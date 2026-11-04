Divine Earth Theory To Enter Hemp Wellness Market On November 11

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The launch introduces Regenerate, a broad-spectrum hemp extract, and The Canopy, an online community for hemp education and team challenges.

- Founder and CEO of Divine Earth TheoryHENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The launch marks founder Jenna Zwagil's return to hemp and introduces Regenerate, a broad-spectrum extract, and The Canopy, an online community.Divine Earth Theory announced it will enter the hemp wellness market on November 11, 2026, with Regenerate, its first broad-spectrum hemp extract. The launch marks founder and CEO Jenna Zwagil's return to the hemp industry and introduces The Canopy, an online community where people can learn about hemp and connect with others who share their interest.Zwagil's experience at HempWorx helped shape the new company. She saw people come to learn about hemp and build a community around what they discovered together. With Divine Earth Theory, she wanted to give that community a place to reconnect and give people who are new to hemp a place to start.“I founded Divine Earth Theory to bring the highest-quality hemp products we can make to market. Regenerate is the first product we're putting our name on,” said Jenna Zwagil, founder and CEO of Divine Earth Theory.Regenerate is a broad-spectrum, THC-free hemp extract formulated for use at any time of day. Each 30 mL bottle contains 2,500 mg of total cannabinoids. Divine Earth Theory uses hemp grown in a controlled aeroponic environment and its Full Cryosonic Extract process, FCETM, which is designed to preserve naturally occurring hemp compounds. The company formulates Regenerate with Axiom delivery technology.Regenerate will be available in Natural, Peppermint, and Cinnamon for $69.99 per bottle. Subscription options offer savings of up to 20%, with the applicable discount applied automatically in the cart. Divine Earth Theory also offers a two-tier affiliate program that pays up to 30% in combined commissions across both tiers on qualifying sales.Through The Canopy, members can explore educational content about hemp and the endocannabinoid system. The online community will also host The Theory Games, a seasonal team competition.Regenerate will be available beginning November 11 at DivineEarthTheory. The company plans to follow with Restore, a Lavender-Mint evening formula.About Divine Earth TheoryDivine Earth Theory is a hemp wellness company founded by Jenna Zwagil. The company develops hemp extracts and provides hemp education through The Canopy, its online community.

Jenna Zwagil

Divine Earth Theory

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Divine Earth Theory to Enter Hemp Wellness Market on November 11 News Provided By Divine Earth Theory November 04, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, Retail



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