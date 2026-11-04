GUSU Chocolate Enrober Buying Guide For Biscuit Production

MENAFN - GetNews)"Gusu Food Processing Machinery Suzhou Co.,Ltd."GUSU's chocolate enrober buying guide helps biscuit manufacturers choose between full and bottom coating and match a TYJ Series machine to their production line. It compares the TYJ400 and TYJ600 for applications requiring 300–600 kg of daily coating capacity and explains how to verify saleable output, coating weight and changeover time before requesting a quote.

SUZHOU, China - November 4, 2026 - GUSU Food Processing Machinery Suzhou Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of industrial chocolate enrobers and confectionery processing equipment, presents a buying guide for biscuit manufacturers evaluating the GUSU TYJ Series chocolate enrober. A fully coated sandwich biscuit needs chocolate across the top, sides and base. A stamped biscuit with a chocolate underside needs consistent bottom coverage while keeping the pattern visible.

Full and Bottom Coating for Biscuits



Full coating. Choose this finish for sandwich biscuits or wafers that need a continuous chocolate shell. During a trial, inspect the top, sides and underside. Check coating weight and look for buildup along the edges. Bottom coating. Choose this finish for stamped biscuits or products with a visible baked surface or topping. Check that the underside is evenly coated, the chocolate stays within the agreed edge line and the top remains clear.

On a full-coating line, a chocolate curtain covers the top and sides, while a separate stage coats the base. If the same line will run both finishes, ask the supplier which parts and settings operators must change and what cleaning is needed before the next batch.

Set the coating target before selecting a belt width. If weight consistency matters, weigh a representative set of biscuits before and after coating and compare the individual gains as well as the average. Include samples from the outer and inner lanes so the trial captures any variation across the belt.

Which GUSU Chocolate Enrober Should Biscuit Manufacturers Consider?

GUSU recommends considering the TYJ400 and TYJ600 for applications requiring 300–600 kg of daily coating capacity. Use this published range for initial sizing and verify saleable biscuit output during a trial.



TYJ400. 400 mm belt, a published belt speed range of 0–5 m/min, PLC controls and a removable chocolate vessel for cleaning. TYJ600. 600 mm belt and a published belt speed range of 0–5 m/min.

The six standard GUSU TYJ models are TYJ400, TYJ600, TYJ800, TYJ900, TYJ1000 and TYJ1200. To compare configurations, test with the intended biscuit dimensions, coating weight, lane spacing and belt speed. Agree on the daily operating hours when estimating output for the quotation.

Matching the Enrober to the Production Line

On a biscuit line that uses tempered chocolate, the chocolate tempering machine prepares the chocolate, the enrober applies it and the cooling tunnel sets the coating before packaging. Ask for a layout showing the feeder, enrober and cooling tunnel together. Check transfer heights, lane alignment and floor space so fragile biscuits can move between conveyors without losing their spacing or breaking.

Size the cooling tunnel around the time the coating needs to set at the planned belt speed. A thick shell and a thin bottom coat may need different settings. Trial the intended chocolate recipe at the proposed production speed and check whether the biscuits can be handled and packaged at tunnel discharge. GUSU's TYJ400 product page describes cooling tunnels with configurable widths and lengths. Confirm the tunnel dimensions and scope in the quotation.

When adding an enrober to an existing chocolate machine layout, identify which upstream and downstream stations the plant will reuse. For example, a chocolate making machine may already supply prepared chocolate to the coating stage. Where the project also involves refining chocolate on site, assess the chocolate grinding machine, such as a chocolate ball mill, as a separate stage in the scope. This keeps the requirements for the chocolate coating machine focused on coating coverage, line speed and cleaning access.

A higher conveyor speed can shorten the time biscuits spend in the cooling tunnel. If the plant plans to increase output later, ask the supplier to show how the proposed layout accommodates the higher rate and what that change would mean for cooling and downstream handling. Record the assumptions alongside the drawing so buyers can compare configurations on the same basis.

Trial Example for Two Biscuit Finishes

Consider a bakery planning to use a GUSU chocolate enrober for both a fully coated sandwich biscuit and a stamped biscuit with a chocolate base. The two products share the cooling and packaging area. During a sample trial, record the coating weight and saleable pieces per minute for each format. Inspect the fully coated biscuit for exposed areas and edge buildup. On the stamped biscuit, check that the top remains clear and the chocolate stays within the agreed edge line.

Use the same trial to time the switch between modes and check which surfaces operators need to clean. If the plant also switches between dark, milk and white chocolate, document how operators remove residual coating and when the line is ready to restart. Include the sample dimensions, recipe and belt speed with the recorded results so procurement can compare quotations against the same conditions.

GUSU Equipment Activity in 2026

GUSU's July 17 recap of the Malaysian International Food and Beverage Trade Fair reported equipment demonstrations and buyer discussions about factory layouts and production requirements. Its October 15 preview for ALLPACK INDONESIA EXPO 2026 described equipment for multiple chocolate processing stages, including tempering, coating and depositing.

What to Include in a Quotation Request

A clear request gives suppliers the same biscuit samples, production target and equipment scope. Include the following details when asking for a GUSU TYJ configuration and trial plan.



Biscuit dimensions and the required coating coverage for each format.

Target coating weight, coating recipe and saleable output per minute.

Available line space, transfer heights and the equipment already in place. Acceptance criteria for coating coverage, breakage, cooling and changeover.

Ask suppliers to price the enrober, cooling tunnel and any feeding or decorating accessories separately. Include installation, commissioning, operator training and spare parts in the comparison. If several biscuits will share the line, confirm what each coating mode requires and record the agreed trial conditions alongside the quote.

Ask the supplier to distinguish the capacity quoted for the enrober from the demonstrated output for the complete line. At acceptance, use the agreed recipe, biscuit dimensions and coating pattern, and record whether the biscuits meet the weight, appearance and handling criteria at the packaging handoff. This gives both teams a common record when production begins.

Key Takeaways



Choose the coating pattern first. Full coating covers the top, sides and base. Bottom coating leaves the top visible.

Shortlist TYJ400 and TYJ600 by belt width. GUSU lists both models for applications requiring 300–600 kg of daily coating capacity. Verify output during a sample trial. Record saleable pieces per minute, coating weight and changeover time under the intended production conditions.

Next Steps for GUSU Chocolate Enrober Buyers

Shortlist a GUSU TYJ configuration, then use your samples and line drawing to request a trial plan and itemized quotation. If both finishes will share one line, ask for a trial that covers both products and records the results at the intended operating speed.

About GUSU

Founded in 1969 and based in Suzhou, China, GUSU Food Processing Machinery Suzhou Co., Ltd. manufactures equipment and production lines for chocolate and confectionery. Alongside its enrobers and refining and tempering equipment, GUSU offers chocolate moulding machine options for shaped products, chocolate chips machine options for depositing, and protein bar line equipment for bar production.