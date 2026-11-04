Natural Allies For A Clean Energy Future Congratulates Governor Shapiro On Re-Election

- Eugene DePasquale, PA Chairman, Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future.

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future today congratulated Governor Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis on their re-election. The group pledged to keep working with the administration on an energy strategy that puts all of Pennsylvania's resources to work.

“Pennsylvanians gave Governor Shapiro a clear vote of confidence yesterday, and his record on energy is a big part of why,” said Eugene DePasquale, Pennsylvania State Chairman of Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future.“He has worked across the aisle to get permits moving faster, modernize the rules for natural gas development, and invest in solar for our schools. That's what an all-of-the-above approach looks like in practice. Natural gas and renewables work together to keep the lights on and keep bills in check.”

Governor Shapiro has signed bipartisan measures that set firm deadlines for state permit decisions, created a statewide permit tracking system, and required PJM to share demand forecasts with Pennsylvania utilities.

“Pennsylvania is the nation's second-largest energy producer, and demand on the grid keeps climbing,” DePasquale said.“Natural gas gives us reliable, affordable power today, and it pairs with renewables to build a cleaner grid. We look forward to working with the Governor and the General Assembly in his second term to build more power here, put Pennsylvania workers on the job, and lower costs for families.”

About Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future

Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future is a coalition of energy leaders committed to advancing policies that support a cleaner environment, a competitive economy, and a reliable, affordable energy system. The coalition advocates for the essential role of natural gas working alongside renewable and zero-carbon technologies to accelerate America's clean energy transition.

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Natural Allies for a Clean Energy Future Congratulates Governor Shapiro on Re-Election News Provided By PericPR November 04, 2026, 21:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, U.S. Politics



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