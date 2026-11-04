Castlehaven Construction Wins Gold And Silver Honors At The 46Th Annual OBIE Awards

MENAFN - GetNews)"Castlehaven Construction"Castlehaven Construction, a family-owned home renovation company in Dunwoody, Georgia, won two honors at the 46th Annual OBIE Awards, presented by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association: a Gold OBIE for Best Outdoor Living Area and a Silver OBIE for Best Basement Over $75,000. The company offers basement finishing, decks and outdoor living, kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and whole-home renovations for homeowners across the greater Atlanta area.

Dunwoody, Georgia - November 4, 2026 - Castlehaven Construction, a family-owned home renovation company serving the greater Atlanta area, has received two honors at the 46th Annual OBIE Awards, presented by the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association and its Sales and Marketing Council. The company was awarded a Gold OBIE Award in the Best Outdoor Living Area category and a Silver OBIE Award in the Best Basement Over $75,000 category.

Established in 1980, the OBIE Awards are widely regarded as the premier awards program in Atlanta's home building industry. Named after the obelisk-shaped trophy presented to winners, the program spans more than 100 categories and recognizes excellence in home building, remodeling, marketing, and design across metro Atlanta.

The wins highlight two of Castlehaven Construction's core service areas: an outdoor living space built for everyday use and entertaining, and a basement finished to the same standard as the home's main living areas. Both projects reflect the same attention to planning, communication, and craftsmanship the company brings to every renovation.

Residential Renovation Services by Castlehaven Construction

Castlehaven Construction offers comprehensive residential remodeling solutions for homeowners across metro Atlanta. The company manages every stage of the renovation process, from the first consultation through the final walkthrough. Homeowners looking for a home renovation contractor in Decatur and surrounding Georgia communities can benefit from transparent communication through JobTread and experienced project oversight on every job.

Basement Finishing

Homeowners searching for a basement finishing company in Decatur, Brookhaven, and other DeKalb County neighborhoods can rely on Castlehaven Construction to turn unfinished lower levels into comfortable, fully livable spaces. Each basement project is planned around how the family will use the space, with careful attention to layout, lighting, moisture considerations, permitting, and finish selections.

Decks and Outdoor Living

The company designs and builds decks, porches, and outdoor entertainment areas that extend the comfort and function of the home. Every outdoor project is developed with careful planning, permitting coordination, and construction oversight to ensure the finished space complements the home's existing architecture.

Kitchen Remodeling

Homeowners looking for a kitchen remodeling company in Decatur and surrounding Georgia communities can work with Castlehaven Construction to create a space that suits the way their family cooks and gathers. Every kitchen renovation begins with a detailed pre-construction phase that includes design development, material selection, cabinetry coordination, estimating, and scheduling. Depending on the scope of work, kitchen remodels typically take between 8 and 12 weeks to complete.

Bathroom Remodeling and Whole Home Renovations

Castlehaven Construction renovates bathrooms with customized layouts, updated fixtures, tile installations, and premium finishes. For larger projects, the company manages complete home renovations and additions, coordinating design professionals, subcontractors, permitting, and scheduling to deliver cohesive results from initial planning through final completion.

About the Company

Castlehaven Construction is a family-owned renovation company based in Dunwoody, Georgia, with more than 20 years of industry experience. The company began as a handyman business and now specializes in kitchens, bathrooms, basements, outdoor living spaces, and whole-home renovations. Every project follows a structured pre-construction process, and the company's Design Pathways program lets homeowners choose the level of design support that fits their needs. Castlehaven Construction serves homeowners throughout the greater Atlanta area.