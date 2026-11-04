Ukraine Hopes To Maintain Strong Bipartisan Support In U.S. Congress After Midterm Elections Diplomat

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's Chargé d'Affaires in the United States, Denys Sienik, said this in a comment to Ukrinform on the election results.

“Elections may have changed the political balance of power, but they have not changed our priorities,” the diplomat stressed.

According to him, Russia's recent devastating strike on a school in the Zaporizhzhia region, which killed 40 civilians, as well as systematic attacks on power generation facilities and substations that forced Ukraine's nuclear power plants to reduce output, demonstrate that Russia has no intention of ending the war.

“Russia's war against Ukraine is far from over and must be stopped,” Sienik emphasized.

He expressed hope that Ukraine would retain strong bipartisan support in both chambers of the U.S. Congress and welcomed any initiatives that could help save more lives.

“We will continue to work closely with the administration of President Donald Trump, convinced that the United States has the global leadership and influence needed to ensure a just and lasting peace,” the diplomat said.

Ukrainian Caucus co-chair in U.S. Congress Marcy Kaptur reelected to another term

At the same time, he called on representatives of both parties to maintain and strengthen U.S. support for Ukraine and“increase pressure on Russia so that Moscow takes concrete steps instead of continuing to kill innocent Ukrainians and undermine the unity of our partners.”

As reported, Democrats won a decisive victory in the midterm elections to both chambers of the U.S. Congress.

Photo: com/denys