ICRM Services Launches Fractional Compliance And Audit Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Experienced fractional leadership for compliance, AML, audit, remediation, technology and Board oversight.

- Stephen D. Marshall, President, ICRM Services Inc, PA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ICRM Services Inc. today announced the launch of Fractional Compliance and Audit Leadership, giving financial institutions and compliance-technology providers access to experienced executive and audit leadership without immediately adding a full-time role.The service is designed for organizations facing a leadership transition, regulatory or audit remediation, program transformation, technology implementation, or another priority requiring sustained senior involvement. Engagements combine a defined mandate, reserved capacity, regular participation in the organization's leadership rhythm, and direct support moving priorities from decision through implementation and improvement.Depending on the organization's needs, Stephen D. Marshall, President of ICRM Services, may serve in roles including:- Fractional Head of Financial Crime Compliance- Interim or Contract AML Compliance Officer- Fractional Compliance Audit Executive- Fractional Compliance Technology and Product Leader- Independent Board Advisor for regulatory remediation and compliance oversight"Organizations do not always need another full-time executive, but they may need experienced leadership now-to stabilize a program, address findings, guide remediation, strengthen Board reporting, or lead change," Marshall said. "A fractional engagement matches senior experience to the organization's needs, scope, and timing while establishing clear responsibilities, authority, deliverables, and independence boundaries."Marshall brings four decades of experience spanning financial institutions, consulting, internal audit, and compliance technology. His background includes service in Chief Risk Officer and Chief Compliance Officer roles with executive management, Board, and committee responsibilities; leadership of AML and sanctions audits; regulatory remediation; compliance program development; and the design and implementation of compliance technology.ICRM's approach connects regulatory requirements, risks, controls, evidence, testing, findings, and remediation through detailed risk-and-control matrices. The objective is to give management and Boards a defensible view of what must work, who owns it, how effectiveness will be evaluated, and what evidence supports completion.Each engagement is scoped to preserve appropriate separation among management, compliance, internal audit, and independent testing responsibilities. Formal officer appointments are evaluated individually based on the authority, access, resources, availability, and governance required to perform the role effectively.Learn more about ICRM's Fractional Compliance and Audit Leadership services.About ICRM Services Inc.ICRM Services helps financial institutions develop and implement effective compliance programs and helps technology companies align products, sales, and implementation with regulatory requirements and client operating needs. Led by Stephen D. Marshall, ICRM provides practical advice and hands-on support across AML/CFT, sanctions, internal audit, compliance technology, data governance, regulatory remediation, and Board oversight.

Stephen Marshall

ICRM Services Inc.

+1 617-833-1178

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ICRM Services Launches Fractional Compliance and Audit Leadership News Provided By ICRM Services Inc. November 04, 2026, 21:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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