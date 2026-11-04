Tru Cooperative Bank Expands Mortgage Broker Centre To Three More Provinces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGLEY, B.C., Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tru Cooperative Bank is expanding its Mortgage Broker Centre into Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, marking the next phase of the cooperative bank's thoughtful growth across Canada.

The expansion builds on Tru Cooperative Bank's entry into Ontario earlier this year through its strategic partnership with MCAP. The partnership combines Tru's capital and lending experience with MCAP's national expertise in underwriting, servicing and mortgage technology, creating a scalable model for serving mortgage brokers in new markets.

Entering Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba represents another step in delivering on the opportunities created by Tru's transition to a federally regulated credit union. The expansion extends a broker-focused model that Tru has built over more than 23 years in British Columbia while continuing the organization's approach of growing responsibly and sustainably.

“We've been clear about our ambition to grow Tru thoughtfully across Canada, and we're following through on that commitment,” says Launi Skinner, CEO of Tru Cooperative Bank.“We said becoming a federal cooperative bank would create new opportunities to grow beyond B.C., and our Mortgage Broker Centre is a great example of that. Our expansion into Ontario, and now Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, shows that we're turning that opportunity into action.”

Through its partnership with MCAP, Tru Cooperative Bank can draw on established underwriting, adjudication, servicing and administrative capabilities as it expands its broker business, while mortgages are funded using Tru Cooperative Bank capital.

The expansion will give licensed mortgage brokers in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba access to Tru's mortgage offering while pairing national capabilities with dedicated support for broker relationships in each market.

“Brokers have been central to our mortgage business for more than 23 years, and that experience continues to shape how we approach new markets,” says Sundar Ramanathan, SVP, Pricing and National Expansion at Tru Cooperative Bank.“What we've seen in Ontario gives us confidence that our approach is resonating with brokers. They're responding to the experience, expertise and support our team brings, and reaching more than $200 million in approved mortgage lending and $120 million in funded mortgages is a strong signal that we're earning their trust. We're excited to build on that momentum in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.”

Expanding mortgage lending through the broker channel is an important part of Tru Cooperative Bank's long-term growth strategy. The cooperative bank's move into Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba follows its Ontario expansion and reflects Tru's broader approach to national growth: entering new markets with purpose, leveraging trusted partnerships and building scale responsibly.

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About Tru Cooperative Bank, formerly First West Credit Union

Tru Cooperative Bank brings together the best of both worlds, combining the strength and stability of a leading Canadian financial institution, and the care and community leadership of a local cooperative. With nearly $21 billion in total assets and assets under administration, and approximately 290,000 members, Tru Cooperative Bank offers clear, practical advice and modern banking that's designed to be digital when it should be, and personal when it matters.

Through its local brands - Envision Financial, Valley First, Island Savings, and Enderby & District Financial - Tru Cooperative Bank has contributed more than $44 million back to local communities while cultivating a nationally-recognized culture shaped by courageous leadership, authentic connection and collective strength. Learn more at trucooperativebank.ca and see how we're creating a future where everyone can flourish.

CONTACT: Josh Juhlke Tru Cooperative Bank 4163605967...