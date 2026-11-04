Trillium Wellness Helps Adults Handle Work And Leave During Residential Care

Trillium Wellness

A dedicated case manager helps clients with FMLA, short-term disability and employer paperwork so they can focus on residential mental health treatment.

SEYMOUR, TN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trillium Wellness, a residential mental health program in Seymour near Knoxville, is highlighting the case management support it provides for the work, leave and paperwork concerns that can make adults hesitate to accept residential care. Each client is assigned a dedicated Case Manager at admission who helps with Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) paperwork, short-term disability, employer communication and Employee Assistance Program (EAP) coordination.When symptoms become severe enough to need 24-hour care, practical questions often arrive at the same time as clinical ones. A person may wonder who will tell their employer, whether their position will be protected and how to complete the required forms while in treatment. Trillium's case management is designed to handle as much of that work as possible so clients can concentrate on their mental health.What the FMLA ProvidesAccording to the U.S. Department of Labor, the FMLA gives eligible employees of covered employers up to 12 workweeks of job-protected leave each year. The leave may be unpaid or may run at the same time as employer-provided paid leave, and employers must continue group health benefits under the same conditions as if the employee had not taken leave. Mental health conditions can qualify as serious health conditions under the law, and the Department notes that inpatient care includes an overnight stay in a hospital or other medical care facility.Eligibility depends on the employer and the employee's work history. In general, an employee must have worked for the employer for at least 12 months, completed at least 1,250 hours of service in the previous 12 months and work at a location where the employer has at least 50 employees within 75 miles. An employer may ask for certification from a health care provider, although a diagnosis is not required. Eligible employees can also use FMLA leave to care for a spouse, child or parent with a serious health condition, which can matter to family members supporting a loved one through treatment.A Case Manager From the First DayTrillium's Case Manager works alongside the Admissions Coordinator, therapists, psychiatric provider and nursing team throughout each stay. Support includes FMLA and short-term disability paperwork, communication with employers, EAP coordination and other documents needed while a client is in treatment. Verification of treatment and proof-of-presence letters can be provided for employers, attorneys or courts as needed.With the client's consent, the team also works with employers, EAP representatives, attorneys, courts, probation officers and other authorized parties when appropriate. Clients do not keep their personal cell phones during the residential program, and calls take place on facility phones at scheduled times. In certain situations, a client may be given temporary access to a personal phone to retrieve an important contact, such as an employer or human resources representative.Case management does not replace an employer's leave process or legal advice, and each employer and insurer makes its own decisions about leave and disability benefits. Trillium's role is to help clients and families gather and complete what those processes require.Treatment While the Details Are HandledTrillium provides residential treatment for adults 18 and older with primary mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar and other mood disorders, psychotic disorders, trauma-related conditions, obsessive-compulsive disorder and personality disorders when residential care is clinically appropriate, as well as co-occurring substance use disorders. Programming runs seven days a week and includes psychiatric evaluation and medication management, 24-hour nursing and behavioral health technician support, individual therapy, process and skills-based groups using cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), family sessions when appropriate and holistic programming such as art therapy, mindfulness and recreational therapy.Each client also keeps the same Admissions Coordinator as a point of contact before, during and after treatment. Families who have questions about insurance benefits, billing or an Explanation of Benefits can contact that coordinator directly instead of being transferred between departments.Planning the Return to Daily LifeDischarge planning starts at admission. The Case Manager collaborates with the Admissions Coordinator, clinical team and referral partners to arrange the next appropriate level of care, which may include a partial hospitalization program (PHP), an intensive outpatient program (IOP), outpatient therapy or psychiatric medication management. After discharge, the Admissions Coordinator follows up with each client, and Trillium continues monthly contact as part of its alumni support.Contacting Trillium WellnessTrillium welcomes inquiries from individuals, families, EAP representatives and outpatient providers in communities throughout Tennessee and neighboring states. Admissions can be reached at 865-459-2096 or.... The program is located at 118 Marine Way, Seymour, TN 37865. Anyone in immediate crisis can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or call 911.

Trillium Wellness

Trillium Wellness LLC

+1 865-459-2096

email us here

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