93 $ 5.12
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic 26,308,497 26,637,592 26,408,217 26,683,856
Diluted 26,995,574 27,446,519 27,143,378 27,533,533

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (“GWP”) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
%
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Change
Change
Product(1)
Crop $ 226,668 29.6 % $ 119,757 20.1 % $ 106,911 89.3 %
Casualty 176,784 23.0 % 170,994 28.6 % 5,790 3.4 %
Inland Marine and Property 160,706 21.0 % 141,739 23.7 % 18,967 13.4 %
Earthquake 154,478 20.1 % 149,940 25.1 % 4,538 3.0 %
Surety & Credit 48,410 6.3 % 14,741 2.5 % 33,669 228.4 %
Total gross written premiums $ 767,046 100.0 % $ 597,171 100.0 % $ 169,875 28.4 %

__________________________

(1) Beginning in 2026, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.


Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
%
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Change
Change
Product(1)
Casualty $ 580,576 28.7 % $ 448,484 29.2 % $ 132,092 29.5 %
Inland Marine and Property 496,998 24.5 % 408,105 26.6 % 88,893 21.8 %
Earthquake 438,442 21.6 % 431,345 28.1 % 7,097 1.6 %
Crop 391,810 19.3 % 207,440 13.5 % 184,370 88.9 %
Surety & Credit 119,504 5.9 % 40,249 2.6 % 79,255 196.9 %
Total gross written premiums $ 2,027,330 100.0 % $ 1,535,623 100.0 % $ 491,707 32.0 %

__________________________

(1) Beginning in 2026, the Company has updated the categorization of its products to align with management's current strategy and view of the business. Prior year amounts have been reclassified for comparability purposes. The recategorization is for presentation purposes only and does not impact overall gross written premiums.


Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
State
California $ 175,503 22.9 % $ 168,739 28.3 % $ 498,429 24.6 % $ 472,276 30.8 %
Texas 45,159 5.9 % 38,609 6.5 % 170,240 8.4 % 119,308 7.8 %
Missouri 38,019 5.0 % 13,420 2.2 % 57,038 2.8 % 25,219 1.6 %
Hawaii 31,610 4.1 % 26,405 4.4 % 81,714 4.0 % 71,307 4.6 %
Illinois 30,454 4.0 % 20,911 3.5 % 55,725 2.7 % 39,548 2.6 %
Florida 28,648 3.7 % 23,770 4.0 % 92,999 4.6 % 66,391 4.3 %
Kansas 24,476 3.2 % 11,206 1.9 % 45,698 2.3 % 16,847 1.1 %
Oklahoma 23,795 3.1 % 10,587 1.8 % 49,107 2.4 % 16,535 1.1 %
Other 369,382 48.1 % 283,524 47.4 % 976,380 48.2 % 708,192 46.1 %
Total gross written premiums $ 767,046 100.0 % $ 597,171 100.0 % $ 2,027,330 100.0 % $ 1,535,623 100.0 %


Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
% of
% of
% of
% of
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Amount
GWP
Subsidiary
PSIC $ 437,645 57.1 % $ 317,177 53.1 % $ 1,039,575 51.3 % $ 781,078 50.9 %
PESIC 271,797 35.4 % 252,318 42.3 % 846,143 41.7 % 681,048 44.4 %
Laulima 28,003 3.6 % 22,804 3.8 % 70,080 3.5 % 58,974 3.8 %
PCSC 26,706 3.5 % - - % 60,685 3.0 % - - %
FIA 2,895 0.4 % 4,872 0.8 % 10,847 0.5 % 14,523 0.9 %
Total gross written premiums $ 767,046 100.0 % $ 597,171 100.0 % $ 2,027,330 100.0 % $ 1,535,623 100.0 %

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company's net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
%
September 30,
%
2026
2025
Change
Change
2026
2025
Change
Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums $ 736,144 $ 518,783 $ 217,361 41.9 % $ 1,792,875 $ 1,303,323 $ 489,552 37.6 %
Ceded earned premiums (370,753 ) (293,636 ) (77,117 ) 26.3 % (879,094 ) (734,148 ) (144,946 ) 19.7 %
Net earned premiums $ 365,391 $ 225,147 $ 140,244 62.3 % $ 913,781 $ 569,175 $ 344,606 60.5 %
Net earned premium ratio 49.6 % 43.4 % 51.0 % 43.7 %

Loss detail

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
Change
% Change
2026
2025
Change
% Change
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses $ 4,452 $ 1,900 $ 2,552 134.3 % $ 4,302 $ 1,335 $ 2,967 222.2 %
Non-catastrophe losses 147,194 70,912 76,282 107.6 % 333,430 156,404 177,026 113.2 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 151,646 $ 72,812 $ 78,834 108.3 % $ 337,732 $ 157,739 $ 179,993 114.1 %
Catastrophe loss ratio 1.2 % 0.8 % 0.5 % 0.2 %
Non-catastrophe loss ratio 40.3 % 31.5 % 36.5 % 27.5 %
Total loss ratio 41.5 % 32.3 % 37.0 % 27.7 %

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 420,947 $ 199,185 $ 275,959 $ 155,299
Add: Balances acquired(1) - - 22,178 6,788
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:(2)
Current year 147,607 78,946 358,347 174,703
Prior years 4,039 (6,134 ) (20,615 ) (16,964 )
Total incurred 151,646 72,812 337,732 157,739
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:
Current year 48,058 15,655 76,039 38,312
Prior years 23,972 12,629 59,267 37,801
Total payments 72,030 28,284 135,306 76,113
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 500,563 243,713 500,563 243,713
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 604,411 440,559 604,411 440,559
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 1,104,974 $ 684,272 $ 1,104,974 $ 684,272

__________________________

(1) Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of The Gray Casualty and Surety Company (“Gray Surety”) and FIA on 1/31/2026 and 1/1/2025, respectively, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations. See Note 23 of the Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Note 14 of our September 30, 2026 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding the acquisitions.
(2) Losses for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include $0.3 million and an insignificant amount, respectively, of gains on derivative instruments. Losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 include $18.2 million and an insignificant amount, respectively, of losses on derivative instruments.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Total revenue $ 386,590 $ 244,660 $ 979,952 $ 622,604
Net investment income (22,406 ) (14,572 ) (60,340 ) (40,014 )
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 2,692 (3,493 ) (2,167 ) (9,461 )
Underwriting revenue $ 366,876 $ 226,595 $ 917,445 $ 573,129

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Income before income taxes $ 84,732 $ 67,139 $ 207,997 $ 180,732
Net investment income (22,406 ) (14,572 ) (60,340 ) (40,014 )
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 2,692 (3,493 ) (2,167 ) (9,461 )
Interest expense 5,138 133 13,243 304
Underwriting income $ 70,156 $ 49,207 $ 158,733 $ 131,561
Expenses associated with transactions 3,133 728 10,545 3,570
Stock-based compensation expense 7,022 5,379 23,246 15,471
Amortization of intangibles 6,161 1,346 21,396 3,400
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond - - 2,330 2,661
Adjusted underwriting income $ 86,472 $ 56,660 $ 216,250 $ 156,663

Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Net income $ 65,335 $ 51,455 $ 160,874 $ 140,905
Adjustments:
Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 2,692 (3,493 ) (2,167 ) (9,461 )
Expenses associated with transactions 3,133 728 10,545 3,570
Stock-based compensation expense 7,022 5,379 23,246 15,471
Amortization of intangibles 6,161 1,346 21,396 3,400
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond - - 2,330 2,661
Tax impact (3,032 ) (251 ) (8,008 ) (1,543 )
Adjusted net income $ 81,311 $ 55,164 $ 208,216 $ 155,003

Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Annualized adjusted net income $ 325,244 $ 220,656 $ 277,621 $ 206,671
Average stockholders' equity $ 982,957 $ 862,654 $ 963,820 $ 803,570
Annualized adjusted return on equity 33.1 % 25.6 % 28.8 % 25.7 %

Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 295,235 $ 175,940 $ 755,048 $ 437,614
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 365,391 $ 225,147 $ 913,781 $ 569,175
Combined ratio 80.8 % 78.1 % 82.7 % 76.9 %
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions $ (3,133 ) $ (728 ) $ (10,545 ) $ (3,570 )
Stock-based compensation expense (7,022 ) (5,379 ) (23,246 ) (15,471 )
Amortization of intangibles (6,161 ) (1,346 ) (21,396 ) (3,400 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond - - (2,330 ) (2,661 )
Adjusted combined ratio 76.3 % 74.8 % 76.3 % 72.5 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income $ 81,311 $ 55,164 $ 208,216 $ 155,003
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 26,995,574 27,446,519 27,143,378 27,533,533
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 3.01 $ 2.01 $ 7.67 $ 5.63

Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 151,646 $ 72,812 $ 337,732 $ 157,739
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 365,391 $ 225,147 $ 913,781 $ 569,175
Loss ratio 41.5 % 32.3 % 37.0 % 27.7 %
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ 4,452 $ 1,900 $ 4,302 $ 1,335
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 365,391 $ 225,147 $ 913,781 $ 569,175
Catastrophe loss ratio 1.2 % 0.8 % 0.5 % 0.2 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 295,235 $ 175,940 $ 755,048 $ 437,614
Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 365,391 $ 225,147 $ 913,781 $ 569,175
Combined ratio 80.8 % 78.1 % 82.7 % 76.9 %
Adjustments to numerator:
Expenses associated with transactions $ (3,133 ) $ (728 ) $ (10,545 ) $ (3,570 )
Stock-based compensation expense (7,022 ) (5,379 ) (23,246 ) (15,471 )
Amortization of intangibles (6,161 ) (1,346 ) (21,396 ) (3,400 )
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond - - (2,330 ) (2,661 )
Catastrophe losses (4,452 ) (1,900 ) (4,302 ) (1,335 )
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 75.1 % 74.0 % 75.9 % 72.2 %

Tangible Stockholders' equity

September 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
($ in thousands)
Stockholders' equity $ 984,972 $ 942,667
Goodwill and intangible assets (228,426 ) (61,054 )
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 756,546 $ 881,613



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