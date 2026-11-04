Pinta Miami Celebrates 20 Years Of Latin American Art During Miami Art Week 2026

Pinta Miami at The Hangar.

The boutique contemporary art fair returns to Coconut Grove December 3–6, featuring leading international curators, galleries, and emerging artists.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pinta Miami celebrates its 20th anniversary from December 3-6, 2026, during Miami Art Week.For two decades, Pinta Miami has built a distinctive place for Latin American art through a boutique and curated fair experience, bringing together galleries, artists, collectors, curators and institutions in an intimate and focused setting.The 2026 edition celebrates this history while looking ahead to new artists, projects, conversations and ways of collecting.Pinta is the leading platform for the promotion of Latin American art. Each year, it brings together artists, galleries, curators, collectors, and art enthusiasts through its three contemporary art fairs: Pinta Lima, Pinta BAphoto, and Pinta Miami.MEET THE CURATORSIrene GelfmanGlobal CuratorGraduate and teacher of Middle and Higher Education in Arts (FFyL - UBA); she attended the # 11 Artists Program at UTDT (Critic and Curator). She is the winner of the first prize New Curators of the AMALITA Collection and the Argentine Association of Art Critics. She works in curation, management, and art criticism. She is the founder and director of Minerva Universos Visuales, an art studio focused on the dissemination of Art History content for diverse audiences, giving a clinic for artists and consulting for cultural projects. She writes for various media, publications and catalogs (Otra Parte, Colección de Artistas, among others). With more than seven years of experience in different areas of cultural management, both public (national and local) and private (foundations and NGOs), she coordinates and produces content. In addition, she worked in programming for areas such as theater, visuals, and music for different festivals, fairs, and international events in which Argentina was invited as a guest country. She developed and coordinated an aid program to promote Argentine artists abroad (APEX-Ministerio de Cultura Nación) and was a strategic advisor for the Barrios Creativos program.Isabella LenziRADAR CuratorIsabella Lenzi​ (São Paulo, Brazil, 1986) is a curator, art critic, researcher, and professor. She is currently the curator of visual arts at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, as well as the artistic director and chief curator of the Alberto Cruz Foundation in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). Previously, she was a curator and researcher of Latin American art at the Museo Nacional Centro de Arte Reina Sofía and a curator of visual arts at the MAPFRE Foundation, both in Madrid.Since 2016, she has divided her time between Europe and Latin America. During her institutional career, she directed the cultural center of the Camões Institute / Consulate General of Portugal in São Paulo for seven years and was part of the curatorial, public programs, and residency team at the Videobrasil Cultural Association, also in São Paulo.In the United Kingdom, she worked in the curatorial department at the Whitechapel Gallery in London, where she coordinated the Neon Curatorial Exchange residency program between London and Athens, as well as exhibitions for the Exhibitions Archive Department.As an independent curator, she has collaborated with institutions such as the Nouveau Musée National de Monaco and the PAC – Padiglione d'Arte Contemporanea in Milan, and has curated projects at various Spanish cultural venues, including the Reina Sofía Museum, the Círculo de Bellas Artes, La Virreina Centre de la Imatge, La Casa Encendida, the Sala de Arte Joven of the Community of Madrid, and the Centro de Arte Complutense.She is an architect and urban planner who earned her degrees from the University of São Paulo and the University of Porto (Portugal), with a specialization in art history. She holds a master's degree in Photography and Visual Culture from Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, a master's degree in Museum Studies from University College London (UCL), and an MRes in Museology from the University of São Paulo.Marina Reyes FrancoNEXT CuratorMarina Reyes Franco is a curator and writer based in Puerto Rico. She previously served as curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art of Puerto Rico (MAC) and, in 2010, co-founded La Ene in Buenos Aires, an institution she directed until 2014. She is currently the Curatorial Intensive Programs Manager at Independent Curators International and a member of the organizing team for La Gran Bienal Tropical.Her curatorial practice focuses on underrepresented narratives and how tourism, colonial legacies, and economic conditions shape cultural production. Through exhibitions, collaborative projects, and commissions, she highlights critical perspectives on place, memory, and political imagination, with a special focus on the Caribbean and its diasporas.At MAC, she curated projects such as Sunlight on the Sea Floor (with Paula Naughton), Puerto Rico Negrx (with María Elena Ortiz), El momento del yagrumo, and Tropical Is Political: Caribbean Art Under the Visitor Economy Regime (organized with Americas Society), as well as art commissions by Daniel Lind Ramos, Sofía Córdova, Tony Cruz Pabón, Julianny Ariza, La Vaughn Belle, Ulrik López Medel, and Eliazar Ortiz Roa.A selection of exhibitions she has curated as an independent curator includes Resisting Paradise at Publica, San Juan, and Fonderie Darling, Montreal; Watch your step / Mind your head at ifa-Galerie Berlin; La Gran Bienal Tropical (2016 and 2025), Loíza;Daniel Ricardo FischerArchitect, professor and independent curatorDaniel Ricardo Fischer is an Argentine architect, visual artist, professor, and independent curator specializing in contemporary art. A member of the Argentine Association of Art Critics (AACA), he has curated and designed exhibitions for museums, galleries, and international art fairs. He previously served as director of the René Bruseau Museum of Fine Arts, exhibition designer at the Museum of Contemporary Art of the Province of Buenos Aires (MAR), and curator of the Vórtice exhibition program at the Emilio Caraffa Museum of Fine Arts in Córdoba.Fischer has received scholarships and grants from several cultural institutions, including the Antorchas Foundation and the National Fund for the Arts. He is currently pursuing a Doctorate of Arts at the University of La Plata and collaborates with Pinta art fairs, overseeing their spatial and architectural design through a curatorial approach.December 3-6, 2026The Hangar, Coconut Grove, FL3385 Pan American Drive, MiamiGet your tickets here

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Pinta Miami Celebrates 20 Years of Latin American Art During Miami Art Week 2026 News Provided By TogetherWith November 04, 2026, 21:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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