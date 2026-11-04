Hoffman's Chocolates Winter Wonderland At Flamingo Gardens Brings Magic To The Holiday Season

Hoffman's Chocolates Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens

Hoffman's Chocolates Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens

Hoffman's Chocolates Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens

New light displays, Rudolph's Holiday Singalong Express, nightly entertainment and a South Florida-themed holiday tree lot highlight the celebration

- Keith Clark, CEO of Flamingo GardensDAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hoffman's Chocolates Winter Wonderland returns to Flamingo Gardens, South Florida's beloved botanical garden and wildlife sanctuary, Nov. 21 through Dec. 30. Located at 3750 S. Flamingo Road in Davie, the gardens will light up the holiday season with dazzling new displays, live nightly entertainment and festive experiences for visitors of all ages.Presented by Amazon, Winter Wonderland will transform 10 acres of Flamingo Gardens into a dazzling display of thousands of holiday lights, including a 35-foot Christmas tree. Following last year's debut at Flamingo Gardens, the event returns with new experiences, including an entertainment stage featuring holiday music performances, Rudolph's Holiday Singalong Express (on select nights), and a South Florida Holiday Tree Lot. Guests can also visit Santa and Mrs. Claus and enjoy seasonal treats throughout the gardens.“Winter Wonderland has become a wonderful addition to our holiday season, bringing families into the gardens for a fun, festive experience,” said Keith Clark, CEO of Flamingo Gardens.“We're excited to build on last year's event with some new holiday activities, all of which support the education and conservation programs that make Flamingo Gardens such an important part of our community.”Highlights of this year's celebration include:. Sounds of the Season Stage: Presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the stage will feature nightly live holiday musical performances on the Wray Lawn from 5:45 to 9:30 p.m. Performances include The Florida Symphony Orchestra on opening night, Nov. 21; Latin Grammy Award-winning flutist Nestor Torres with the Florida Youth Orchestra Flute Choir on Dec. 11; Michael Kennedy; Shadow Creek; Box of Rocks; Ruben Gonzalez; and the Gary Gore Duo, among others. Visit the website for the latest entertainment schedule, with new performances being added daily.. Santa's Village: Presented by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Santa's Village will welcome visitors nightly through Dec. 30. Children can visit Santa and enjoy Storytime with Mrs. Claus at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 23. Storytime with Mrs. Claus will continue nightly through Dec. 30.. Rudolph's Holiday Singalong Express: Guests can enjoy a merry musical train ride while singing along to holiday favorites. Rides depart every 15 to 20 minutes on Nov. 21, 23, 24, 29 and Dec. 4, 28, 29 and 30.. South Florida Holiday Tree Lot: Powered by FPL, a collection of decorated Christmas trees featuring tropical themes, from citrus to Everglades wildlife, brings a local twist to a holiday tradition. Families can take photos among the trees and create ornaments to bring home.. Holiday sweets and treats: Guests can roast s'mores, enjoy seasonal favorites from the Flamingo Pond Café, visit Hoffman's Chocolates' Sweet Ride ice cream truck and shop for chocolates and gifts at the Hoffman's Chocolates Pop-Up Shop, featuring additional treats and merchandise from IT'SUGARFounded in 1927, Flamingo Gardens is one of South Florida's oldest botanical gardens and attractions and will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. The nonprofit botanical garden and wildlife sanctuary is dedicated to preserving and sharing the natural and cultural heritage of South Florida and the Everglades.During regular daytime hours, visitors can also enjoy seasonal decorations, holiday-themed wildlife encounters and special activities throughout the gardens.Proceeds from Winter Wonderland support Flamingo Gardens' education and conservation programs, with a portion also benefiting the BBX Capital Foundation, which supports arts, education and human services programs throughout South Florida.Tickets and Event InformationHoffman's Chocolates Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens runs Nov. 21 through Dec. 30, 2026, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly, excluding Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 26), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and Christmas Day (Dec. 25). Last admission is at 8:30 p.m.Tickets are $24 for adults and children 12 and older and $17 for children 3 to 11. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. Flamingo Gardens members receive 25% off admission. Advance purchases are encouraged and parking is free.Winter Wonderland is a separately ticketed evening event. Animal exhibits, the Wray Home Museum and regular daytime tram tours will not be available during evening hours.SponsorsHoffman's Chocolates Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens is presented by Amazon and made possible through the support of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FPL, Baptist Health, Valley Bank, The Garvin Financial Team at UBS Financial Services, Transworld Business Advisors, Fifth Third, The Pratt Family, Joseph & Katie Masucci Charitable Fund, Greenspoon Marder, Truist, and JM Family Enterprises. Media partners include NBC6, South Florida Family Life and Sun Sentinel Media Group. Additional support is provided by the Broward County Cultural Division, which is supported by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners.For tickets, the complete entertainment schedule and additional information, visit .ABOUT FLAMINGO GARDENSFlamingo Gardens is a 60-acre non-profit botanical garden and Everglades wildlife sanctuary located in Davie, Florida. Home to over 3,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants and one of the largest collections of Florida native wildlife, Flamingo Gardens provides an immersive experience for guests of all ages. Its Everglades Wildlife Sanctuary houses hundreds of rescued animals including alligators, bobcats, otters, eagles, and, of course, flamingos. Learn more at or call 954-473-2955.

Samantha Van Nuys

Pierson Grant Public Relations

+ +1 954-776-1999

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Hoffman's Chocolates Winter Wonderland at Flamingo Gardens Brings Magic to the Holiday Season News Provided By Pierson Grant Public Relations November 04, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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