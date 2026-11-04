Prosper Insights & Analytics: Economic Frustration And Affordability Pressures May Help Explain The 2026 Election

Prosper Insights & Analytics

New consumer research reveals financial strain among Independents, growing spending cutbacks across political parties, & the potential influence of social media

- Philip Rist, EVP Strategic Initiatives at Prosper Insights & AnalyticsWORTHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Persistent affordability pressures, rising household expenses, and dissatisfaction with economic conditions may help explain the political environment surrounding the 2026 midterm elections, according to new research from Prosper Insights & Analytics.Based on Prosper's October 2026 Monthly Consumer Survey, the analysis reveals substantial economic dissatisfaction among Democrats and Independents, while even comparatively optimistic Republicans reported increasing financial sacrifices. Higher prices for essentials may have influenced perceptions of the economy and political leadership."Economic optimism does not necessarily translate into financial comfort," said Philip Rist, EVP Strategic Initiatives at Prosper Insights & Analytics. "Even among Republicans who express confidence in the economy, we're seeing meaningful changes in spending behavior. Consumers across the political spectrum are making financial tradeoffs that affect their everyday lives."Independents Express Economic Frustration Similar to Democrats.Prosper's research reveals a significant divide in economic confidence across political affiliations.Only 33.2% of Independents and 28.5% of Democrats expressed confidence in a strong economy over the next six months, compared with 60.3% of Republicans.Additionally, 53.0% of Independents and 67.7% of Democrats disagreed that the economy was on the right track, compared with 21.5% of Republicans.Approximately 41.2% of Independents and 45.4% of Democrats reported spending less because of the economy, compared with 32.4% of Republicans."On several measures of financial pressure and economic confidence, Independents look much more like Democrats than Republicans," Rist noted. "That suggests affordability concerns extended well beyond traditional partisan divisions."Gasoline Prices Create Growing Financial Pressure Across Party Lines.One of the research's most compelling findings involves the increasing impact of gasoline prices on household spending. Between October 2025 and October 2026, the percentage of consumers reporting that fluctuating gasoline prices had no major impact on their spending declined sharply:.Democrats: From 36.8% to 21.8%..Republicans: From 44.9% to 32.7%..Independents: From 44.7% to 29.4%.Among Independents, the percentage reducing restaurant visits because of gasoline prices increased from 20.2% to 29.2%, while those reducing vacation travel rose from 18.3% to 25.3%."Gasoline prices have an economic impact that extends well beyond the gas pump," Rist explained. "When households spend more on transportation, they have less available for restaurants, entertainment, clothing, and vacations. These sacrifices can significantly influence how consumers feel about their financial well-being."Consumers Postpone Purchases and Reduce Discretionary Spending.Prosper's research looks at postponement of discretionary purchases, indicating that household financial pressures are constraining consumer choices. During October 2026:.Dining out: 46.5% of Democrats, 43.6% of Independents, and 38.5% of Republicans postponed purchases..Vacation travel: Approximately three in ten consumers across all political groups deferred travel spending..Entertainment: 27.2% of Democrats, 25.9% of Independents, and 21.7% of Republicans postponed spending..Home improvement: Roughly one-quarter of consumers across all three groups deferred purchases.Inflation and Government Dissatisfaction Fuel Consumer Frustration.The research documents perceptions of higher prices for everyday necessities. Among Independents, 65.0% reported noticing gasoline price increases, 63.5% cited higher meat, poultry, and fish prices, and 59.6% reported higher fresh produce prices.Economic and societal frustrations were also evident. Nearly seven in ten Democrats (69.3%) and more than half of Independents (54.3%) agreed with the statement, "I'm as mad as hell, and I'm not going to take this anymore!" Even among Republicans, 47.7% expressed similar sentiments."Consumers don't experience the economy through government statistics," said Rist. "They experience it through grocery bills, gasoline purchases, household budgets, and the things they can no longer comfortably afford."Republican Confidence Declines Despite Continued Optimism.Although Republicans remained considerably more optimistic about the economy, Prosper's year-over-year comparisons reveal weakening confidence.Republican confidence in a strong economy declined from 66.2% in October 2025 to 60.3% in October 2026. Similarly, the percentage believing the economy was on the right track fell from 60.4% to 53.2%.Social Media May Have Amplified Economic Concerns.Social media represented a potentially important channel through which consumers encountered and interpreted economic issues before the election.Analysis of Prosper's 2026 Media Behaviors & Influence (MBI) study found that 22.1% of U.S. adults identified Facebook as a source of political news, highlighting the platform's reach in political information consumption."Social media adds another dimension to understanding how economic concerns may influence political attitudes," Rist observed. "When consumers are already frustrated by grocery bills, gasoline prices, and reduced purchasing power, social platforms can provide opportunities for those experiences to be shared and reinforced. The important question is whether that exposure amplified existing economic dissatisfaction."While the findings establish Facebook's reach as a political news source, further research would be required to determine whether social media exposure influenced perceptions or voting behavior.Economic Pressures Provide Important Election Context.Taken together, Prosper's research suggests that persistent affordability concerns, reduced discretionary spending, and dissatisfaction with political leadership created conditions that may have contributed to the 2026 election's political environment."The important question isn't simply whether consumers believe the economy is improving," Rist concluded. "It's whether they feel their own financial circumstances are improving. Our research suggests that many Americans, particularly Independents, continued to experience significant affordability pressure heading into the election."Prosper emphasizes that its findings identify economic conditions potentially relevant to election outcomes but do not establish individual voting behavior, turnout, or the extent to which economic concerns influenced election results.About the Research:The analysis draws on Prosper's October 2026 Monthly Consumer Survey, including 2,456 self-identified Democrats, 2,033 Republicans, and 1,547 Independents, supplemented by historical comparisons and findings from its 2026 Media Behaviors & Influence study.To request a copy of the analysis, send an email with contact information and organization affiliation to...About Prosper Insights & Analytics:Prosper Insights & Analytics is a data and predictive analytics company specializing in consumer intelligence. For more than two decades, Prosper has tracked consumer attitudes, behaviors, and spending intentions, helping organizations anticipate changes in consumer demand through predictive analytics. .

Phil Rist

Prosper Insights & Analytics

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Prosper Insights & Analytics: Economic Frustration and Affordability Pressures May Help Explain the 2026 Election News Provided By Prosper Insights & Analytics November 04, 2026, 20:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, U.S. Politics



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