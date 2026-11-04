One Entrepreneur: $50,000, No Equity Given Up. San Diego Nonprofit Prepares To Name Scholarship Winner November 14

Following an October business pitch competition, Impact will reveal the recipient of its Rising Leaders Scholarship at Pendry San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For entrepreneurs trying to turn a promising idea into a sustainable business, access to startup funding can be one of the greatest obstacles. But one emerging entrepreneur is approaching an opportunity that could change the trajectory of their business.On November 14, San Diego nonprofit Impact will announce the recipient of its $50,000 Rising Leaders Scholarship, an award designed to help an aspiring entrepreneur take the next step toward business ownership without surrendering equity or taking on a traditional business loan.The announcement follows an October 17 pitch competition in San Diego, where scholarship finalists presented their business ideas before a panel of judges. Now, with the competition completed, attention turns to the entrepreneur who will receive the scholarship.A Different Approach to Funding EntrepreneursFor many aspiring business owners, obtaining startup capital means applying for loans, seeking investors or using personal savings. Impact is pursuing a different model.Its Rising Leaders Scholarship is designed to provide $50,000 in entrepreneurial support without requiring the recipient to give up ownership, repay the award or enter into a revenue sharing arrangement. The scholarship is intended to help cover eligible business startup and legal expenses while connecting the recipient with mentorship, business tools and a community of entrepreneurs.The approach reflects Impact's belief that emerging entrepreneurs need more than encouragement. They need practical resources and meaningful opportunities to build sustainable businesses.The Finalists Have Made Their PitchesOn October 17, aspiring entrepreneurs presented their business concepts to a panel of judges as part of the Rising Leaders Scholarship selection process. The competition represents an important milestone for Impact, which is preparing to publicly introduce its broader mission of helping entrepreneurs develop businesses that contribute to economic growth and community well being.The recipient will be announced during the organization's inaugural Impact Launch Gala on Saturday, November 14, at Pendry San Diego. For the selected entrepreneur, the announcement will mark the beginning of a new chapter in their business journey.A Community Investing in Its Own EntrepreneursFounded by entrepreneur and business strategist Tia Lambert, Impact is developing a community centered approach to entrepreneurship.Rather than relying exclusively on traditional charitable fundraising, the organization uses a membership model to help support scholarships, business education and entrepreneurial development.Members participate in a community designed to connect business owners with practical guidance, mentorship, relationships and opportunities to contribute to the success of others.Impact's broader programs focus on helping aspiring and existing entrepreneurs clarify business ideas, prepare for launch, establish sustainable operations and pursue responsible growth.The organization also emphasizes community service and the importance of businesses contributing to the neighborhoods and people around them.November 14: The Winner Will Be RevealedThe $50,000 Rising Leaders Scholarship recipient will be announced during the Impact Launch Gala, scheduled for Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom of Pendry San Diego.The black tie event will bring together entrepreneurs, business leaders, philanthropists and community supporters for an evening featuring the scholarship announcement, dinner, entertainment and a silent auction supporting Impact's mission.Event DetailsImpact Launch GalaSaturday, November 14, 20267:00 PM to 11:00 PM PacificPendry San Diego, Grand Ballroom550 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101Event information and tickets:/galaMedia Coverage and Interview OpportunitiesMembers of the media interested in covering the scholarship announcement, Impact's entrepreneurial funding model or the November 14 gala may request interviews and additional information.Potential coverage topics include the challenges facing emerging entrepreneurs, alternatives to conventional startup financing, the role of mentorship in business development and community supported entrepreneurship.About ImpactImpact is a San Diego nonprofit organization founded by entrepreneur and business strategist Tia Lambert. The organization is dedicated to equipping entrepreneurs with resources, education, mentorship and community connections to build sustainable businesses and strengthen communities. Through its scholarship initiatives, membership community and entrepreneurial development programs, Impact seeks to expand access to business ownership and support emerging leaders.Website:

Sharifah Hardie

Impact

+1 562-822-0965

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One Entrepreneur: $50,000, No Equity Given Up. San Diego Nonprofit Prepares to Name Scholarship Winner November 14 News Provided By Ask Sharifah November 04, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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