Strengthening Maritime Security Through Kenyaeuropean Union (EU) Partnership

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Kenya and the European Union (EU) continue to strengthen their longstanding partnership in promoting regional peace, security and stability through enhanced defence cooperation, capacity building and support for maritime security operations.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to addressing emerging security challenges, strengthening defence capabilities and safeguarding maritime interests across the Western Indian Ocean.

In a significant milestone marking 50 years of Kenya–EU relations, an EU delegation led by Mr Maciej Stadejek, Deputy Managing Director for Peace, Security and Defence Policy at the European External Action Service, alongside the EU Ambassador to Kenya, His Excellency Andreas Peschke, officially handed over non-lethal equipment to the Kenya Navy (KN) under the European Peace Facility (EPF) on 4 November 2026, during a ceremony held at Kenya Navy Headquarters, Mtongwe, in Mombasa.

The handover marked Kenya's first support under the EPF, reflecting the longstanding partnership between Kenya and the EU in strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing maritime security capabilities and promoting regional peace and stability.

The visit commenced with a courtesy call on the Commander Kenya Navy, Major General Paul Otieno, at KN Headquarters, followed by the official handover ceremony at Mtongwe Jetty.

The equipment is intended to strengthen the operational capabilities of the KN Special Operations Squadron, particularly the Diving Unit and KN Marines. The support will enhance personnel safety, operational readiness and effectiveness in undertaking specialised maritime operations and responding to emerging security challenges.

The ceremony featured practical demonstrations by personnel from the KN Diving Unit and KN Marines, showcasing their operational skills and capabilities. The demonstrations also provided an opportunity to display the equipment and highlight its contribution to strengthening specialised maritime operations.

Addressing the gathering, Major General Otieno described the handover as an important milestone in Kenya–EU defence cooperation, noting that the assistance represented more than the provision of equipment.

He emphasised that the partnership reflected mutual trust and confidence in Kenya's contribution to regional and international security.

“Today's handover under the European Peace Facility marks an important milestone in that partnership. It is more than the transfer of equipment. It is a tangible expression of confidence in Kenya as a reliable security partner, and of a conviction we share: that capable, professional and accountable national defence forces are a cornerstone of regional and international peace and security,” he stated.

Major General Otieno further underscored the importance of sustained cooperation in addressing maritime threats, including piracy, maritime terrorism, illicit trafficking and illegal fishing. He noted that no single nation could effectively address these challenges alone, highlighting the need for stronger maritime domain awareness, information sharing and coordinated responses among regional and international partners.

He also reaffirmed the Kenya Navy's commitment to ensuring that the equipment is effectively integrated into training and operational activities, while maintaining the required standards of accountability, maintenance and responsible utilisation.

Speaking during the handover,Mr Maciej Stadejek reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Kenya's defence capabilities and regional security efforts.

“Today's handover is not an isolated initiative, but part of our continued commitment to supporting Kenya as a key security partner in the region. Through the European Peace Facility, we aim to strengthen operational capabilities, enhance maritime security cooperation and contribute to lasting peace and stability across the Western Indian Ocean,” he stated.

In his remarks, the EU Ambassador to Kenya, H.E. Andreas Peschke, highlighted the significance of the longstanding partnership between Kenya and the EU, particularly as the two partners mark 50 years of cooperation in 2026.

“As we mark 50 years of partnership between Kenya and the EU, today's handover demonstrates our shared commitment to strengthening maritime security and regional stability. By enhancing the capabilities of the Kenya Navy, we are investing not only in Kenya's security but also in the protection of international trade, maritime resources and the blue economy,” he emphasized.

The EPF, established in 2021 and financed through contributions from EU Member States, supports international peace and security through the provision of equipment, infrastructure and training to partner countries. The initiative complements other EU security engagements in the region, including the European Union Naval Force Operation Atalanta in the Western Indian Ocean.

The official handover reaffirmed the commitment of Kenya and the EU to deepening defence cooperation, enhancing specialised maritime capabilities and promoting a secure and stable maritime environment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo