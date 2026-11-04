MP Praises Queen Rania's Cape Town Speech On Palestinian Rights

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 4 (Petra) -- MP Suliman Al-Sood stated that Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah's speech at the opening of the One Young World Summit in Cape Town, South Africa, reflected Jordan's steadfast stance in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people and shed light on their humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Al-Sood, who chairs the Lower House's Palestine Committee, noted that Her Majesty's address conveyed profound humanitarian and rights-based messages expressing the plight of Palestinians while emphasizing the imperative of translating cease-fire calls into a tangible reality that ensures the protection of civilians and provides them with security and dignity.

He added that the Queen highlighted violations in the West Bank, including checkpoints, raids, settler violence, land seizures, and occupation measures in Hebron.

Al-Sood commended Her Majesty's efforts in amplifying the voice of the Palestinian people in international forums, affirming that the Palestinian cause is a matter of legitimate rights and that achieving justice requires granting equity to the Palestinians and guaranteeing their right to freedom and self-determination.

//Petra// AF