Linamar Corporation: Sales And Earnings Growth Continue In Tough Markets, Record New Business Wins In North America And Strong Free Cash Flow Signals Strong Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUELPH, Ontario, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: LNR) Strong Sales and Solid Earnings Performance from Our Diversified Strategy

Sales increased 21.0% to reach $3.08 billion;

Normalized Earnings per Share1 increased 3.2% to $2.59 for the quarter; and Normalized Net Earnings1 increased 2.3% to $153.5 million for the quarter.

Excellent Industrial Segment Sales Growth

Sales increased by 22.8% to $761.3 million for the quarter, driven by strong global market demand for access equipment, as well as increased agricultural sales on key products driven by market share gains despite a weaker market; and Normalized Operating Earnings1 increased 5.8% to $65.3 million for the quarter.

Significant Mobility Segment Sales Growth Continues

Sales increased 20.4% to $2.31 billion for the quarter;

Market share growth in every region; and Record new business wins (“NBW”) in last twelve months in Canada, the United Sates (“US”) and China.

Continued Free Cash Flow Generation and Strong Liquidity

$190.3 million of Free Cash Flow1 generated in Q3 2026; and Liquidity1 remains strong at $2.1 billion.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Linamar has repurchased 1,423,600 shares to date as part of its current normal course issuer bid and has returned $131.2 million to shareholders as a result; and Linamar is maintaining its dividends to shareholders at $0.32 per share quarterly.

Tariff Impact Still Contained

More than 90% of Linamar sales are tariff free.



Auto parts that are USMCA compliant continue to be tariff free into the US and are the majority of our sales.

Most Industrial segment products shipping to the US are also USMCA compliant and tariff free.

232 metal derivative tariffs are impacting some Industrial products and detracting from bottom line growth in that segment. Linamar outlook to grow sales and earnings to record levels in 2026 intact despite the impact of these tariffs.





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (in millions of dollars, except per share figures)

2026 2025 2026 2025 $ $ $ $ Sales 3,076.2 2,541.7 9,154.4 7,716.5 Operating Earnings (Loss) Industrial 66.3 89.8 292.6 286.5 Mobility 167.1 161.1 539.3 436.9 Operating Earnings (Loss) 233.4 250.9 831.9 723.4 Net Earnings (Loss) 148.3 169.2 552.8 473.8 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted 2.51 2.82 9.30 7.89 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1 Industrial 65.3 61.7 249.6 291.6 Mobility 164.7 165.9 542.3 442.2 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 230.0 227.6 791.9 733.8 Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1 153.5 150.1 532.3 485.7 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized1 2.59 2.51 8.96 8.08





“Q3 was another solid quarter for us despite softening markets with sales and earnings growth again achieved,” said Executive Chair Linda Hasenfratz.“New business wins over the last twelve months are at record levels in both Canada and the US as we aggressively pursue growth in a dynamic market. Despite headwinds, we still expect to grow sales and earnings this year and next to new record levels.”

“Linamar continues to perform and win in challenging markets. We delivered strong sales growth across both segments, solid earnings and excellent Free Cash Flow, while continuing to gain market share and achieving record new business wins in North America,” stated CEO and President Jim Jarrell.“More than 90% of our sales remain tariff free, and our strong balance sheet gives us the flexibility to invest in growth and return capital to shareholders. I am extremely proud of our team's GRIT!!! We have strong momentum and remain confident in our ability to deliver record sales and earnings!”

TSX APPROVES RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

The TSX has accepted the Company's notice of intention to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the“NCIB”). The Company believes that the NCIB is consistent with its strategic imperative to maintain a conservative balance sheet while purposefully deploying capital to increase shareholder value. Under the renewed NCIB, Linamar may repurchase during the period commencing on November 17, 2026 and ending on the earlier of November 16, 2027 and the completion of the maximum purchases permitted under the NCIB, up to 3,723,719 common shares of Linamar (“Common Shares”), representing 10% of the“public float” of Common Shares as of November 3, 2026, subject to the rules of the TSX. Except as otherwise provided for in the rules of the TSX, the maximum amount of Common Shares that can be purchased by the Company during each day the NCIB is in place is 35,983, representing 25% of average daily trading volume for the six months ended October 31, 2026 which is 143,935. As of November 3, 2026, the Company had 58,585,887 Common Shares and calculates a“public float” of 37,237,190 Common Shares. The actual number of Common Shares which may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX at prevailing market prices or as otherwise permitted by the TSX. The NCIB will be funded using existing cash and debt resources, and any Common Shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled. Linamar has also entered into an automatic share purchase plan (and“ASPP”) with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when it would otherwise not be permitted to do so. Purchases made by the designated broker pursuant to the ASPP will be made based on pre-established parameters set by the company, which have been approved by the TSX. In the last twelve months, Linamar has purchased 1,443,600 Common Shares under its NCIB at a weighted average price of $92.19 on TSX. Linamar was approved to purchase up to 3,850,534 Common Shares.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors today declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2026 of CDN$0.32 per share on the common shares of the Company, payable on or after December 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 20, 2026.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures to provide useful information to management, investors, and other stakeholders in assessing the financial performance and financial condition of the Company.

Certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operational performance. For this reason, management uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures when analyzing operational performance on a consistent basis.

These Non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and they should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Please see the“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of the Company's MD&A for further information.



All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (in millions of dollars, except per share figures)

2026 2025 +/- +/- 2026 2025 +/- +/- $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 233.4 250.9 (17.5 ) (7.0 %) 831.9 723.4 108.5 15.0 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3.4 ) (23.3 ) 19.9 (40.0 ) 10.4 (50.4 ) Other items - - - - - - Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 230.0 227.6 2.4 1.1 % 791.9 733.8 58.1 7.9 % Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Net Earnings (Loss) 148.3 169.2 (20.9 ) (12.4 %) 552.8 473.8 79.0 16.7 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3.4 ) (23.3 ) 19.9 (40.0 ) 10.4 (50.4 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives - - - - 0.1 (0.1 ) Other items - - - - - - Tax impact including Other Items 8.6 4.2 4.4 19.5 1.4 18.1 Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 153.5 150.1 3.4 2.3 % 532.3 485.7 46.6 9.6 % Effective tax rate 30.5 % 26.2 % 28.1 % 27.5 % Effective tax rate - Normalized 26.9 % 27.1 % 26.9 % 26.8 % Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted 2.51 2.82 (0.31 ) (11.0 %) 9.30 7.89 1.41 17.9 % Foreign exchange (gain) loss (0.06 ) (0.38 ) 0.32 (0.67 ) 0.17 (0.84 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives - - - - - - Other items - - - - - - Tax impact including Other Items 0.14 0.07 0.07 0.33 0.02 0.31 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized 2.59 2.51 0.08 3.2 % 8.96 8.08 0.88 10.9 %





All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas impacting segments reconciled as follows:



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2026 2026 Industrial Mobility Linamar Industrial Mobility Linamar (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 66.3 167.1 233.4 292.6 539.3 831.9 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1.0 ) (2.4 ) (3.4 ) (43.0 ) 3.0 (40.0 ) Other items - - - - - - Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 65.3 164.7 230.0 249.6 542.3 791.9







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2025 2025 Industrial Mobility Linamar Industrial Mobility Linamar (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 89.8 161.1 250.9 286.5 436.9 723.4 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (28.1 ) 4.8 (23.3 ) 5.1 5.3 10.4 Other items - - - - - - Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 61.7 165.9 227.6 291.6 442.2 733.8





Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company's ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is calculated as Cash from Operating Activities, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows, adjusted for payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment, and proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment.

Liquidity

Liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company's ability to satisfy its financial obligations as they come due. Liquidity is calculated as Cash, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company's consolidated statements of financial position, adjusted for the Company's available credit.

Other non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ Free Cash Flow Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 285.5 389.7 908.5 859.3 Payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment (98.9 ) (72.6 ) (273.2 ) (294.6 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3.7 3.8 10.0 10.1 Free Cash Flow 190.3 320.9 645.3 574.8 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 1,199.1 1,232.3 Available credit 873.9 978.2 Liquidity 2,073.0 2,210.5





FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION, RISK AND UNCERTAINTIES

Certain information provided by Linamar in this press release, MD&A, the consolidated financial statements and other documents published throughout the year which are not recitation of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. The words“may”,“would”,“could”,“will”,“likely”,“estimate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and the actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating such forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider the various factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could materially alter results in the future from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Linamar. Some of the factors and risks and uncertainties that cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, international trade policies including tariffs; changes in the competitive environment in which Linamar operates, OEM outsourcing and insourcing; sources and availability of raw materials; labour markets and dependence on key personnel; dependence on certain customers and product programs; technological change in the sectors in which the Company operates and by Linamar's competitors; delays in or operational issues with product launches; foreign currency risk; long-term contracts that are not guaranteed; acquisition and expansion risk; foreign business risk; public health threats; cyclicality and seasonality; legal proceedings and insurance coverage; credit risk; weather; emission standards; capital and liquidity risk; tax laws; securities laws compliance and corporate governance standards; fluctuations in interest rates; environmental emissions and safety regulations; trade and labour disruptions; world political events; pricing concessions to customers; and governmental, environmental and regulatory policies.

The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect Linamar's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Linamar's forward-looking statements. Linamar assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Q3 2026 Release Information

Linamar will hold a webcast call on November 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third-quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following and can also be navigated to on the Company's website. For those who wish to listen to an audio-only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 833 769 6440 (North America) or (+1) 833 461 5787 (International) Meeting ID 362 714 346, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's Executive Chair. A copy of the Company's quarterly financial statements, including the Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company's website after 4:00 p.m. ET on November 4, 2026, and at by the start of business November 5, 2026. The webcast replay will be available at after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 4, 2026, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) 833 309 1852, Passcode: 362 714 346. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at .

Q4 2026 Release Information

Linamar will hold a webcast call on March 3, 2027, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth-quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following: and can also be navigated to on the Company's website. For those who wish to listen to an audio-only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 833 769 6440 (North America) or (+1) 833 461 5787 (International), Meeting ID 348 135 727, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar's Executive Chair. A copy of the Company's quarterly financial statements, including the Management's Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company's website after 4:00 p.m. ET on March 3, 2027, and at by the start of business on March 4, 2027. The webcast replay will be available at after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on March 3, 2027, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) 833 309 1852, Passcode: 348 135 727. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at .

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 36,000 employees in 87 manufacturing locations, 18 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.2 billion in 2025. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit or follow us on our social media channels.

For further information regarding this release please contact Linda Hasenfratz at (519) 836-7550.

Guelph, Ontario

November 4, 2026

1 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized, Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized, Free Cash Flow, and Liquidity are non-GAAP financial measures. Content Per Vehicle (CPV) is a supplementary financial measure. Please see“Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of this press release and separately released MD&A.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.