Medium Chain Triglycerides Market To Reach USD 2.46 Billion By 2031, Driven By Sports Nutrition, Ketogenic Diets, And Pharmaceutical Applications

Hyderabad, India, November 04, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the global medium chain triglycerides market is expected to grow from USD 1.54 billion in 2025 to USD 1.66 billion in 2026 and reach USD 2.46 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.09% during 2026–2031. Liquid MCT products remain the preferred format because of their ease of blending into beverages and nutritional formulations. At the same time, demand for higher-purity ingredients is creating opportunities across pharmaceutical and specialty personal care applications.

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Upcoming Trends:

Growing Demand for Sports and Performance Nutrition

Sports nutrition is an important demand source for the Medium Chain Triglycerides Market. Manufacturers are incorporating MCT oils into energy shots, powders, gels, and ready-to-drink beverages to serve consumers seeking alternative energy sources. Caprylic-dominant formulations are particularly relevant because they support ketone production and are used in products targeting endurance and performance nutrition.

Rising Adoption of Ketogenic and Low-Carbohydrate Diets

The increasing use of ketogenic and low-carbohydrate diets is supporting MCT consumption in dietary supplements and functional foods. MCT oils are used in concentrated drops, nutritional powders, beverages, and other products designed for consumers following low-carbohydrate eating patterns.

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Segmentation Analysis

By form:



Liquid: Accounted for 77.10% of market revenue in 2025 and is projected to grow at an 8.74% CAGR through 2031. Its use in beverages, sports nutrition products, and medical nutrition formulations supports its leading position. Dry: Used in nutritional powders, bakery mixes, bars, and sachets where storage stability and ease of handling are important.

By source:



Coconut oil: Represented 75.60% of the market in 2025, supported by established sourcing networks and consumer familiarity.

Palm kernel oil: Expected to register an 8.56% CAGR through 2031 as manufacturers diversify raw-material procurement. Others: Includes alternative feedstock sources being explored to reduce dependence on conventional oils.

By fatty acid type:



Caprylic acid (C8): Held 65.30% of the market in 2025, supported by its use in ketogenic supplements and concentrated MCT formulations.

Capric acid (C10): Used in nutritional formulations and energy-related products.

Lauric acid (C12): Relevant to personal care and formulations requiring antimicrobial properties. Caproic acid (C6): Serves more specialized nutritional and pharmaceutical applications.

By application:

Food and beverages accounted for 45.95% of market revenue in 2025 and are projected to register an 8.21% CAGR during 2026–2031. Applications include functional beverages, sports nutrition, ketogenic products, and specialized nutritional formulations. Personal care and cosmetics represent another application area, with MCT ingredients used in skincare and cosmetic products. Other applications include pharmaceutical formulations and specialized industrial uses.

By geography: North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth. Europe remains an important market for high-purity pharmaceutical and cosmetic ingredients. South America, the Middle East, and Africa offer additional opportunities through expanding nutrition and personal care applications.

Key Players in the Medium Chain Triglycerides Market



Croda International Plc

IOI Oleo GmbH

KLK Oleo

Musim Mas Group

Stepan Company

Wilmar International Ltd.

BASF SE

AAK AB

Kerry Group plc Oleon NV

These companies serve different end-use industries through their lipid ingredients and specialty oleochemical portfolios. Stepan Company markets its NEOBEE MCT product line, while IOI Oleo focuses on specialty oleochemicals and pharmaceutical-grade ingredients. KLK Oleo and Wilmar International benefit from established sourcing and processing capabilities. Meanwhile, specialized suppliers are targeting clinical nutrition, personal care, and higher-purity applications.

Competition is increasingly influenced by the ability to maintain consistent fatty-acid compositions, meet end-use quality requirements, and secure dependable supplies of coconut and palm kernel oil.

Conclusion: Medium Chain Triglycerides Market Outlook Through 2031

The Medium Chain Triglycerides Market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory through 2031 as demand expands across sports nutrition, ketogenic diets, functional foods, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Liquid MCT formulations, coconut oil sourcing, and caprylic acid-based products currently account for significant market shares, while palm kernel oil and specialized pharmaceutical applications offer additional growth opportunities.

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