UPDATE -- Ensima Holdings Receives Letter Of Intent To Be Acquired At A US$260 Million Pre-Money Enterprise Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOI based on signed BDO valuation; Rick Ross, an existing partner, signs deal with EnSima Holdings LLC based on US$258 million valuation; Miami Gardens City Council votes in unanimous support of EnSima Community Development District







Artist's renderings of EnSima Miami I, Miami Gardens, Florida: open-air atrium (left) and central courtyard (right)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnSima Holdings LLC (“EnSima”), a Miami-based, vertically integrated real estate and life-infrastructure platform, announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”), dated October 27, 2026, for a proposed business combination with a publicly traded company on Nasdaq.

Driving this historic move is cultural icon and partner Rick Ross. Raised in the Carol City neighborhood of Miami Gardens, Ross has built a staggering portfolio as a business mogul. Whether expanding his fast-food franchise footprint, elevating Sovereign Brands' Luc Belaire and Bumbu Rum into global lifestyle giants, or acquiring crown-jewel real estate like his US$35 million Star Island home and sprawling 322-acre Promise Land, Ross operates with an unmatched blueprint for success. Now, he is bringing his strategic vision and unmatched brand power back to his hometown. Ross is instrumental to EnSima's flagship project: a 770-unit residential and retail development - exceptional living by design - near Hard Rock Stadium. For Ross, this partnership is a direct investment in the community that raised him and a major step in building generational wealth in Miami Gardens.

Under the LOI, the public company would acquire 100% of the outstanding equity of EnSima based on a pre-money enterprise value of US$260 million. The consideration would be paid entirely in newly issued shares of the combined company. The enterprise value may increase by up to US$75 million in additional shares if specified milestones are achieved before closing, including land acquisitions for the EnSima Miami II and EnSima Miami III sites and residential pre-sales at EnSima Miami I.

Upon closing, the combined company is expected to be renamed EnSima Group.

Separately, EnSima announced that the Miami Gardens City Council voted unanimously on October 28, 2026 to adopt a resolution supporting the establishment of the EnSima Community Development District.

EnSima has received a signed valuation from BDO Consulting, and the proposed LOI transaction is based on that BDO valuation. It is a sum-of-the-parts valuation covering EnSima's flagship development, pipeline options, construction technology business and recurring-income holdings platform.

Rick Ross, who joined EnSima as a partner in July 2026, has signed a deal with EnSima Holdings LLC based on a US$258 million valuation.

“I partnered with EnSima because I believe in the vision this team is executing right here in my backyard and hometown of Miami Gardens,” said Rick Ross.“Expanding my equity in the group is about the empire we're continually expanding.”

EnSima was co-founded by Shalom Arik Maimon and Lior Suchard. Mr. Maimon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, founded Next Group, which he scaled beyond US$100 million in revenue. Mr. Maimon believes EnSima Holdings LLC will scale beyond a billion-dollar group. Mr. Suchard, Co-Founder, is an Israeli entrepreneur and internationally recognized mentalist. He has appeared on The Tonight Show and is the author of Mind Reader (HarperCollins). In recent years he has built an investment portfolio and moved from advisor into ownership.







Artist's renderings: EnSima Miami I residential lobby (left) and lobby lounge with central firepit (right)

EnSima Miami I is planned on approximately 10.3 acres across four parcels on NW 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens, Florida. EnSima is now increasing its plans to accommodate 770 residences and ten stories, with approximately 166,000 square feet of retail and 1,750 parking stalls. Delivery is targeted for 2030. Residences start at US$650 per square foot.

EnSima Miami I is being built as a city within a city: a walkable district where homes, shops, dining, civic space, gardens and wellness sit side by side along the NW 27th Avenue corridor, less than a mile from Hard Rock Stadium. Residences are planned around landscaped garden decks, 60-foot shaded promenades and elevated pedestrian bridges, and the community will be access-controlled.

Wellness and longevity are built into the master plan. EnSima has partnered with Europe-based PRO RESET to bring its Residential Wellness Ecosystem to EnSima developments, organized around five pillars (Breathe, Recover, Restore, Regenerate and Recharge) and advanced modalities including hyperbarics, cryotherapy, hypoxic training, hydrogen, red light and PEMF. The community will offer more than 15,000 square feet of wellness facilities for residents and the community. A landscaped garden deck will feature three pools, one cold plunge and three jacuzzis across its garden zones, linked by a 1.04 km walking/jogging loop, along with community gardens, two dog parks, a pickleball court and a half basketball court.

“We are creating a new model for residential living, where wellness and longevity become part of everyday life,” said Michael Hellenbrand, CEO of PRO RESET.

Pininfarina contributed to the project's urban design vision, integrating architecture, landscape and public space. EnSima Miami I is envisioned as a new model of attainable urban living, where thoughtful design, integrated nature, and meaningful community connections come together to create a higher standard of living.

“At EnSima Miami I, our approach starts with people, and the role architecture can play in shaping stronger, more connected communities,” said Samuele Sordi, Chief Architectural Officer at Pininfarina of America.“We envision a vibrant urban environment where architecture, landscape, and shared spaces come together to foster social interaction, enhance everyday well-being, and create a meaningful sense of belonging.”

EnSima Miami I will be built with a concrete shell envelope and a nano-graphene facade, designed in partnership with Pininfarina, with interior design by Domus. The group has created its own proprietary texture, combining nano-graphene technology with Pininfarina texture design. The texture will debut on EnSima Miami I, the group's state-of-the-art“Rosetta Stone” project, and will be licensed to future EnSima Holdings projects and to other developers.

EnSima has also acquired proprietary technology developed by Takami AI: a real estate operating system that covers the entire real estate flow, from real-time project inventory management to direct unit reservations through the EnSima mobile app. Takami AI now serves as EnSima's technology partner, leading the platform's ongoing development and technical operations. EnSima believes this new way of buying homes, powered by technology it now owns, will disrupt the real estate market.

“This agreement is an important step toward bringing EnSima to the public markets,” said Shalom Arik Maimon, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EnSima.“With the public company as our partner, we can accelerate EnSima Miami I and disrupt the real estate market.”

The LOI is non-binding, except for certain provisions including exclusivity and confidentiality. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, completion of due diligence, delivery of PCAOB-audited financial statements, approval by the public company's shareholders, regulatory and stock exchange approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

EnSima Holdings LLC is a Miami-based, vertically integrated real estate and life-infrastructure platform. Its businesses include the EnSima Miami I flagship development in Miami Gardens, the EnSima Miami II and Miami III pipeline options, EnSima Technologies, and a holdings platform spanning energy, wellness and licensable IP. For more information, visit ensimamiami.com.

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Crista Negrete

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No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the proposed transaction, its terms and timing, valuation, milestones, project delivery and the listing of the combined company, the establishment of the EnSima Community Development District and the amount, timing and terms of any bonds, and EnSima's plans for the number of residences, stories, pricing and amenities at EnSima Miami I. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risk that a definitive agreement is not executed; that conditions to closing are not satisfied; EnSima's ability to secure land, permits and financing; Miami-Dade County not establishing the CDD, or establishing it on different terms; the inability to issue CDD bonds in the anticipated amount or on acceptable terms; the development, licensing and adoption of EnSima's technologies; and real estate market conditions. Valuation figures are estimates based on assumptions and are not a guarantee of future value. Neither the public company nor EnSima undertakes any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at