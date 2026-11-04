Freehold Royalties To Release Third Quarter 2026 Results And Host Conference Call On November 10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold or the Company) (TSX:FRU) will report its third quarter 2026 results after markets close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on the same day beginning at 4:30 PM Alberta Time (5:30 PM Eastern Time).
To participate in the live webcast in listen-only mode, you can register using the following link:
For sell-side analysts intending to ask questions on the webcast, please register in advance at:
Once registered, you will receive a unique PIN to access the call.
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.0 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.
For further information contact
| Freehold Royalties Ltd.
| Todd McBride
| Katie Freeman
| Capital Markets
| Capital Markets
| t. 403.221.0833
| t. 403.221.0874
| e. ...
| e. ...
MENAFN04112026004107003653ID1111917001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment