Seneca Foods Reports Sales And Earnings For The Quarter And Six Months Ended September 26, 2026
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|September 26,
|September 27,
|September 26,
|September 27,
|2026
| 2025
|2026
| 2025
|Earnings before income taxes, as reported
|$
|38,506
|$
|38,694
|$
|64,546
|$
|58,405
|LIFO charge (credit)
|7,211
|(7,674
|)
|4,164
|(19,472
|)
|Adjusted earnings before income taxes
|45,717
|31,020
|68,710
|38,933
|Income taxes
|11,057
|7,052
|16,838
|8,952
|Adjusted net earnings
|$
|34,660
|$
|23,968
|$
|51,872
|$
|29,981
Set forth below is a reconciliation of reported net earnings to EBITDA and FIFO EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and non-cash charges related to the LIFO inventory valuation method). The Company does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with GAAP (in thousands).
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|September 26,
|September 27,
|September 26,
|September 27,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net earnings
|$
|29,230
|$
|29,739
|$
|48,737
|$
|44,624
|Income taxes
|9,276
|8,955
|15,809
|13,781
|Interest expense, net
|2,101
|4,684
|5,245
|10,094
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,132
|12,423
|24,106
|24,445
|Interest amortization
|(148
|)
|(148
|)
|(297
|)
|(302
|)
|EBITDA
|52,591
|55,653
|93,600
|92,642
|LIFO charge (credit)
|7,211
|(7,674
|)
|4,164
|(19,472
|)
|FIFO EBITDA
|$
|59,802
|$
|47,979
|$
|97,764
|$
|73,170
Forward-Looking Information
This release contains“forward-looking statements” as that term is used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they address future events, developments, and results and do not relate strictly to historical facts. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and may contain the words "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seeks," "should," "likely," "targets," "may," "can” and variations thereof and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. We believe important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to, the following:
- the effects of rising costs and availability of raw fruit and vegetables, steel, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor; crude oil prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs; the impact of tariffs and other governmental trade restrictions; an overall labor shortage, ability to retain a sufficient seasonal workforce, lack of skilled labor, labor inflation or increased turnover impacting our ability to recruit and retain employees; climate and weather affecting growing conditions and crop yields; our ability to successfully implement sales price increases and cost saving measures to offset cost increases; the loss of significant customers or a substantial reduction in orders from these customers; effectiveness of our marketing and trade promotion programs; competition, changes in consumer preferences, demand for our products and local economic and market conditions; the impact of a pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers, consumers and employees; unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses; product liability claims; the anticipated needs for, and the availability of, cash; the availability of financing; leverage and the ability to service and reduce debt; foreign currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; the risks associated with the expansion of our business; the ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our operations; our ability to protect information systems against, or effectively respond to, a cybersecurity incident or other disruption; other factors that affect the food industry generally, including:
- recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure including labeling laws and regulations, and the possibility that consumers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products; competitors' pricing practices and promotional spending levels; fluctuations in the level of our customers' inventories and credit and other business risks related to our customers operating in a challenging economic and competitive environment; and the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain finished goods products or injure our reputation; and
Except for ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the filing of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Contact:
Michael Wolcott, Chief Financial Officer
585-495-4100
|Seneca Foods Corporation
|Unaudited Selected Financial Data
|For the Periods Ended September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025
|(In thousands of dollars, except share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|September 26,
|September 27,
|September 26,
|September 27,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|492,590
|$
|460,022
|$
|897,764
|$
|757,480
|Operating income (note 1)
|37,652
|41,472
|63,881
|64,687
|Other non-operating income
|(2,955
|)
|(1,906
|)
|(5,910
|)
|(3,812
|)
|Interest expense, net
|2,101
|4,684
|5,245
|10,094
|Earnings before income taxes
|$
|38,506
|$
|38,694
|$
|64,546
|$
|58,405
|Income taxes
|9,276
|8,955
|15,809
|13,781
|Net earnings
|$
|29,230
|$
|29,739
|$
|48,737
|$
|44,624
|Basic earnings per common share (note 2)
|$
|4.31
|$
|4.33
|$
|7.19
|$
|6.49
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|4.27
|$
|4.29
|$
|7.12
|$
|6.43
| Note 1:
|The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on the second quarter pre-tax results decreased operating income by $7.2 million and increased operating income by $7.7 million for the three months ended September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively. The effect of the LIFO inventory valuation method on YTD six month pre-tax results decreased operating income by $4.2 million and increased operating income by $19.5 million for the six months ended September 26, 2026 and September 27, 2025, respectively.
|Note 2:
|The Company used the“two-class” method for basic earnings per share by dividing the earning attributable to common shareholders by the weighted average of common shares outstanding during the period.
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