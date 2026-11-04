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Viking Sabah Match Kicks Off In Norway


Date: 2026-11-04 03:31:18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The match between Viking and Sabah is taking place in Norway as part of Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

The game is being held in the city of Stavanger and kicked off at 00:00 Baku time.

The match is being officiated by Dutch referee Sander van der Eijk.

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Trend News Agency

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