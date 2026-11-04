Edelman Names Andrew Simon Canada CEO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) TORONTO - Edelman has named Andrew Simon CEO of its Canadian operation, elevating the longtime agency executive who previously served as chief creative officer of Edelman Canada.
Simon, who most recently was global executive creative director within Edelman's global client portfolio, takes over the role previously held by Bianca Freedman, who was named Canada CEO in 2023. Toronto general manager Scott Evans has served as interim CEO for roughly a year.
Simon, who has been with Edelman for more than a decade, will report to Matt Harrington, who recently stepped in as interim US CEO following the announcement that Kirsty Graham will be leaving the firm.
During his tenure as Edelman Canada's chief creative officer, Simon helped lead the agency to its first Cannes Lions wins. He previously held leadership positions at DDB Canada, JWT New York and Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles.
"Creativity is one of the most powerful drivers of business growth, and I believe creative leaders have an increasingly important role to play in shaping the future of our industry," said Judy John, Edelman's global chief creative officer. "Andrew represents exactly that kind of leadership."
Simon has won multiple Cannes Lions, a Fusion Pencil and a Grand Clio, and previously served as president of the Advertising & Design Club of Canada. He will continue to be involved in Edelman's global creative community and business.
"I couldn't be more excited to lead the exceptional team at Edelman Canada," Simon said. "With such an incredibly strong foundation to build on, I look forward to strengthening our position in the market, embracing new opportunities and driving our next chapter of growth."
Simon, who most recently was global executive creative director within Edelman's global client portfolio, takes over the role previously held by Bianca Freedman, who was named Canada CEO in 2023. Toronto general manager Scott Evans has served as interim CEO for roughly a year.
Simon, who has been with Edelman for more than a decade, will report to Matt Harrington, who recently stepped in as interim US CEO following the announcement that Kirsty Graham will be leaving the firm.
During his tenure as Edelman Canada's chief creative officer, Simon helped lead the agency to its first Cannes Lions wins. He previously held leadership positions at DDB Canada, JWT New York and Saatchi & Saatchi Los Angeles.
"Creativity is one of the most powerful drivers of business growth, and I believe creative leaders have an increasingly important role to play in shaping the future of our industry," said Judy John, Edelman's global chief creative officer. "Andrew represents exactly that kind of leadership."
Simon has won multiple Cannes Lions, a Fusion Pencil and a Grand Clio, and previously served as president of the Advertising & Design Club of Canada. He will continue to be involved in Edelman's global creative community and business.
"I couldn't be more excited to lead the exceptional team at Edelman Canada," Simon said. "With such an incredibly strong foundation to build on, I look forward to strengthening our position in the market, embracing new opportunities and driving our next chapter of growth."
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