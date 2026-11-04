Sinclair Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), the "Company" or "Sinclair," today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Highlights:

Total Revenue increased by 16% and Total Adjusted EBITDA increased by 113% year-over-year

Total Adjusted EBITDA of $213 million

Political Advertising Revenue of $136 million, an increase of 55% versus 3Q22

Full-year preliminary Political Advertising Revenue of approximately $455 million, an increase of $50 million above our prior political revenue record of $405 million in 2024 and $122 million above our prior mid-term political revenue record of $333 million in 2022

As an update to our ongoing strategic review, we continue to evaluate various broadcast transactions and while pleased with some of the progress we have made so far, we believe opportunities still remain. We have also evaluated the separation of the Ventures portfolio through a spin-off, split-off, or other transaction, and have determined at this time not to separate Ventures in a standalone transaction. We will continue to evaluate all options that provide value creation for the Company's stakeholders Increased Full Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $825 million to $835 million

CEO Comment: "Sinclair delivered strong third quarter results, with record mid-term political advertising revenue in both third and fourth quarters, and disciplined execution across the business. Political advertising revenue is expected to exceed our prior record year of 2024 as battleground races and the overall political environment helped drive record demand across our footprint. In addition, we have reached new network affiliation agreements with both ABC and CBS in recent weeks. Lastly, we are increasing our full year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $825 million to $835 million, which we note is higher than our 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $816 million excluding the Diamond-related management fees received in that year." Recent Developments: Updated Full Year 2026 Guidance

Increasing Total Company Adjusted EBITDA from a range of $730 million to $760 million to a range of $825 million to $835 million

Total Company Revenue guidance increasing by $95 million at the mid-point of our new range Distribution and Core Advertising Revenue ranges tightened

2026 Midterm Election

Political revenue of $136 million in the quarter is up 55% compared to the third quarter of the 2022 mid-term election cycle Full-year political revenue of approximately $455 million represents a record political year for Sinclair, besting the $405 million in political revenue in 2024

Balance Sheet

Retired $25 million of B7 term loan at a discount and terminated the remainder of the B3 term loan Ended the third quarter with total liquidity of ~$1.4 billion consisting of cash and cash equivalents of $659 million plus undrawn revolver and accounts receivable facility capacity

Content and Distribution

Reached network affiliation agreements with both ABC and CBS in recent weeks

Record setting 2026 FIFA World Cup, NFL and college football audiences highlight broadcast's lynchpin position for appointment viewing Tennis Channel continued to grow engagement across linear, streaming, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) platforms with growth seen in DTC subscribers, as well as both distribution and core advertising revenue

Financial Results: Consolidated Financial Results

($ in millions) Three Months Ended Percent Change September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 QTQ YOY Total revenue $ 893 $ 840 $ 773 6% 16% Distribution revenue 426 444 422 (4)% 1% Core advertising revenue 301 308 315 (2)% (4)% Political advertising revenue 136 59 6 131% 2167% Other media and non-media revenue 30 29 30 3% -% Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 43 $ (76 ) $ (1 ) n/m n/m Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 213 $ 149 $ 100 43% 113% Nine Months Ended Percent Change September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 YOY Total revenue $ 2,540 $ 2,333 9% Distribution revenue 1,328 1,307 2% Core advertising revenue 914 923 (1)% Political advertising revenue 213 18 1083% Other media and non-media revenue 85 85 -% Net loss attributable to the Company $ (13 ) $ (221 ) (94)% Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 488 $ 315 55%



n/m - not meaningful

(a) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense and other gains and losses less amortization of program costs. Refer to the reconciliation at the end of this press release and the Company's website.

Segment Financial Results

Segment financial information is included in the following tables for the periods presented. The Local Media segment consists primarily of broadcast television stations, which the Company owns, operates or to which the Company provides services, and includes multicast networks and original content. The Local Media segment assets are owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, LLC (SBG), including its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sinclair Television Group, Inc. (STG). The Tennis segment consists primarily of Tennis Channel, a cable network which includes coverage of most of tennis' top tournaments and original professional sport and tennis lifestyle shows; the Tennis Channel International subscription and streaming service; Tennis Channel streaming service; TennisChannel 2, a 24-hours a day free ad-supported streaming television channel; and Tennis.com. Other includes non-broadcast digital solutions such as Digital Remedy, technical services, and other non-media investments. The assets of the Tennis segment and Other are owned and operated by Sinclair Ventures, LLC (Ventures).

Three months ended September 30, 2026

($ in millions) Local Media

Tennis

Other

Corporate and Eliminations

Consolidated

Distribution revenue $ 373 $ 53 $ - $ - $ 426 Core advertising revenue 258 17 37 (11 ) 301 Political advertising revenue 135 - 1 - 136 Other media revenue 22 1 - (1 ) 22 Media revenue $ 789 $ 71 $ 38 $ (12 ) $ 885 Non-media revenue - - 8 (1 ) 8 Total revenue $ 789 $ 71 $ 46 $ (13 ) $ 893 Media programming and production expenses $ 381 $ 39 $ - $ - $ 419 Media selling, general and administrative expenses 174 16 29 (13 ) 207 Non-media expenses 2 - 14 - 15 Amortization of program costs 16 - - - 16 Corporate general and administrative expenses 24 1 1 13 38 Stock-based compensation 8 - 1 (1 ) 7 Non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs 5 (1 ) 2 1 7 Interest expense (net)(a) 75 - (4 ) - 71 Capital expenditures 16 3 2 - 20 Distributions to (contributions from) the noncontrolling interests 2 - - - 2 Cash distributions from investments - - - - - Net cash taxes received (1 ) Net income 43 Operating income (loss) 135 10 1 (13 ) 134 Adjusted EBITDA(b) 205 15 5 (12 ) 213



Note: Certain amounts may not summarize to totals due to rounding differences.

(a) Interest expense (net) excludes deferred financing costs, original issue discount amortization, and other non-cash interest expense, and is net of interest income.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense and other gains and losses less amortization of program costs.

Three months ended September 30, 2025

($ in millions) Local Media

Tennis

Other

Corporate and Eliminations

Consolidated

Distribution revenue $ 370 $ 52 $ - $ - $ 422 Core advertising revenue 269 14 38 (6 ) 315 Political advertising revenue 6 - - - 6 Other media revenue 22 1 - (1 ) 22 Media revenue $ 667 $ 67 $ 38 $ (7 ) $ 765 Non-media revenue - - 10 (2 ) 8 Total revenue $ 667 $ 67 $ 48 $ (9 ) $ 773 Media programming and production expenses $ 378 $ 35 $ - $ - $ 413 Media selling, general and administrative expenses 165 15 30 (7 ) 203 Non-media expenses 2 - 12 (2 ) 12 Amortization of program costs 21 - - - 21 Corporate general and administrative expenses 21 1 2 16 40 Stock-based compensation 9 - - 2 11 Non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs 3 - 2 - 5 Interest expense (net)(a) 81 - (5 ) - 76 Capital expenditures 21 1 - - 22 Distributions to the noncontrolling interests 3 - - - 3 Cash distributions from investments - - 2 - 2 Net cash taxes paid 3 Net income 1 Operating income 27 11 14 6 58 Adjusted EBITDA(b) 92 16 6 (14 ) 100



Note: Certain amounts may not summarize to totals due to rounding differences.

(a) Interest expense (net) excludes deferred financing costs, original issue discount amortization, and other non-cash interest expense, and is net of interest income.

(b) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense and other gains and losses less amortization of program costs.

Consolidated Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:



Total Company debt was $4,035 million, all of which is indebtedness of STG.

Cash and cash equivalents were $659 million, of which $170 million was STG cash and $489 million was Ventures cash. In addition, the Company had $724 million of available borrowing capacity under its revolver and undrawn capacity in our accounts receivable facility, bringing available liquidity to $1.4 billion. Leverage Metrics1 were:



First Out First Lien Leverage Ratio – 1.7x (Covenant <3.5x2)

Total Leverage Ratio – 5.1x (Covenant <7.0x)

48,558,461 Class A common shares and 23,755,236 Class B common shares were outstanding, for a total of 72,313,697 common shares.

In September, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share. Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2026 were $20 million.



Outlook:

The Company is updating its 2026 full year financial guidance that was announced in August in conjunction with the Company's second quarter earnings release.

Updated Guidance For the twelve months ending December 31, 2026 ($ in millions) Local Media Consolidated Total Revenue $3,110 to 3,160 $3,530 to 3,600 Distribution Revenue $1,525 to 1,555 $1,735 to 1,775 Core Advertising Revenue $1,040 to 1,060 $1,220 to 1,250 Political Advertising Revenue Approx. $455 Approx. $455 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $805 to 815 $825 to 835 Capital expenditures $75 to 80 Net interest expense(b) $290 to 295 Net cash tax payments Approx. $50





Previous Guidance as announced in August 2026 For the twelve months ending December 31, 2026 ($ in millions) Local Media Consolidated Total Revenue $3,000 to 3,120 $3,400 to 3,540 Distribution Revenue $1,510 to 1,570 $1,720 to 1,790 Core Advertising Revenue $1,040 to 1,090 $1,220 to 1,280 Political Advertising Revenue At least $375 At least $375 Adjusted EBITDA(a) $710 to 740 $730 to 760 Capital expenditures $75 to 80 Net interest expense(b) $290 to 295 Net cash tax payments Approx. $50



Note: Certain amounts may not summarize to totals due to rounding differences.

(a) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs, as well as certain non-cash items such as stock-based compensation expense and other gains and losses less amortization of program costs.

(b) Interest expense (net) excludes deferred financing costs, original issue discount amortization, and other non-cash interest expense and is net of interest income.

Conference Call:

The senior management of Sinclair will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will be webcast live and can be accessed at under "Investor Relations/Events and Presentations." After the call, an audio replay will remain available at . The press and the public will be welcome on the call in a listen-only mode. The dial-in number is (877) 545-0523, with entry code 437861.

Sinclair, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions, except share and per share data)

As of September 30,

2026 As of December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 659 $ 866 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8 and $5, respectively 604 687 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 168 147 Total current assets 1,431 1,700 Property and equipment, net 637 655 Operating lease assets 110 110 Goodwill 2,083 2,085 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 24 149 Customer relationships, net 234 269 Other definite-lived intangible assets, net 324 264 Other assets 667 717 Total assets $ 5,510 $ 5,949 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 482 $ 496 Income taxes payable 31 21 Current portion of notes payable, finance leases, and commercial bank financing 22 25 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26 24 Current portion of program contracts payable 70 70 Other current liabilities 96 67 Total current liabilities 727 703 Notes payable, finance leases, and commercial bank financing, less current portion 4,013 4,358 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 108 112 Program contracts payable, less current portion 6 13 Deferred tax liabilities 159 213 Other long-term liabilities 164 180 Total liabilities 5,177 5,579 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Class A Common Stock, $.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 48,558,461 and 45,979,350 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Class B Common Stock, $.01 par value, 140,000,000 shares authorized, 23,755,236 and 23,755,236 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, convertible into Class A Common Stock - - Additional paid-in capital 648 613 Accumulated deficit (239 ) (171 ) Total Sinclair shareholders' equity 410 443 Noncontrolling interests (77 ) (73 ) Total equity 333 370 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,510 $ 5,949



Sinclair, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 REVENUE: Media revenue $ 885 $ 765 $ 2,519 $ 2,312 Non-media revenue 8 8 21 21 Total revenue 893 773 2,540 2,333 OPERATING EXPENSES: Media programming and production expenses 419 413 1,255 1,251 Media selling, general and administrative expenses 207 203 638 595 Amortization of program costs 16 21 52 57 Non-media expenses 15 12 43 36 Depreciation of property and equipment 28 25 80 75 Corporate general and administrative expenses 38 40 132 137 Amortization of definite-lived intangible assets 38 37 119 108 (Gain) loss on asset dispositions and other, net (2 ) (36 ) 10 (19 ) Total operating expenses 759 715 2,329 2,240 Operating income 134 58 211 93 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense including amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs (79 ) (85 ) (244 ) (311 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt 4 - 17 6 Loss from equity method investments (1 ) (2 ) (5 ) (9 ) Other income (expense), net 8 29 (15 ) (55 ) Total other expense, net (68 ) (58 ) (247 ) (369 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 66 - (36 ) (276 ) INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT (23 ) 1 23 61 NET INCOME (LOSS) 43 1 (13 ) (215 ) Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests - (2 ) - (6 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SINCLAIR $ 43 $ (1 ) $ (13 ) $ (221 ) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SINCLAIR: Basic earnings per share $ 0.60 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (3.20 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (3.20 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands) 72,321 69,660 71,687 68,921 Diluted weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding (in thousands) 72,462 69,660 71,687 68,921



Sinclair, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (13 ) $ (215 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Amortization of definite-lived intangible and other assets 119 108 Depreciation of property and equipment 80 75 Amortization of program costs 52 57 Stock-based compensation 43 42 Deferred tax benefit (54 ) (98 ) Loss on asset dispositions and other, net 10 26 Loss from equity method investments 5 9 Loss from investments 40 83 Distributions from investments 1 4 Gain on extinguishment of debt (17 ) (6 ) Debt issuance costs - 68 Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Decrease in accounts receivable 77 12 Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (47 ) (18 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued and other current liabilities (4 ) 12 Net change in net income taxes payable/receivable 6 1 Decrease in program contracts payable (56 ) (55 ) Other, net (4 ) (14 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 238 91 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (55 ) (55 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (15 ) (25 ) Purchases of investments (24 ) (26 ) Distributions and proceeds from investments 45 13 Other, net 13 - Net cash flows used in investing activities (36 ) (93 ) CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from notes payable and commercial bank financing - 1,430 Repayments of notes payable, commercial bank financing, and finance leases (344 ) (1,420 ) Dividends paid on Class A and Class B Common Stock (55 ) (52 ) Debt issuance costs - (110 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (4 ) (8 ) Other, net (6 ) (9 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (409 ) (169 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH (207 ) (171 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 866 697 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 659 $ 526



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP operating performance measure that management and the Company's Board of Directors use to evaluate the Company's operating performance and for executive compensation purposes. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company's business through the eyes of management and is a measure that is frequently used by industry analysts, investors and lenders as a measure of relative operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided on a forward-looking basis under the section entitled“Outlook” above. The Company has not included a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods presented in reliance on the unreasonable efforts exception provided under Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. The Company's projected Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict including, but not limited to, income taxes. Due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from projected Adjusted EBITDA in future periods, management does not rely upon them for internal use or measurement of operating performance, and therefore cannot create a quantitative projected Adjusted EBITDA to net income reconciliation for the periods presented without unreasonable efforts. A quantitative reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the periods presented would imply a degree of precision and certainty as to these future items that does not exist and could be confusing to investors. From a qualitative perspective, it is anticipated that the differences between projected Adjusted EBITDA to net income for the periods presented will consist of items similar to those described in the reconciliation of historical results below. The timing and amount of any of these excluded items could significantly impact the Company's net income for a particular period. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis.

In addition to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, the Company also discloses a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA of its segments to its more directly comparable GAAP measure, segment operating income.

Non-GAAP measures are not formulated in accordance with GAAP, are not meant to replace GAAP financial measures and may differ from other companies' uses or formulations. Further discussions and reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found on its website .

Sinclair, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements - Unaudited

($ in millions)

Reconciliation of Consolidated Sinclair, Inc. Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of Consolidated Sinclair, Inc. Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

Net income (loss) $ 43 $ 1 $ (13 ) $ (215 ) Add: Income tax provision (benefit) 23 (1 ) (23 ) (61 ) Add: Other expense (income), net 1 (1 ) (5 ) (4 ) Add: Loss from equity method investments 1 2 5 9 Add: (Income) loss from other investments and impairments (3 ) (21 ) 40 82 Add: Gain from extinguishment of debt/insurance proceeds (3 ) - (16 ) (7 ) Add: Interest expense 79 85 244 311 Less: Interest income (6 ) (7 ) (20 ) (22 ) Less: (Gain) loss on asset dispositions and other, net (2 ) (36 ) 10 (19 ) Add: Amortization of intangible assets & other assets 38 37 119 108 Add: Depreciation of property & equipment 28 25 80 75 Add: Stock-based compensation 7 11 46 47 Add: Non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs 7 5 21 11 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 213 $ 100 $ 488 $ 315



Sinclair, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements - Unaudited

($ in millions)

Reconciliation of Segment Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended September 30, 2026 Local Media Tennis Other

Total revenue $ 789 $ 71 $ 46 Media programming and production expenses 381 39 - Media selling, general and administrative expenses 174 16 29 Depreciation and intangible amortization expenses 59 5 1 Amortization of program costs 16 - - Corporate general and administrative expenses 24 1 1 Non-media expenses 2 - 14 Gain on asset dispositions and other, net (2 ) - - Segment operating income $ 135 $ 10 $ 1 Reconciliation of Segment GAAP Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Segment operating income $ 135 $ 10 $ 1 Depreciation and intangible amortization expenses 59 5 1 Gain on asset dispositions and other, net (2 ) - - Stock-based compensation 8 - 1 Non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs 5 (1 ) 2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 205 $ 15 $ 5





Three months ended September 30, 2025 Local Media Tennis

Other Total revenue $ 667 $ 67 $ 48 Media programming and production expenses 378 35 - Media selling, general and administrative expenses 165 15 30 Depreciation and intangible amortization expenses 56 5 1 Amortization of program costs 21 - - Corporate general and administrative expenses 21 1 2 Non-media expenses 2 - 12 Gain on asset dispositions and other, net (3 ) - (11 ) Segment operating income $ 27 $ 11 $ 14 Reconciliation of Segment GAAP Operating Income to Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Segment operating income $ 27 $ 11 $ 14 Depreciation and intangible amortization expenses 56 5 1 Gain on asset dispositions and other, net (3 ) - (11 ) Stock-based compensation 9 - - Non-recurring and unusual transaction, implementation, legal, regulatory and other costs 3 - 2 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 92 $ 16 $ 6



Note: Certain amounts may not summarize to totals due to rounding differences.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The matters discussed in this news release, particularly those in the section labeled“Outlook,” include forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, future operating results. When used in this news release, the words“outlook,”“intends to,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“achieves,”“estimates,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results in the future could differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including and in addition to the assumptions set forth therein, but not limited to, the rate of decline in the number of subscribers to services provided by traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (“Distributors”); the Company's ability to generate cash to service its substantial indebtedness; the successful execution of outsourcing agreements; the successful execution of retransmission consent agreements; the successful execution of network and Distributor affiliation agreements; the Company's ability to identify and consummate acquisitions and investments, to manage increased financial leverage resulting from acquisitions and investments, and to achieve anticipated returns on those investments once consummated; the Company's ability to compete for viewers and advertisers; pricing and demand fluctuations in local and national advertising; the appeal of the Company's programming and volatility in programming costs; material legal, financial and reputational risks and operational disruptions resulting from a breach of the Company's information systems; the impact of FCC and other regulatory proceedings against the Company; compliance with laws and uncertainties associated with potential changes in the regulatory environment affecting the Company's business and growth strategy; the impact of pending and future litigation claims against the Company; the Company's limited experience in operating or investing in non-broadcast related businesses; the outcome and timing of the strategic review process, which may be suspended or modified at any time; the possibility that the Company may decide not to undertake any transactions following the Board's strategic review process; the Company's inability to consummate any proposed transactions resulting from the strategic review; the potential for disruption to the Company's business resulting from the strategic review process; potential adverse effects on the Company's stock price from the announcement, suspension or consummation of the strategic review process and the results thereof; and any risk factors set forth in the Company's recent reports on Form 10-Q and/or Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurances that the assumptions and other factors referred to in this release will occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Category: Financial

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 178 television stations in 79 markets affiliated with all major broadcast networks; and owns Tennis Channel, the premium destination for tennis enthusiasts, and multicast networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest. Sinclair's AMP Media produces a growing portfolio of digital content and original podcasts. Additional information about Sinclair can be found at .

Investor Contact:

Christopher C. King, VP, Investor Relations

(410) 568-1500

Media Contact:

Jessica Bellucci

...

_____________________________________

1 Ratios as calculated and defined in STG's bank credit agreement dated February 12, 2025.

2 The First-Out First Lien Leverage Ratio covenant in the STG Credit Agreement is only applicable if more than 35% of the first lien revolving credit facility is drawn and outstanding as of the end of the respective quarter. As of September 30, 2026, STG had no amounts outstanding under its first lien revolving credit facility.