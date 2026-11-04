Executive Bureau Of Arab Council Of Cybersecurity Ministers Holds Fourth Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- The Executive Bureau of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers held its fourth ordinary meeting on Wednesday via video conference, with the participation of representatives from member states and the Council's Secretary-General, Ibrahim Al-Freih.

The meeting focused on tracking the implementation of the Arab Strategy for Cybersecurity and preparing for the third ordinary session of the Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers, scheduled to take place at the end of this month in the Qatari capital, Doha.

The bureau approved the launch of several initiatives under the Arab Strategy for Cybersecurity, including the Arab Program for Capacity Building and Awareness Raising in Cybersecurity, alongside the development of technical guidelines to support cybersecurity frameworks at the national level for member states.

The Council of Arab Cybersecurity Ministers comprises Arab ministers responsible for cybersecurity affairs. Established by a decision of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level, it operates under the umbrella of the Arab League to formulate general policies, set strategic priorities, and approve joint action plans to advance pan-Arab cybersecurity cooperation across economic, security, and legislative dimensions.

//Petra// AF