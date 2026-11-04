Hawaiian Built Roofing Introduces New Certainteed Landmark PWR Solar Shingles To Boise Homeowners

Boise Roofing Company Prepares to Bring CertainTeed's New Landmark PWR Solar Shingles to Treasure Valley Homeowners Following November 1 Launch

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hawaiian Built Roofing is preparing to offer CertainTeed's new Landmark PWR solar shingles to homeowners throughout the Treasure Valley following their November 1, 2026, launch. The next generation of integrated solar shingles replaces CertainTeed's Solstice line, offering improved energy production and a streamlined appearance that blends with traditional asphalt roofing.

Landmark PWR produces 85 watts per shingle, an increase from the previous Solstice system's 70 watts. Each shingle features 24 half-cut monocrystalline solar cells with 21.1% efficiency. Unlike conventional rack-mounted solar panels, the frameless shingles integrate directly into the roof for a more seamless appearance.

The shingles are compatible with roofing materials up to 1 inch thick and can be serviced individually, allowing contractors to replace or repair a single shingle without disturbing the entire system.

According to CertainTeed, Landmark PWR features Class A/C fire resistance, a Class 3 hail and impact rating, and 25-year limited warranties for both power output and workmanship. High-Velocity Hurricane Zone (HVHZ) wind certification is pending, and installation requires a minimum roof pitch of 4:12.

CertainTeed also positions Landmark PWR as a cost-comparable alternative to combining a traditional roof replacement with conventional rack-mounted solar panels. Hawaiian Built Roofing encourages homeowners to compare the options through a project-specific estimate to determine which approach makes the most financial and practical sense for their property.

"We're roofers first," said Sandra Daffer, owner and president of Hawaiian Built Roofing. "Solar is roofing work before it's electrical work - the flashing, the decking, the weather protection have to be right or nothing else matters. That's exactly why a roofing company is the right contractor for a solar roof."

Hawaiian Built Roofing has already demonstrated its experience with integrated solar roofing through a project completed earlier this year in Eagle, Idaho. The installation included a 20 kW solar-shingle system, two backup batteries, two SPAN smart electrical panels, and two electric vehicle chargers.

The Eagle project highlights the company's ability to coordinate a complete roofing and energy solution, bringing together roof installation, solar power generation, battery storage, smart electrical management, and EV charging through a single contractor.

Landmark PWR may be particularly appealing to homeowners already planning a roof replacement, those building new homes, and property owners who prefer a more discreet alternative to traditional solar panels. The integrated design may also provide an option for homeowners in neighborhoods with homeowners association restrictions, subject to applicable HOA requirements.

The product's arrival comes at a significant time for the residential solar roofing market. Following the discontinuation of Tesla's Solar Roof in August 2026, CertainTeed's Landmark PWR offers homeowners another option for integrating solar technology directly into their roofing system.

For Treasure Valley homeowners considering a roof replacement in 2027, Hawaiian Built Roofing can provide estimates that include Landmark PWR solar shingles alongside traditional roofing options.

Homeowners interested in learning more or requesting a quote can contact Hawaiian Built Roofing at (208) 214-8808.

About Hawaiian Built Roofing

Hawaiian Built Roofing is a Boise-based roofing contractor serving homeowners throughout the Treasure Valley. Located at 7966 W Woodlark St, Boise, ID 83709, the company provides residential roofing services and integrated solar roofing solutions. Hawaiian Built Roofing has held CertainTeed ShingleMaster PRO credentials since 2012 and SolarMaster credentials since 2023. The company operates under Idaho Roofing Contractor Registration RCE 13796.

Sandra Daffer

Hawaiian Built Roofing

+1 208-214-8808

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Hawaiian Built Roofing Introduces New CertainTeed Landmark PWR Solar Shingles to Boise Homeowners News Provided By Boise WEB November 04, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Manufacturing



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