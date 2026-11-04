With Iran War A Huge Vote Factor, Will Dems Become Peace Party?

MENAFN - Asia Times) Nearly three-quarters of Americans who voted in Tuesday's midterm elections and spoke with NBC exit pollsters afterward said that President Donald Trump's illegal war of choice on Iran was a significant factor in their vote, a figure that opponents of US militarism said underscored the need for the Democrats to become a true anti-war party.

According to NBC News exit polling, 74% of voters called the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran a“crucial” or“major” factor in their vote, with Democrats winning 63% of people who responded that way. Meanwhile, 63% of voters said the Trump administration made the wrong decision in taking military action against Iran, compared with 37% who said it was the right decision.

They had company in that view even even high up in the Trump administration.“There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is,” Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday in a lengthy social media post.“One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn't sharp enough down the stretch. I'm sure that's true.”

“But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” the vice president continued.“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”