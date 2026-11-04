Zelensky Speaks With Witkoff, Kushner Ahead Of Trilateral Meeting In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“We have just had a very detailed, hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. We are preparing for a trilateral format at the team level between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia – to take place in less than a week,” Zelensky said.

He noted that a substantive meeting had also taken place in Brussels today involving the Ukrainian and American teams, representatives of the EU, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, NATO, the World Bank and the global business community, focusing on post-war reconstruction.

According to the President, another meeting will be held in Brussels tomorrow, focusing on security guarantees for Ukraine.

“The negotiations must move forward at full throttle to bring this war to an end as quickly as possible. Ukraine is ready to take the necessary steps. Our proposals are clear, and we have given them to the American side,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that air defense remained a key priority and was discussed as well. Zelensky recalled that Ukraine needed interceptors for Patriot systems to protect lives from Russian attacks. He also emphasized the need to deepen cooperation with the United States on each of the bilateral tracks, particularly the Drone Deals format.

“Ukraine is grateful to the United States for its support for Ukraine's independence, our people, and diplomatic efforts. Peace has no alternative, and postwar security guarantees must be truly cast-iron. We are working to make this happen!” the President concluded.

Expert: Medinsky's participation in Abu Dhabisignals return to Istanbul agreements

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the United States would mediate the working-level talks between Ukraine and Russia, scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

File photo: Hromadske