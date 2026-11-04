Michigan Senate Winner Abdul El-Sayed To Speak About Arab American Leadership And Empowerment At National CONNECT Summit

Abdul El-Sayed

2026 Connect Empowerment Summit Logo

U.S. Senate Winner and Egyptian American Public Health Leader to Join National Gathering Celebrating Arab American Identity, Achievement, and Public Service

- Warren David, President, Arab AmericaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Arab America Foundation will have Michigan Senate winner Dr. Abdul El-Sayed as a featured guest speaker at its CONNECT Empowerment Summit, November 6–7, 2026, in Chantilly, Virginia. Speaking just days after his November 3 win, El-Sayed will address public service, leadership, and empowerment at a critical moment for Arab Americans and their growing role in American civic life.An Egyptian American physician, epidemiologist, Rhodes Scholar, author, and public servant, El-Sayed has dedicated his career to public health and community leadership. He previously served as executive director of the Detroit Health Department and later led Wayne County's Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Services. His journey from medicine and public health to the national political stage reflects Arab Americans' growing contributions to American society. El-Sayed was previously recognized in Arab America's“Pathbreakers of Arab America” series, highlighting Arab Americans whose accomplishments exemplify leadership and achievement across American society.“At a critical time for Arab Americans, Abdul El-Sayed represents the extraordinary potential of our community to lead, serve, and make a difference,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation and president of Arab America.“Abdul's journey reminds us that our Arab American identity is a source of strength, pride, and possibility. His achievements demonstrate what Arab Americans can accomplish when they embrace their heritage and pursue their aspirations. We are honored to welcome him to CONNECT, where his message of public service and empowerment will inspire the next generation of Arab American leaders.”The CONNECT Summit will bring together Arab Americans from across the United States for thought-provoking conversations, leadership development, professional networking, cultural performances, and celebrations of Arab American heritage. Through discussions on civic leadership, identity, education, women in leadership, media representation, and the next generation, the Summit seeks to strengthen connections and empower Arab Americans to play an active role in shaping their communities and the nation's future.The Arab America Foundation invites Arab Americans and community friends from across the country to participate in this national gathering.REGISTER, CLICK HERESPONSOR, CLICK HEREPROGRAM/SCHEDULE: CLICK HERE###The Arab American Foundation (AAF)( ) is a nonprofit (501 (c) (3)) educational and cultural organization. Its mission is to promote Arab heritage, empower and educate others about Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S

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Michigan Senate Winner Abdul El-Sayed to Speak about Arab American Leadership and Empowerment at National CONNECT Summit News Provided By Arab America Foundation November 04, 2026, 21:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional



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