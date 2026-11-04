Mathernova: Ukraine Could Complete 95% Of Reforms Required For EU Macro-Financial Assistance This Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

She explained that the Enlargement Report published by the European Commission on Wednesday does not assess Ukraine's progress against the criteria for macro-financial assistance under the three-year €50 billion Ukraine Facility plan or the €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan.

Mathernova also stressed that macro-financial assistance was being disbursed and that this autumn Ukraine was due to receive €20 billion from the European Union in exchange for approved reforms. Part of this funding is macro-financial assistance, while the rest comes under the Ukraine Facility.

According to the ambassador's estimates, €12 billion was linked to the work of the Cabinet of Ministers, while another €8 billion was tied to legislative measures.

“I am confident that we will be able to successfully complete around 95% of the legislative measures. Perhaps some of them will be achieved next year. But this does not mean losing the money. I do not think there will be any losses this year. What was at risk has ultimately been completed,” she said.

Mathernova added that Ukraine had not lost a single cent under the Ukraine Facility or the Ukraine Support Loan and had managed to catch up on delays in implementing reforms. The EU ambassador expressed confidence that this trend would continue.

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The full interview with Katarina Mathernova will be available shortly on the Ukrinform website