Local Businesses Now Answer Twice As Many Google Reviews, Revfer Study Finds

Local businesses now reply to 50% of their Google reviews, up from 27% in 2019. Source: Revfer study of 88,000 Google reviews of 400 Greater Boston businesses, 2019–2026.

Share of Google reviews with an owner reply, by year, for all reviews and for 1–2 star reviews. Replies rose fastest after ChatGPT launched in November 2022. Source: Revfer.

Phrases typical of AI writing tools, such as“thrilled” and“we look forward to welcoming you,” surged in owner replies after 2022, while the older“thank you for taking the time” stayed flat. Source: Revfer.

Owner replies that repeat specific details from the review they answer rose from 5% in 2019 to 23% in 2026, comparing replies of the same length. Source: Revfer.

A study of 88,000 Google reviews found owner replies doubled since 2019, and phrases typical of AI writing tools doubled after ChatGPT launched.

- Pankaj Aggarwal, Founder, RevferASHLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local businesses are answering their Google reviews far more often than they used to, and the way they write those answers has changed since AI writing tools arrived, according to a new study by Revfer, an Ashland, Massachusetts software company.Revfer analyzed the public Google review histories of a random sample of 400 businesses in Greater Boston and MetroWest, 100 each of hair salons, restaurants, dentists and auto repair shops: about 88,000 reviews and 32,500 owner replies written between 2019 and 2026.Key findings:In 2019, 27% of reviews received a reply from the business. In 2026, 50% did. Replies to 1- and 2-star reviews rose from 35% to 62%.The largest gains came in industries that once rarely replied. Hair salons went from 12% to 56% of reviews answered, and restaurants from 9% to 42%.Replies became about 65% longer after 2022.Phrases typical of AI writing tools, such as“thrilled,”“truly appreciate” and“we look forward to welcoming you,” appeared in about 20% of replies in 2022 and about 40% from 2024 on. A long-standing phrase,“thank you for taking the time,” stayed flat.One in three replies in 2026 repeated specific details from the review it answered, triple the 2019 rate, even when comparing replies of the same length.Replies did not get faster, which suggests owners use writing tools in periodic batches rather than as automatic responders.The rise in replies began before ChatGPT's launch in November 2022, the study notes. AI writing tools appear to have accelerated an existing trend. Because replies are not labeled as AI-written, the study describes these patterns as consistent with AI use, not as proof of it.“Replying to reviews has gone from rare to expected in just a few years,” said Pankaj Aggarwal, founder of Revfer.“AI made it easier for owners to keep up, which is good news for customers. The risk now is sounding generic. The replies that stand out respond to what the customer actually said.”The full study, including charts and methodology, is available on the Revfer blog.About RevferRevfer is AI software that runs social media and Google review replies for small businesses and startups, without needing prompts. It learns the business once, drafts posts and replies in the owner's voice, and publishes them on approval. Revfer is based in Ashland, Massachusetts. Learn more about Revfer at revfer.

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Local Businesses Now Answer Twice as Many Google Reviews, Revfer Study Finds News Provided By Revfer November 04, 2026, 20:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Social Media, Technology



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