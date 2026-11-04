Freehold Royalties To Release Third Quarter 2026 Results And Host Conference Call On November 10

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About Freehold Royalties

Freehold is uniquely positioned as a leading North American energy royalty company with approximately 6.0 million gross acres in Canada and approximately 1.2 million gross drilling acres in the United States. Freehold's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the symbol FRU.

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