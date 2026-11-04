Improving Builder Education: 24Hour Contractor Launches $239 20-Point CPD Bundle For BC Builders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 24hour Contractor, an innovative provider of online construction education, today announced the launch of a streamlined Continuing Professional Development (CPD) package designed specifically for residential builders in British Columbia. For a single, transparent price of $239, builders can now access a complete 20-point CPD bundle that eliminates the stress of final exams. Most importantly, every course within the 24hour Contractor BC CPD Bundle is listed as approved on the BC Housing Education Registry, ensuring seamless compliance and guaranteed acceptance for license renewals.

Historically, fulfilling BC Housing's annual CPD requirements has meant navigating confusing course catalogs, paying premium per-course fees, and spending hours studying for high-pressure final exams. 24hour Contractor is improving this outdated model by offering a straightforward, comprehensive package. By removing final exams and focusing entirely on practical, engaging, and highly relevant content, the platform allows builders to complete their mandatory training efficiently and get back to what they do best: managing job sites and growing their businesses.

Trust and strict regulatory compliance are the cornerstones of this new educational offering. The 24hour Contractor development team worked meticulously to ensure that all training materials meet the province's standards. Every single hour of training included in the $239 bundle has been officially pre-approved by the BC Housing Education Registry.

Key benefits of the 24hour Contractor BC CPD Bundle include:



100% BC Housing Approved: Builders can train with absolute confidence. Every course in the bundle is fully recognized, pre-approved, and accepted for CPD credit on the official BC Housing portal.

Complete 20-Point Package for $239: A single price covers all the continuing education points required for standard annual license renewal, eliminating hidden fees and confusing point-tracking.

Zero Final Exams: Contractors can absorb the building science, risk management, and scheduling material at their own pace without the anxiety or time constraints of passing a final test.

On-Demand & Mobile-Ready: The platform is accessible 24/7 from any smartphone, tablet, or computer, allowing professionals to complete their education during downtime on the job site, in the truck, or from the home office. Instant Certification: Certificates of completion are generated immediately upon finishing the course modules, providing immediate proof of training for prompt BC Housing submission.



"We listened to BC builders who were tired of the friction involved in maintaining their licenses," Gregory Kuick, Operations Specialist for 24hour Contractor stated. "They wanted high-quality education without the testing anxiety, and they needed absolute certainty that their time investment would be recognized. By offering a bundle where every single course is 100% approved by BC Housing, we are delivering peace of mind alongside exceptional value."

BC residential builders, project managers, and CPD nominees can enroll in the $239 20-Point CPD Bundle today by visiting the 24hour Contractor website.

About 24hour Contractor: This school is 24hourEDU company providing an online education platform built specifically for the modern construction professional. Offering streamlined, high-quality courses focused on building science, safety, and business management, the platform helps contractors meet their licensing requirements efficiently while gaining practical knowledge to improve their daily operations.

Media Contact:



Jesse Kennedy

Director of Operations

support@24hourcontractor.com



(888) 250-9889

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