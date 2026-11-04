The Oracle Legal Group Connects Houston Tech Businesses With Patent Law Attorneys And IT Legal Services

MENAFN - GetNews) The Oracle Legal Group, a business law firm owned by Uma Bansal, provides legal services for Houston IT departments, including intellectual property protection, technology contracts, cybersecurity compliance and access to patent law attorneys. The firm offers free business consultation.

HOUSTON - November 4, 2026 - The Oracle Legal Group is providing Houston technology businesses with legal services built for IT departments, from intellectual property protection to technology contracts and data privacy compliance.

For software developers and digital product companies, innovations often form the core of their competitive advantage. The firm's intellectual property services are led by an experienced information technology lawyer who understands digital innovation. Businesses seeking patent law attorneys can also turn to the firm's patent law practice area, which is listed alongside its business law, contract, litigation and intellectual property services.

The firm's IT legal services cover several areas. Its attorneys draft and negotiate contracts for software development, software-as-a-service, cloud services and technology licensing. They also advise on cybersecurity policies, data breach management and compliance with data protection regulations, including GDPR and CCPA, as applicable to Houston-based entities.

Beyond contracts and data privacy, the firm advises on eCommerce and internet law, digital media and copyright, and telecommunications law. Technology contracts, licensing and intellectual property are closely connected, so companies can address them together instead of coordinating separate providers. Business owners who need patent law attorneys alongside IT legal support can start with a single consultation.

The firm has helped numerous clients handle their business and legal needs, including hospitals, urgent care centers, technology startups, private medical practices and other emerging businesses. It offers a free business consultation to companies that want to discuss their legal needs.

About The Oracle Legal Group

The Oracle Legal Group is a corporate law firm owned by Uma Bansal, with offices in Houston, The Woodlands and Chicago. Its practice areas include business law, contracts, employment law, intellectual property, patent law, internet law, litigation, real estate, immigration and wills and estates.