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COMPX DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND


Date: 2026-11-04 04:17:57

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompX International Inc. (NYSE American: CIX) announced today that its board of directors has declared CompX's regular quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on its class A common stock, payable on December 8, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2026.

CompX is a leading manufacturer of security products, recreational marine components and custom metal fabricated parts.

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Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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