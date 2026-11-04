Seneca Foods Reports Sales And Earnings For The Quarter And Six Months Ended September 26, 2026

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRPORT, N.Y., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ: SENEA, SENEB) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 26, 2026. Executive Summary (vs. year-ago, year-to-date results):

Net sales for the six months ended September 26, 2026 totaled $897.8 million compared to $757.5 million for the six months ended September 27, 2025. The year-over-year increase of $140.3 million was driven by higher sales volume, along with the impact of selling prices and product mix.

Gross margin as a percentage of net sales is 12.2% for the six months ended September 26, 2026, as compared to 13.7% for the six months ended September 27, 2025.

“Our second quarter continued a very strong start to fiscal 2027, as FIFO pre-tax earnings increased by 47.4% to $45.7 million, compared to last year. Sales unit volumes grew by mid-single digits across most of our core business despite copack timing anomalies as well as headwinds as we work through supply chain and pricing adjustments with our newly acquired Green Giant Frozen business,” stated Paul Palmby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seneca Foods.“We are experiencing a near-budget pack for most crops this season, positioning us well to support the 52-week needs of our customers. Additionally, we are very pleased by the level of holiday promotional activity that we are already seeing from our retail partners, which demonstrates the continued strong consumer demand for our products.” Executive Summary (vs. year-ago, second quarter results):

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 totaled $492.6 million compared to $460.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The year-over-year increase of $32.6 million was driven by higher selling prices and the impact of product mix, along with higher sales volume.

Gross margin as a percentage of net sales is 12.5% for the three months ended September 26, 2026, as compared to 13.4% for the three months ended September 27, 2025.

About Seneca Foods Corporation Seneca Foods is one of North America's leading providers of packaged fruits and vegetables, with facilities located throughout the United States. Its high quality products are primarily sourced from more than 1,100 American farms and are distributed to approximately 55 countries. Seneca holds a large share of the market for retail private label, food service, restaurant chains, international, contracting packaging, industrial, chips and cherry products. Products are also sold under the highly regarded brands of Aunt Nellie's®, CherryMan®, Green Giant®, Green Valley®, Libby's®, READ®, and Seneca labels, including Seneca snack chips. Seneca's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbols“SENEA” and“SENEB”. SENEA is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted net earnings excludes the non-cash charges related to the last-in, first-out (LIFO) inventory valuation method, net of applicable income taxes. The Company believes this non-GAAP financial measure provides for a better comparison of year over year operating performance. The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported earnings before income taxes to adjusted net earnings (in thousands).



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 27, September 26, September 27, 2026 2025

2026 2025

Earnings before income taxes, as reported $ 38,506 $ 38,694 $ 64,546 $ 58,405 LIFO charge (credit) 7,211 (7,674 ) 4,164 (19,472 ) Adjusted earnings before income taxes 45,717 31,020 68,710 38,933 Income taxes 11,057 7,052 16,838 8,952 Adjusted net earnings $ 34,660 $ 23,968 $ 51,872 $ 29,981

Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash charges related to the LIFO inventory valuation method). The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP (in thousands).





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 27, September 26, September 27, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net earnings $ 29,230 $ 29,739 $ 48,737 $ 44,624 Income taxes 9,276 8,955 15,809 13,781 Interest expense, net 2,101 4,684 5,245 10,094 Depreciation and amortization 12,132 12,423 24,106 24,445 Interest amortization (148 ) (148 ) (297 ) (302 ) EBITDA 52,591 55,653 93,600 92,642 LIFO charge (credit) 7,211 (7,674 ) 4,164 (19,472 ) FIFO EBITDA $ 59,802 $ 47,979 $ 97,764 $ 73,170

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains“forward-looking statements” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments, and results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seeks," "should," "likely," "targets," "may," "can” and variations thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. We believe important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, the following:



the effects of rising costs and availability of raw fruit and vegetables, steel, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor;

crude oil prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs;

the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions;

an overall labor shortage, ability to retain a sufficient seasonal workforce, lack of skilled labor, labor inflation or increased turnover impacting our ability to recruit and retain employees;

climate and weather affecting growing conditions and crop yields;

our ability to successfully implement sales price increases and cost saving measures to offset cost increases;

the loss of significant customers or a substantial reduction in orders from these customers;

effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs;

competition, changes in consumer preferences, demand for our products and local economic and market conditions;

the impact of a pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers, consumers and employees;

unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses;

product liability claims;

the anticipated needs for, and the availability of, cash;

the availability of financing;

leverage and the ability to service and reduce debt;

foreign currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations;

the risks associated with the expansion of our business;

the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations;

our ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption;

other factors that affect the food industry generally, including:



recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure including labeling laws and regulations, and the possibility that consumers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products;



competitors' pricing practices and promotional spending levels;



fluctuations in the level of our customers' inventories and credit and other business risks related to our customers operating in a challenging economic and competitive environment; and

the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain finished goods products or injure our reputation; and changes in, or the failure or inability to comply with, U.S., foreign and local governmental regulations, including health, environmental, and safety regulations.



Except for ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the filing of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Michael Wolcott, Chief Financial Officer

585-495-4100





Seneca Foods Corporation Unaudited Selected Financial Data For the Periods Ended September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025 (In thousands of dollars, except share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, September 27, September 26, September 27, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 492,590 $ 460,022 $ 897,764 $ 757,480 Operating income (note 1) 37,652 41,472 63,881 64,687 Other non-operating income (2,955 ) (1,906 ) (5,910 ) (3,812 ) Interest expense, net 2,101 4,684 5,245 10,094 Earnings before income taxes $ 38,506 $ 38,694 $ 64,546 $ 58,405 Income taxes 9,276 8,955 15,809 13,781 Net earnings $ 29,230 $ 29,739 $ 48,737 $ 44,624 Basic earnings per common share (note 2) $ 4.31 $ 4.33 $ 7.19 $ 6.49 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.27 $ 4.29 $ 7.12 $ 6.43





Note 1:

The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on the second quarter pre-tax results decreased operating income by $7.2 million and increased operating income by $7.7 million for the three months ended September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively. The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on YTD six month pre-tax results decreased operating income by $4.2 million and increased operating income by $19.5 million for the six months ended September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively. Note 2: The Company used the“two-class” method for basic earnings per share by dividing the earning attributable to common shareholders by the weighted average of common shares outstanding during the period.



