All In One Inventions Helps Lumen8 Laboratories Successfully Bring Its Glass Projection Coating Idea To Life

MENAFN - GetNews)"All In One Inventions"All In One Inventions, a Miami invention development and commercialization firm, announced that its client Lumen8 Laboratories turned an optical coating idea into a finished product. The water-based coating lets glass, Plexiglas, and certain plastics work as rear-projection displays, and is now offered to commercial customers. The firm supports inventors with research, design, patent guidance, product presentations, and manufacturer and licensing outreach.

Miami, FL - November 4, 2026 - All In One Inventions, a Miami-based invention development and commercialization firm, has announced that one of its clients, Lumen8 Laboratories, has successfully turned its optical coating idea into a real product. The company developed a water-based coating that lets glass, Plexiglas, and certain plastic surfaces work as rear-projection video displays. The milestone reflects years of independent research by the inventors, combined with structured product development and commercialization support that helped move the idea from concept to a finished product now offered to commercial customers.

Charles (Charlie) Buerger developed the technology over roughly 14 years of research and refinement and filed a patent application in 2024. Buerger later partnered with Dominic Carini, an artist and contracting business owner, after a conversation about a theater's large glass exterior sparked the idea of turning everyday glass into display surfaces. Together, they established Lumen8 Laboratories in 2025 to bring the product to commercial markets. To help move the idea forward, the inventors worked with All In One Inventions on development and commercialization support, including product presentation materials and outreach planning.

Lumen8 Laboratories offers two products: GLOW, a more opaque coating designed for bright projected images in commercial settings, and GLASS, a transparent coating that stays see-through when the projector is off. The company is now in the early stages of commercial expansion, with GLOW as its first offering and GLASS representing a future opportunity. Potential uses include retail signage, architectural glass, hospitality venues, museums, and exhibitions. The long-term goal is to build relationships with companies that can manufacture, distribute, install, or license the technology.

Invention Support Services Offered by All In One Inventions

All In One Inventions works with inventors who have an idea but need guidance on the steps required to bring it toward the market. As an invention design company, the firm helps turn early concepts into clear, well-documented products that potential partners can review and understand. Its services cover research, design, presentation materials, and outreach support, while inventors remain in control of their own ideas and decisions.

Research, Design, and Development

The team assists inventors with product research, design refinement, and identifying possible technical improvements. Its invention development services can include product illustrations, 3D renderings, technical documentation, and prototyping support. This groundwork helps inventors present a product that is easier to evaluate and better prepared for the next stage.

Patent Process Guidance

Protecting an idea is an important early step in commercialization. All In One Inventions helps inventors understand the process and connects them with independent patent professionals and attorneys. Those licensed professionals handle patentability reviews, application preparation, and other legal steps involved in pursuing patent protection.

Product Presentations and Animations

Showing how a product works is one of the most common areas where inventors seek help with invention, since a good idea can still be hard to explain in words alone. The firm creates product visuals, technical illustrations, and animated demonstration videos to support this. These materials help explain a product's function, installation, and potential uses to interested businesses.

Manufacturer and Licensing Outreach

The firm also helps inventors identify manufacturers, distributors, and licensing partners interested in their products. This includes industry research, targeted contact lists, and dedicated product webpages. When comparing invention companies, inventors often look for clear expectations; All In One Inventions focuses on creating exposure and opportunities, while any manufacturing or licensing agreement depends on the companies' interest.

About All In One Inventions

All In One Inventions is a Miami-based firm that works with inventors and entrepreneurs who want to bring a new product idea to market. The company's objective is to guide inventors through the new product development process so they can pursue opportunities to sell or license their ideas. All In One Inventions works with a network of industry professionals and focuses on transparency, confidentiality, and clear communication throughout the process. Whether someone is a first-time inventor or has tried other routes, the team aims to give them clear direction and the support they need to present their idea with confidence.