With Iran War A Huge Vote Factor, Will Dems Become Peace Party?
According to NBC News exit polling, 74% of voters called the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran a“crucial” or“major” factor in their vote, with Democrats winning 63% of people who responded that way. Meanwhile, 63% of voters said the Trump administration made the wrong decision in taking military action against Iran, compared with 37% who said it was the right decision.
They had company in that view even even high up in the Trump administration.“There will be a lot of infighting and arguing over what happened and why that is,” Vice President JD Vance said Tuesday in a lengthy social media post.“One of the pollsters I really respect told me that our economic messaging wasn't sharp enough down the stretch. I'm sure that's true.”
“But the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone,” the vice president continued.“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment