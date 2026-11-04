Trump Says Iran War Hurt Republicans At Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 5 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the war with Iran hurt the Republicans in Tuesday's elections, linking the party's setbacks to a rise in petrol prices but insisting that he would make the same military decision again.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at a ceremony marking construction progress on the White House ballroom, Trump was asked about the view that the conflict had contributed to Republican losses.

"I think it's largely true," he said, adding that the war had driven petrol prices up in the short term.

The US President nevertheless defended the operation.

"If I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again," he said, adding that Iran could not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

Pressed on whether the war had been worth its political cost, Trump answered, "I do, yeah," and said he had expected a much sharper rise in oil prices than actually occurred.

He presented the campaign against Iran as a national security imperative rather than an electoral calculation.

Trump asserted that US operations had severely damaged Iranian military capabilities, including its Navy, Air Force and air defences.

He also claimed that oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz had recovered.

Trump said the waterway was now carrying more oil than before the war, although no supporting figures were provided during the exchange.

The US President faced further questions about the Vice-President J.D. Vance's assessment of the election results.

A reporter referred to a lengthy post linking the war and the Republican performance.

"I knew the war was going to impact it," Trump said.

He added that he had been aware of the US Vice-President's thinking and approved of the post, calling it "good."

Trump did not dispute that the conflict had carried an electoral price. But he rejected the suggestion that an adverse result would change his position on stopping Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Asked when the fighting might end, the US President said the timing depended on getting the outcome right.

"It's got to be done right," he said, repeating his opposition to an Iranian nuclear weapon.

Trump was equally dismissive of suggestions that his own campaign appearances had fallen short.

A reporter noted that he had held around 30 rallies and questioned whether he regretted the way the campaign ended.

"No," Trump replied.

He added that the results would have been different had his own name appeared on the ballot.

"If I were on the ballot, we would have won," he said, pointing to the large crowds at his rallies.

The US President said enthusiasm for him had not necessarily translated into support for Republican candidates.

"We weren't able to transfer the love to candidates," he added.

Asked about working with Democrats following the vote, Trump said he would probably be able to deal with them unless they took what he called a destructive approach.

He said they had already made contact to discuss issues, while stressing his power to veto measures he opposed.

He also brushed aside concern about a possible impeachment move, adding that pursuing one without grounds would damage the Democratic Party.

US midterm elections are held halfway through a President's four-year term.

All seats in the House of Representatives and around a third of the Senate are contested, alongside numerous state and local offices.