Bold Trace Introduces Talent Strategy, Project Management, And Operational Scaling Consulting For West Tennessee Businesses

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) West Tennessee consulting firm supports businesses in Memphis, Jackson, and surrounding communities with workforce strategy, operational improvement, and sustainable business growth.

Memphis, TN, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bold Trace LLC, a women- and veteran-owned business consulting firm based in West Tennessee, today announced the introduction of its talent strategy, project management, and operational scaling consulting services for small and growing businesses. The firm works with businesses in Memphis, Jackson, and surrounding communities to identify operational weaknesses, strengthen workforce practices, and develop systems to support sustainable expansion. Its services include workforce planning, hiring and onboarding support, process improvement, and project management. Founded by Rebecca Newbold, Bold Trace is headquartered in Whiteville, Tennessee.







Bold Trace Wants to help West Tennessee Businesses Grow

Founded by Rebecca Newbold, Bold Trace focuses on helping small and growing businesses identify operational weaknesses, strengthen workforce practices, and develop effective systems that support sustainable expansion.

"Our goal is to help businesses build strong enough foundations that they aren't tripping over themselves a year from now," said Newbold. "Growth brings exciting opportunities, but without the right people, processes, and systems in place, it can also create problems that become increasingly difficult to manage."

Helping Memphis and Jackson Businesses Overcome Growing Pains

Business growth often requires more than increasing sales, hiring additional staff, or expanding into new markets. For small businesses preparing to expand in Memphis, Jackson, and surrounding West Tennessee communities, establishing effective internal systems can be essential to long-term success.

Bold Trace works with business owners and organizational leaders to identify challenges that may be limiting productivity, increasing employee turnover, or preventing successful implementation of growth initiatives.

Through operational assessments, process improvements, workforce planning, and project management consulting, the firm helps businesses develop practical strategies tailored to their organizational needs.

Services are designed to address common challenges such as unclear employee responsibilities, inefficient workflows, inconsistent hiring practices, inadequate onboarding, and difficulties managing expanding operations.

Talent Strategy, Project Management, and Operational Consulting

Bold Trace offers consulting services across three primary areas:

Talent Strategy and Management: Supporting organizations with job analysis, workforce planning, competency development, hiring processes, employee onboarding, retention strategies, and performance management.

Project Management Strategy: Helping organizations improve project planning, coordinate resources, establish accountability, develop implementation processes, and manage initiatives more effectively.

Operational Scaling Strategy: Assisting businesses with workflow analysis, process improvement, standard operating procedure development, organizational assessments, and the operational systems needed to support expansion.

Newbold's background in psychology and doctoral studies in Industrial and Organizational Psychology contribute to the firm's research-informed approach to organizational challenges.

Rather than relying on standardized solutions, Bold Trace evaluates how employees, workplace structures, and business processes interact to influence organizational performance.

Investing in the Future of West Tennessee

While Bold Trace serves organizations beyond the region, Newbold has chosen to focus her business development efforts primarily on West Tennessee, particularly the growing business communities of Jackson and Memphis.

"I chose to focus my work primarily within the Jackson and Memphis region because this is where I'm raising my family," said Newbold. "I want the area my children are growing up in to thrive, and I get to do what I'm passionate about while I'm at it."

This commitment to regional growth is reflected in the company's mission.

"At Bold Trace, our mission is to strengthen local businesses through guidance, operational excellence, and sustainable growth practices that contribute to the long-term economic prosperity of West Tennessee," Newbold explained.

By working alongside local business owners, Bold Trace aims to support not only individual organizations but also the broader economic vitality of the communities they serve.

Business Consulting for Sustainable Growth

Headquartered in Whiteville, Tennessee, between Memphis and Jackson, Bold Trace LLC provides consulting services to small businesses, growing companies, and organizations seeking to improve internal performance or prepare for expansion. Bold Trace is ideally located to travel to the locations it serves for a hands-on approach to consulting.

As a BBB-accredited, women- and veteran-owned business, Bold Trace emphasizes collaborative relationships, research-informed strategies, and practical recommendations built around each organization's individual goals.







Founder Rebecca Newbold, M.S.

About Bold Trace LLC

Bold Trace helps growing businesses and organizations strengthen the systems behind their people, projects, and operations so growth becomes clearer, more organized, and more sustainable. West Tennessee + Beyond.

Press Inquiries

Bold Trace

boldtracellc [at] gmail.com



Businesses interested in talent strategy consulting, project management support, or operational improvement services can learn more at